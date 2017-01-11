All the Best NYC Bar & Restaurant Openings You Missed Last Month

While you were very busy politely disagreeing with your family members about politics and pondering whether or not this is the year to start drinking Scott Disick's favorite skinny tea, a lot of things happened in New York: namely, lots of great new places to eat and drink opened. So before you transform into the low-carb, highly active 2017 version of yourself (it’s totally gonna happen this time!!), head to these places you may have missed.
Wine and cheese is an expected pairing, but Williamsburg's Denizen takes the symbiotic relationship to another level with a wine bar serving cheese-focused sharing and small plates to accompany a lineup of European and American vintages. While you can order hunks of cheese the traditional way with bread, from a Wisconsin cheddar/blue hybrid to a gooey sheep's milk bossa, it also stars on the New American menu. Cheesy sauce is drizzled over roasted and pickled cauliflower, grilled between challah slices with black truffles and tomato soup, and melted onto a mushroom flatbread with garlic and soy.
Chicago restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff proved his prowess with the success of Au Cheval, where a double-patty diner-style griddle burger drew legions of admirers, landed on national best-of lists, and attracted lines around the block. His first New York restaurant, 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village, isn't serving the same exact version, but it comes pretty close. A steakhouse menu -- featuring choice cuts, including the namesake prime rib, accompanied by sides like mashed potatoes -- is served in a space with equally heavy atmospherics, all dark woods, crystal chandeliers and maroon tufted leather.
When Hong Kong-based Tim Ho Wan won a Michelin star in 2009, it was the cheapest restaurant in the world to have done so. After expanding across Southeast Asia and into Australia, it finally arrived in New York in 2016. You can expect dim sum that's as flavorful as it is inexpensive at this East Village outpost, like translucent prawn dumplings and baked pork buns. Location-specific items are available too, including custard-filled French toast and deep-fried vegetable spring rolls -- because New Yorkers are special and we deserve to be treated as such.
After 30 years on 16th street, Danny Meyer's trailblazing Union Square Cafe has found a larger home a few blocks up. The five-time James Beard Award-winner and perennial NYC favorite since it opened in 1985 still serves American-Italian dishes, but certain elements, including the much larger space, have been updated. A bakery program has freshened bread offerings, an expanded staff has enabled challenging pastas to be made in-house, and former specials have found a permanent home on a new menu. That doesn't mean it doesn't look and feel like the cafe you know and love: the David Rockwell-designed dining room captures a modern yet nostalgic country-kitchen aesthetic that makes diners feel as if they never left.
In an airy, hyper-contemporary West Village space, Chef Dan Kluger employs experience earned as the former head of ABC Kitchen in his own endeavor, named after the street his father was raised on. He presents modern small plates with global touches that hint at Asian and Mediterranean influences -- cauliflower brought alive with Indian spice and lamb chops served with tomato compote -- as well as wood-fired pizzas in a white dining room.
Lady's is an elegant addition to the swarms of hotspots for pre- or post-show dining right by both the Barclay's Center and BAM. Italian-style sharing plates are conceived by a former Marea chef: veal Parmesan flatbreads are perfect for sharing, pasta selections are housemate and decadent, and two large-scale entrees -- whole roasted branzino or roasted pork porterhouse -- can feed the whole table. A proprietary list of cocktails form the team behind Weather Up give reason to go just to drink.
Local seafood is served right underneath the Williamsburg Bridge at All Hands, housed in a converted warehouse space with views almost as impressive as the food. Chef Peter Lipson, formerly of Northern Spy Co and Empellon Cocina, cures bluefish in sake, spikes Littleneck clams with Calabrian chili, and dips skate wing into chowder. Distressed white-washed brick walls, baby blue banquettes and thick rope accents complete the nautical atmosphere.