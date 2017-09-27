Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants That Opened in NYC in August

By Updated On 08/29/2017 at 05:44PM EST By Updated On 08/29/2017 at 05:44PM EST
best NYC August restaurant openings
Fairfax | Eric Medsker
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

The Best SF Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

related

All the August LA Restaurant and Bar Openings That Matter to You

related

The Best Chicago Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

Summer may be quickly coming to a close, but before you start stocking up on special lamps to combat seasonal affective disorder, enjoy these remaining weeks of still slightly intolerable heat by heading to one of the best new restaurants that opened this last month -- from the city’s buzziest new pizza joint to a new outdoor food market.

Related

related

The Ultimate Guide to NYC's Food Halls

related

New York City's Best Burgers: The Definitive Guide

related

Every Food You Need to Eat in NYC Before Summer's Over
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

Food & Drink
Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

Food & Drink
The Best SF Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

related

Food & Drink
All the August LA Restaurant and Bar Openings That Matter to You

related

Food & Drink
The Best Chicago Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

related

The Ultimate Guide to NYC's Food Halls
Martina
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Martina

East Village

Danny Meyer’s much-anticipated new project is a fast-casual offshoot of his Flatiron pizzeria, Marta. The 10-inch Roman pizzas are all priced under $12 (some as low as $7) and run the gamut from the salsiccia (with pork sausage & mushrooms) to a zucchini and anchovy-topped white pizza (you can also opt for additional toppings). While the pizzas are slightly smaller than what you’ll find at Marta, the crispy, thin crust is exactly the same.

Fairfax
Eric Medsker

Fairfax

West Village

The old Perla Cafe space on W 4th has been transformed into Fairfax: another bright and homey spot from the same team, with a focus on wine and small plates (think white bean hummus with flatbread and diver scallops with watermelon, chili, and Thai basil). Stop by at 11:30am-7pm when you can get one small plate and a wine for $20.

Smile to go dumbo
Courtesy of Smile to Go Dumbo

Smile to Go

Dumbo

Dumbo office workers, rejoice: a second offshoot of SoHo’s Mediterranean-influenced sandwich and salad shop Smile to Go has opened inside the massive new Empire Stores development on Water Street with an expanded dining area and full bakery. Expect a daily rotating menu plus $6 sandwich standbys like ham & Gruyère and manouri cheese & pear and heftier proteins like a whole rotisserie chicken.

smorg square
Smorgasburg/John von Pamer

Smorg Square

SoHo

Manhattanites no longer need to head to Brooklyn to experience Smorgasburg -- the always-packed outdoor food market has landed at Varick and Canal, long lines included. Operating Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm and Sunday from 11am-9pm, the market offers 20 of the OG’s most popular vendors (including Ramen Burger and Big Mozz) with an offshoot of the Brooklyn Flea across the street.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Lucy Meilus is Thrillist’s New York Editor and she already misses the eclipse. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter .