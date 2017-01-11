Fall Restaurant Preview: Every NYC Opening We're Excited About

The only upside to summer coming to an end -- other than being able to show up to work without looking like you just left a waterpark -- is the annual influx of new restaurants come fall. And really, what better way to deal with your end-of-summer misery than eating absolutely everything? In order to prep you for what’s ahead in the coming months, we’ve rounded up the fall NYC openings we’re looking forward to the most -- from the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant to a number of new food halls.
Editor’s Note: All opening dates are tentative.
Tim Ho Wan
Opening date: Fall
Location: 10th St and 4th Ave, East Village
Dubbed the “World’s Cheapest Michelin-Starred Restaurant,” Tim Ho Wan is a Hong Kong-born dim sum chain that’s quickly expanded within Hong Kong and to Singapore, the Philippines, Australia, Jakarta, and more. Its first US outpost will be located in the East Village, offering beloved dishes from the other locations, like prawn dumplings and Chinese sausage-stuffed rice wrapped in lotus leaf, all for less than $5!
Gotham Market at The Ashland
Opening date: October 2016
Location: 590 Fulton St (Ashland Place), Fort Greene
One of two new Fort Greene high-rises will house the latest iteration of Gotham West Market (simply called Gotham Market) in its base. While most of the participating restaurants and chefs have yet to be announced, the 16,000sqft space will be home to the second location of LIC’s Mu Ramen and three different places from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s John Stage, including Apizza Regionale, a wood-fired pizza, salads, and sandwich joint, and Flip Bird, which will be doing hormone- and antibiotic-free Amish chickens both fried and roasted.
Fish Cheeks
Opening date: September
Location: 55 Bond St, NoHo
From brothers and co-chefs Chat and Ohm Suansilphong, Fish Cheeks is a family-style Thai seafood restaurant inspired by the food Chat and Ohm grew up eating at home (the name comes from the Asian delicacy, which, yes, is the actual cheeks of a fish). Sharable dishes include things like coconut crab curry, king crab meat with hand-crushed curry paste, and Tom Yum Goong, a soup with tiger prawns.
Leuca
Opening date: Early fall
Location: 111 N 12th St, Williamsburg
From chef Andrew Carmellini and NoHo Hospitality Group, Leuca is a Southern Italian restaurant (think casual, wood-fired dishes served all day) located inside Williamsburg’s new, crazy-looking William Vale Hotel -- which, by the way, also boasts a 60ft outdoor pool and a 15,000sqft rooftop garden.
Guadalupe Inn
Opening date: Early fall/October
Location: 1 Knickerbocker Ave, Bushwick
The team behind Williamsburg favorites Mesa Coyoacan and Zona Rosa is bringing its upscale Mexican food to nearby Bushwick. Chef Ivan Garcia was born and raised in Mexico City, and the menu (like his other restaurants’) will focus on traditional, generations-old Mexican recipes.
Metropolis
Opening date: September
Location: 31 Union Square West, Union Square/Flatiron
Chef Adam Raksin (formerly of Per Se and the opening of Guenter Seeger) is behind the menu at this new cocktail bar/oyster room “hidden” below Blue Water Grill. In addition to raw bar offerings, you can expect dishes like pastrami of salmon with mustard deviled eggs and Carabineros shrimp bouillabaisse. On the drinks side of things, Richard Breitkreutz (formerly of Eleven Madison Park & Craft) will be doing a mix of old-school favorites and new twists.
Unnamed Dan Kluger Project
Opening date: End of September/beginning of October
Location: 21 W 8th Street, Greenwich Village
ABC Kitchen and ABC Cocina’s chef Dan Kluger’s first solo project is still unnamed, but will focus on small and large sharable seasonal plates using ingredients from farms with which Kluger’s built relationships over the years. This you can be sure of: there will definitely be a wood-burning oven involved.
