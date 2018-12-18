New York City’s Best New Restaurants of 2018

Recommended Video Bottoms Up This Mojito Hot Toddy Is the Destroyer of Colds Watch More

Misi Williamsburg A strangely sexy pasta den from the mastermind behind Lilia

New York’s pseudo-notable chef corps is in constant flux, but Missy Robbins is a perennial boldface name. Lilia’s 2016 opening quickly landed the accolade-accruing Italian kitchen veteran among the ranks of the city’s culinary elite. Her latest venture, the eponymous Misi, is another force to be reckoned with. Ten handmade pasta dishes are made to pair with ten seasonal antipasti plates, and options like radicchio with melted bone marrow, onion, balsamic, and ricotta may even outshine Robbins’ storied fettucini.

Oxomoco Greenpoint Creative Oaxacan bites and cocktails in chic Greenpoint digs

With two Speedy Romeo locations under his belt, chef Justin Bazdarich shifts his focus to a different section of the globe for his new venture, Oxomoco -- an authentic, wood-fired Oaxacan joint. Fried cauliflower arrives in a pool of black mole and butternut squash crema, corn tortillas are hand-made to order, and roasted chicken comes drizzled in local honey and fresh cilantro -- all of which are best paired with libations from the bar’s broad tequila and mezcal menu.

Nonono NoMad An inventive haven for all-things-skewered

The menu at Nonono reads like a yakitori bible. The kitchen from the team behind Her Name is Han turns out a near endless array of Japanese skewers stacked with chicken breast, yam, shiso and plum, and okra with dashi jelly and and bonito flakes. Guests select skewers in whatever quantity feels right -- most of which hover around $5 -- and the luxe, savory lollipops arrive piecemeal. It’s both a blessing and a curse for panicked orderers.

General Deb’s Bushwick Upscale Sichuan in North Brooklyn

This is not your beloved, ulcer-inducing, greasy Chinese takeout spot. The second project from the husband-wife duo behind Faro, General Debb’s is the pair’s first foray into provincial Chinese cuisine. The menu skews toward Sichuan classics: dense, soupy noodle dishes studded with hearty meats and vegetables (get the dan dan mian with noodles swirled in sesame sauce and studded with pork), and the interior is chic enough for a date.

Kaikagetsu Lower East Side An authentic tasting menu from the Hida region of Japan

Forrest Fooding is the Major Food Group of Japan, and its introduction to American soil is a downtown kitchen boasting a menu that harks back to the Japanese Hida region. Kaikagetsu’s tasting menu ($220) comes highly recommended, but the plebian à la carte options will still impress. The space designed to mimic a traditional Hida home, with blackened wood, and rows of imported ceramics. The food is an equally authentic melange of fresh seafood, marinated meats, and inventive Eastern flavor.

Frenchette Tribeca A classic French brasserie with a modern spin

This understated but beautifully appointed brasserie from Keith McNally empire alumni Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson splits the difference between special occasion spot and (somewhat expensive) warm, inviting neighborhood staple. The food -- grilled blowfish tails, archetypal pate, and duck frites) is executed elegantly enough to merit its prices, and the hospitality makes the place feels like home.

Lowerline Prospect Heights A NOLA-inspired neighborhood haunt for po-boys and gumbo

Housed in a narrow storefront along Washington Avenue, Lowerline is a mellow New Orleans kitchen, slinging po-boys, crawfish tails smothered in a Cajun gravy, and seafood-okra gumbo to a local crowd. With only a few tables and a long mahogany bar, the place is near always full, though rarely hectic.

Pin it Una Pizza Napoletana | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Una Pizza Napoletana Lower East Side A second act for a lauded pizza chef

Una Pizza has a reputation. Now in in its second iteration -- the OG East Village location shuttered nine years ago when its owner dared make the unforgivable move to the West Coast. But, of course, he came back. They all come back. And his new joint offers a roster of unique cold small plates (burrata with tomatoes in lobster oil, carne cruda, scallop crudo), to complement the delightfully simple signature pies, each made from naturally leavened dough in a wood-fired brick oven.

Atomix NoMad Luxe Korean tasting menus in a futuristic, subterranean space

Unlike its downtown-cool sister spot Atoboy, this new Korean spot has all the markings of an elite, upscale venue. Delicately-plated ten-course meals are served twice nightly in a space resembling a stylish, cinematic villain’s lair. Cards detailing each dish, and perfectly calibrated chopsticks precede dishes like sea bream with uni, and eggplant with smoked eel and fermented soybean paste.

Bernie’s Greenpoint Old world New York dining from kings of Jewish appetizing

Bernie’s is a table-service reprise of Greenpoint’s lauded Jewish delicatessen, Frankel’s -- and it will be equally pleasing to your bubbe. Checked table cloths, crimson leather banquettes, the ambiance, and the food all hark back to casual old New York dining in equal measure. Greenpoint art kid transplants and Polish locals enjoy wedge salads topped with thick cut slices of bacon, vinegar chicken, and lemon ice box pie, side by side.

Sofreh Prospect Heights Comfort in the form of Persian home cooking

Chef Nasim Alikhani’s new Persian spot -- her first such endeavor at the age of 59 -- was named one of the country’s best new openings of 2018. The remarkable house bread is built to sop up tomato-saffron broth, and a yogurt dip studded with Persian shallots and chives. A spinach and prune stew, thick with braised beef, is poised to bolster stew’s culinary reputation. The craft cocktails, too, pay homage to classic Persian flavor.