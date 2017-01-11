New York City's Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

3. Arthur Avenue (Belmont)

Essential restaurants: Tra Di Noi, Mario’s, Zero Otto Nove, Casa Della Mozzarella, Randazzo’s Seafood, Artuso’s

As much as your Aunt Shelly from Jersey might try to convince you that the stale cannolis and nearly sauceless spaghetti in Little Italy are “just like nonna’s,” everyone knows the real classic red-sauce joints are found up in the Bronx on Arthur Ave.

Arthur Ave isn’t just a place to go have a beautifully messy plate of old-school lasagna Bolognese (though that’s something you absolutely should do, specifically at Tra Di Noi) -- it’s a way-better-than-Eataly meat, cheese, bread, pasta, dessert, and espresso paradise. You can easily spend a day poking around this stretch of Belmont, stoking up on stuff to take home from places like Mike’s Deli in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market (cured meats and cheese); Tino’s Deli (imported anchovies, olive oils, and pastas); Casa Della Mozzarella (fresh mozzarella and burrata); Madonia Brothers Bakery (olive bread); and Calabria Pork Store (the best sausages in the city). Once all that food shopping has properly tired you out, then you should go sit down at a red-checkered table at Tra Di Noi for that lasagna. Or at Zero Otto Nove for some Salerno-style pizza. Or at Artuso’s for New York’s best cannoli and a coffee. Arthur Ave is a place to take your time, and set yourself up for a week’s worth of leftovers.