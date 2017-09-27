The Best Restaurants That Opened in NYC in August

Summer may be quickly coming to a close, but before you start stocking up on special lamps to combat seasonal affective disorder, enjoy these remaining weeks of still slightly intolerable heat by heading to one of the best new restaurants that opened this last month -- from the city’s buzziest new pizza joint to a new outdoor food market.
Martina
East Village
Danny Meyer’s much-anticipated new project is a fast-casual offshoot of his Flatiron pizzeria, Marta. The 10-inch Roman pizzas are all priced under $12 (some as low as $7) and run the gamut from the salsiccia (with pork sausage & mushrooms) to a zucchini and anchovy-topped white pizza (you can also opt for additional toppings). While the pizzas are slightly smaller than what you’ll find at Marta, the crispy, thin crust is exactly the same.
Fairfax
West Village
The old Perla Cafe space on W 4th has been transformed into Fairfax: another bright and homey spot from the same team, with a focus on wine and small plates (think white bean hummus with flatbread and diver scallops with watermelon, chili, and Thai basil). Stop by at 11:30am-7pm when you can get one small plate and a wine for $20.
Smile to Go
Dumbo
Dumbo office workers, rejoice: a second offshoot of SoHo’s Mediterranean-influenced sandwich and salad shop Smile to Go has opened inside the massive new Empire Stores development on Water Street with an expanded dining area and full bakery. Expect a daily rotating menu plus $6 sandwich standbys like ham & Gruyère and manouri cheese & pear and heftier proteins like a whole rotisserie chicken.
Smorg Square
SoHo
Manhattanites no longer need to head to Brooklyn to experience Smorgasburg -- the always-packed outdoor food market has landed at Varick and Canal, long lines included. Operating Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm and Sunday from 11am-9pm, the market offers 20 of the OG’s most popular vendors (including Ramen Burger and Big Mozz) with an offshoot of the Brooklyn Flea across the street.
