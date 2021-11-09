The 20 Best Suburban Restaurants Outside NYC

Suburban dining outside of NYC is better than ever. With many former city chefs relocating to towns outside of the Big Apple to set up shop over the past few years (and especially during the COVID exodus of 2020), you’ll find first-rate options in the suburban and rural regions of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Connecticut. For example, Del Posto vet Tony Scotto decamped to Nyack in Rockland County and launched pasta palace DPNB Pasta & Provisions in 2019, a casual Italian haunt offering inspired house-made pasta for dine-in or to-go.

Of course, the most vaunted property outside the city that attracts dining enthusiasts from around the world is chef Dan Barber’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns, the farmstead restaurant and non-profit educational space situated on a picturesque 80-acre plot in Westchester’s Pocantico Hills.

And don’t miss the addictive, seasonally-topped Neapolitan pies as Jersey City’s Razza, or the bubbly Roman square slices from nearby Bread & Salt.

But, there’s so much more. Here are 20 solid restaurants outside of NYC to explore this weekend.