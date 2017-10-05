The Best NYC Bars & Restaurants That Have Opened This Winter

related I Went to the Last Great Russian Supper Club in NYC

Le Turtle Lower East Side The best new roast chicken in New York (which happens to be casually set ablaze en route to your table) comes from this hip new modern French spot from Freemans' Taavo Somer and The Smile's Carlos Quirarte. In addition to the whole chicken (which, it should be noted, is supposedly for two but could 100% feed four), you’ll find equally great lamb and oxtail. If you’re in the mood for something lighter, grab a glass of wine and chicken liver mousse at the bar.

The Pennsy Midtown West Penn Station travelers fret no more! There’s now a high-end food hall at 2 Penn Plaza, so you can eat something other than a pretzel dipped in neon-colored cheese sauce before you board your train to Patchogue. And it’s got some pretty big names, too -- Mario Batali (by way of caterer Mary Giuliani), Pat LaFrieda, Marc Forgione, and the guys behind the Cinnamon Snail and the Little Beet all have stalls in the 8,000sqft hall. A to-go LaFrieda filet mignon sandwich or a Marc Forgione lobster press could maybe even make New Jersey transit bearable. Maybe.

Lilia Williamsburg Former A Voce Executive Chef Missy Robbins is back with her own restaurant in a former Williamsburg auto body shop, focusing on lighter Italian fare with an emphasis on seafood and pasta. Standout dishes include perfectly cooked grilled scallops and a simple but beautifully executed malfadini with pink peppercorns and Parmesan. There’s also an adjoining cafe serving pastries and frittatas in the morning and sandwiches and gelato in the afternoon, before turning into a cocktail bar at 5pm.

Wisefish Poké Chelsea It would seem that just about everyone in New York is doing poké right now (a classic Hawaiian dish of cubed raw tuna with fixings, for those who haven’t been bombarded, however pleasantly, by it on countless menus of late), but Wisefish’s Chipotle-style take, with made-to-order bowls in three different size options, is the one to beat right now. Get the Hawaii style with ahi tuna, sweet onion, hijiki, and classic sauce.

Adam Robb/Courtesy of Yours Sincerely

Yours Sincerely Bushwick From the owners of Dear Bushwick comes an all-draft cocktail bar next door, offering drinks in beakers (of course) at super affordables prices (like, $4-$9 affordable!). In addition to 29 taps, there’s also craft beer, wine, whiskey, and light food options in the vein of Dear Bushwick.

Kosaka West Village Kosaka is an intimate, 18-seat omakase spot from Jewel Bako alum Chef Yoshihiko Kousaka, offering two options: sushi only (for a hefty price tag, made worth it by Chef Yoshi’s elegant presentation of only the freshest fish), or the slightly pricier chef’s tasting, which includes hot kitchen dishes. Be sure to sit at the wooden bar for the full experience.

Courtesy of Lucky Bee

The Lucky Bee Lower East Side Former Fat Radish sous chef Matty Bennett and his business partner Rupert Noffs have brought farm-to-table Southeast Asian street food to the LES in a super tropical space with lots and lots of neon pink and green. Look out for a number of great small plates and entrees, like crunchy Szechuan salt-and-pepper chicken wings and a rich massaman lamb curry.

Filip Wolak/Courtesy of Solomon & Kuff

Solomon & Kuff West Harlem A new West Harlem rum hall with a focus on West Indian food and drink, Solomon & Kuff offers over 100 international rums, great cocktails like the S&K Dark and Stormy with house-made ginger beer, and dishes like peppered goat pies and “coco bread” sammies. This is the place to be on snowy days (should they continue), with a warm, island-themed decor, two DJ booths, and two bars.

Salvation Burger Midtown East Just-opened in Midtown East's Pod 51 hotel is April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman's (Spotted Pig, John Dory Oyster Bar, and The Breslin) much-anticipated hamburger and hot dog joint, Salvation Burger. The menu features a $25 Salvation Burger with caramelized onions and Taleggio, but the real star is the (slightly) cheaper, two-patty Classic Burger with special sauce. There's also a veggie burger, fish sandwich, and a house-smoked hot dog.

