The Must-Try Delivery Dishes from Black-Owned Restaurants in NYC

New York is a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities, and food is the thread that brings people together. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, restaurants were faced with economic hurdles that continue to this day, but pivoting to delivery helped mitigate some of those losses while letting New Yorkers discover fresh cuisines. Ordering in connected restaurants to more locals in their neighborhood, giving people a chance to taste new dishes from places they haven’t tried before. In celebration of Black History Month, we’re spotlighting seven must-try dishes from Black-owned restaurants in NYC that you can order right now.

Oxtails from The Islands Crown Heights

After upgrading from a hole in the wall on Washington Avenue in Crown Heights, The Islands has since expanded to a larger space with outdoor seating. Hearty dishes like large oxtails with rice and peas give you a true taste of the Caribbean (ask for gravy to be lathered over the rice). The oxtails are juicy and tender, but make sure you order a cold sorrel to wash it all down, a traditional Jamaican drink made from hibiscus flowers.

Pork griyo from Grandchamps Bed-Stuy

Grandchamps is a slice of Little Haiti on a plate. This Haitian establishment offers a communal space with an open floor plan that’s great for celebrations, with music and jam sessions often experienced on Sundays. But when you decide to stay in, order the pork griyo, a Haitian staple made from marinated, slow-cooked pork shoulders, and flash-fried with a side of sweet plantains.

Spring rolls and country catfish from Melba’s Harlem

Melba’s in Harlem has been a neighborhood soul food staple since 2005. Named after founder Melba Wilson, the restaurant has attracted high-profile diners, including Zendaya and even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offering a taste of authentic southern comfort food. For a great vegetarian option, the spring rolls are a must. Stuffed with rice, black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cheddar cheese, they’re fried to crispy perfection. The country catfish is seasoned with Szechuan and Old Bay to complement the natural flavors of the fish. Pair with a side of your choice—the collard greens are a hit—for an authentic Melba’s experience that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Doro wat from Bati Ethiopian Kitchen Fort Greene

Ethiopia is a multicultural and multiethnic country with a rich history that’s revealed in its food. Fort Greene’s Bati Ethiopian Kitchen serves up an incredible doro wat, widely considered the national dish of Ethiopia, made from slow-cooked chicken in an onion-based stew, and typically served with a hard-boiled egg. Throw in some injera, a sour flatbread, for an authentic Ethiopian experience. Eating this dish with your hands is standard practice for locals.

Softshell crab sandwich from LoLo’s Seafood Shack Harlem

LoLo’s Seafood Shack is simply a vibe. One of the best-kept secrets in Harlem, it’s tucked away on the west side and offers tons of decadent seafood options, but the dish to try is the softshell crab sandwich. Bacon, pickled cabbage, tomato, and creamy remoulade make this a dish to remember.

Jollof rice and suya from Lagos Restaurant and Lounge Midtown

The best way to experience amazing Nigerian food is from Lagos Restaurant and Lounge in Midtown. Named after Nigeria’s most energetic city, not unlike New York, the restaurant offers a real taste of Nigeria with tried-and-true delicacies like suya, a popular street snack made with beef and spices and served on skewers. Pair the suya with a side of jollof rice and you’ve got a filling meal. Jollof is a West African staple and a go-to on any Nigerian menu. Seasoned to perfection, the rice is boiled with a stewed mix of garlic, tomatoes (giving it its red color), onions, and Scotch bonnet peppers for heat.

Curry shrimp roti from Jen’s Roti Shop Flatbush

Roti is a staple dish from India whose influence spread all the way to the Caribbean, particularly in Trinidad. This culinary mashup is what makes Jen’s Roti Shop in Flatbush a worthy contender to add to your list of restaurants to try. The medley of potatoes, ginger, curry, shrimp, and flakey crust in a single bite is an explosion of flavor to behold. If seafood isn’t your thing, try the chicken or vegetarian option.

