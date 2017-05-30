NYC's Best New Bars & Restaurants That Opened in May

related The Best Brunches in New York City

The Heights NoMad The first of two new rooftop bars from Chef Dale Talde and the Three Kings Restaurant Group, aptly named The Heights, is the team’s latest project at the Arlo Hotel in Nomad. In addition to Empire State Building views, it’s got better-than-average bar food, including the Detroit-style pizzas Talde’s been doing at his Italian American restaurant, Massoni, downstairs. And because summer apparently started in May, you can also get two different kinds of slushies (one made with beer and one with hard liquor).

Miss Ada Fort Greene From Chef/owner Tomer Blechman (previous of Lupa, Gramercy Tavern & Cookshop), this modern Israeli restaurant, complete with a 30-seat backyard, offers fresh takes on traditional Middle Eastern dishes, like homemade labne, grilled octopus, and three types of hummus. Be sure to kick your meal off with a shot of vodka with pickled mushroom -- an ode to Tomer’s Russian relatives.

Canal Street Market Chinatown NYC’s latest food hall is an Asian-influenced market inside the 12,000 square foot Canal Street Market, which opened its retail side back in December. Vendors include offshoots of already established favorites like Ippudo, Boba Guys, and Oppa, but your best bet is the latest spin off from the Nom Wah team, called Nom Wah Kuai. In addition to the restaurant's signature dumplings, the stand is also offering market-exclusive additions, like rice bowls topped with crispy pork, chicken, or tofu.

Butcher Bar LES Lower East Side If Astoria butcher-shop-turned-BBQ-joint Butcher Bar’s brief appearance in Season 2 of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None had you craving Southern-style smoked brisket, you’ll be pleased to know you can now get it in Manhattan. Butcher Bar’s second location is part-retail, part-restaurant, with the shop’s famed “meat candy” (aka double-smoked burnt ends), full animal roasts, and a rotating game menu to satiate all your summer BBQ needs.

Pig Beach Gowanus Outdoor BBQ hit Pig Beach has reopened for the season and is serving menu favorites from the past two summers like baby back ribs, rosemary and garlic-rubbed tri tip, and the famed single, double, or triple Pig Beach Burger with a brisket/short rib blend topped with American, secret sauce, and pickles. There’s also a brand-new cocktail menu (obligatory frosé included) and extra outdoor seating.

Loosie’s Café Williamsburg The Loosie Rouge team has expanded once again, with the all-day Loosie’s Cafe (which is taking over Loosie’s Kitchen’s patio space, just behind the bar). If you can keep all that straight, head to the now-enclosed space for homemade pastries, savory toasts and bowls, totally free coffee from 7-8am all summer long, and a noon happy hour (with $5 kale matcha margaritas).

The Grill Midtown East Major Food Group’s takeover of the old Four Seasons space is officially underway, with the first of three restaurants, The Grill, now open. The luxe restaurant is an homage to old New York, with a Tom Ford tux-clad staff, newly restored Philip Johnson interiors from 1959, and throwback dishes like lamb chops, New York strip, prime rib, and a daily “chilled crustacean.” Suffice it to say, you probably won’t be dining here unless someone else is paying (assuming you can even get a reservation).

The Crown Chinatown Dale Talde/Three Kings Restaurant Group’s second rooftop bar endeavor is part of Chinatown’s brand-new Hotel 50 Bowery, complete with Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn views, Asian-inspired cocktails (like the East India with gin, Pimm's, lemongrass, ginger, cucumber, and lime), and global street food-inspired bites.