Gabriele Stabile/Courtesy of Momofuku Nishi

Momofuku Nishi Chelsea David Chang’s latest venture draws inspiration from Italian and Asian cuisine (among others) for an eclectic menu featuring the likes of black bass with tiger's milk and shio kombu (which is refreshingly light), and ceci e pepe -- a genius play on the traditional Italian cacio e pepe, which uses an incredibly flavorful fermented chickpea paste in lieu of cheese.

Dillon Burke/Courtesy of New York Sushi Ko

New York Sushi Ko Lower East Side While it’s been around for a few years, this LES gem closed for three months in 2015 while Chef John Daley did a sushi pop-up at Church Street Tavern. It’s since reopened, now under majority ownership of Daley, with an updated menu, including a brand-new Tuesday-Friday lunchtime service of low key but traditional omakase (or a more affordable soba/sushi combo).

Elizabeth Cecil/Courtesy of Brodo at Morgenstern's

Brodo at Morgenstern’s Lower East Side Marco Canora’s Brodo broth window expanded from Hearth in December to a pop-up at Morgenstern’s, bringing the perfect cold day remedy: bone broths served as beverages in to-go coffee cups, like gingered grass-fed beef, organic chicken, and the Hearth broth (with stewing hens, turkey legs, beef shin, chicken feet, and vegetables). It’s arguably better than coffee.

Courtesy of The Bennett

The Bennett Tribeca The Bennett is the latest bar from the talented Dear Irving and Raines Law Room team, decked out with elevated blue velvet banquettes, gold wall accents, and a black marble bar (plus those same service buttons from the team’s other spots, because flagging down a server is for peasants). For drinks, you’re looking at a number of riffs on classic cocktails (like the bar’s namesake gimlet), plus a number of originals and some favorites from Dear Irving and Raines.

Courtesy of La Sirena

La Sirena Chelsea Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich’s buzzy new Italian trattoria (the team’s first stand-alone Manhattan restaurant in 10 years) inside Chelsea’s Maritime Hotel is massive, featuring plenty of indoor and outdoor space, high ceilings, and a 38ft marble bar. With a menu boasting casual yet elegant Italian fare like cavatelli with spare ribs and "old school" beef braciole, in addition to two-dozen signature cocktails, you can anticipate having to fight your way through crowds for a while.

Pearl’s Williamsburg From the minds behind Sweet Chick and Pop’s of Brooklyn, this Trinidadian & Caribbean restaurant focuses on traditional home-style cooking, like bake & shark, conch & dumplings, and doubles. Yes, you can now get shark in Williamsburg.

Nakamura Lower East Side Ramen king Shigetoshi Nakamura (previously of Ramen Lab)’s eponymous LES spot has the best new ramen in the city, offering four options: torigara, yuzu dashi, curry spiced, and a vegan XO miso, plus gyoza in a super small space. Opt for the delicious torigara (chicken shoyu broth, originally at Ramen Lab when it first opened) and add soft boiled egg.

Insa Gowanus Brooklynites, there's no longer the need to go to K-Town for good Korean food and karaoke, because in December, the husband-and-wife team behind The Good Fork opened Insa in Gowanus, offering (in addition to karaoke), standard KBBQ offerings, plus several stews and soups, rice and noodle dishes, and shareable plates like bulgogi and fried chicken with house sauce. Sing at your own risk.

ACME Noho Noho's much raved-about New Nordic restaurant has been totally rebranded as a Italian and French-influenced bistro under executive chef/partner Brian Loiacono (formerly of db Bistro Moderne) and its new direction is already a success, with a simple, yet refined menu featuring dishes like clams casino with bone marrow and chowder, brick chicken, and fluke tartare.

Rebecca Fondren/Courtesy of Bottle & Bine