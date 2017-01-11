Fall Restaurant Preview: Every NYC Opening We're Excited About

Guadalupe Inn

Opening date: Early fall/October

Location: 1 Knickerbocker Ave, Bushwick

The team behind Williamsburg favorites Mesa Coyoacan and Zona Rosa is bringing its upscale Mexican food to nearby Bushwick. Chef Ivan Garcia was born and raised in Mexico City, and the menu (like his other restaurants’) will focus on traditional, generations-old Mexican recipes.

Metropolis

Opening date: September

Location: 31 Union Square West, Union Square/Flatiron

Chef Adam Raksin (formerly of Per Se and the opening of Guenter Seeger) is behind the menu at this new cocktail bar/oyster room “hidden” below Blue Water Grill. In addition to raw bar offerings, you can expect dishes like pastrami of salmon with mustard deviled eggs and Carabineros shrimp bouillabaisse. On the drinks side of things, Richard Breitkreutz (formerly of Eleven Madison Park & Craft) will be doing a mix of old-school favorites and new twists.