Harvey
Opening date: Fall
Location: The Williamsburg Hotel, Williamsburg
When the very bluntly named Williamsburg Hotel opens this fall, it’ll be home to a vegetable- and grain-forward restaurant from chef Adam Leonti (formerly of Philly’s Vetri), doing dishes like squash arancini with amoretti cookie and saffron mayo and taleggio ravioli in vincotto with porcini dust.
Chinese Tuxedo
Opening date: September
Location: 5 Doyers St, Chinatown
Located inside a historic opera house on Doyers St, this modern Cantonese restaurant will give diners a glimpse into old Chinatown, while feeding them modern takes on traditional Cantonese food.
Chumley’s
Opening date: End of September
Location: 86 Bedford St, Greenwich Village
Historic speakeasy Chumley's first opened downtown in 1922 and quickly became a favorite among the city's most important writers (Hemingway, Steinbeck, Ginsberg, and Faulkner were all loyal customers). In 2007 it tragically closed after the building it was located in collapsed. Now, nine years later Chumley's is back (albeit a little less dive-y than it once was) as a restaurant with food from Atera alum Victoria Blamey.
DeKalb Market Hall
Opening date: November
Location: 445 Gold St, Downtown Brooklyn
The latest addition to Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point complex (where the new Alamo Drafthouse will also open soon) is one of the country’s largest food halls. The 35,000sqft DeKalb Market Hall comes from Foragers founder Anna Castellani, and will feature 40 different vendors, including the very first Katz’s outside of its original LES location, plus Ample Hills Creamery, Ridgewood Vietnamese fave Bun-Ker, Arepa Lady, Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue, and more.
Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge
Opening date: September
Location: 196 Smith St, Cobble Hill
The first restaurant from Anne Burrell (of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef fame) will focus on Mediterranean/Italian sharable small plates like roasted cauliflower steak with bacon and brined pork chop with soft polenta and veggie succotash. Will there be good times? Maybe!!
Benoit
Opening date: September
Location: 60 W 55th St, Midtown West
Alain Ducasse’s much-lauded Midtown French bistro (which opened its doors in 2008) will reopen as a part-restaurant part-wine bar this September. The revamped Benoit will have a stronger contemporary focus, while still holding onto its Parisian roots.
Italienne
Opening date: October
Location: 19 W 24th St, Flatiron
After things didn't pan out for a Manhattan branch of Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, chef Jared Sippel (Quince in SF and Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder) set his sights on something else: a restaurant that takes cues from both Northern Italy and Southern France, with a taverna doing smaller dishes in the front, and a tasting menu available in the back. Italienne's dishes will also be inspired by neighboring regions like Austria and Switzerland, and will have a considerable wine list featuring bottles from there as well.
Make Sandwich
Opening date: Early fall
Location: 135 4th Ave, Union Square
From Spencer Rubin of Melt Shop, Make Sandwich is another fast-casual, to-go sandwich shop that’ll zero in on a list of 10 “classics” like a turkey club with avocado smash or a ham & cheese on a King’s Hawaiian roll. If you’re looking to get a little creative, there will also be a make-your-own option available.
White Gold
Opening date: September
Location: 375 Amsterdam Ave, Upper West Side
April Bloomfield does a butcher shop! Bloomfield and partner Friedman are teaming up with butchers Erika Nakamura and Jocelyn Guest for an UWS retail butcher shop that'll service both their restaurants (like Salvation Burger and Spotted Pig) and regular customers. In addition to steaks and deli meats, there will also be ready-to-go items like a chopped cheese sandwich -- a bodega classic that probably didn't need a fancy upgrade.
wagamama
Opening date: Fall
Location: 210 Fifth Ave, NoMad
Beloved UK-based noodle chain wagamama will finally bring its Japanese-inspired food to NYC with a menu full of old favorites (ramen, donburi, curry) as well as a New York-specific dish, a brunch menu, juices, and cocktails -- the first booze program for the chain.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.