The Best Delivery Dishes from Hispanic- and Latinx-Owned Restaurants in NYC

You can approach ordering food for delivery more or less one of two ways: first, to enjoy the convenience of not having to leave home for your tried and true favorite foods like, say, the delicious Sicilian pizza from that spot around the corner or even your guilty-pleasure fast food chicken nuggets. The other way is to order from places nearby that you haven't explored in person yet so that you can continue to expand your culinary horizons from your couch. We, of course, are all for the former, but we also strongly recommend the latter. So, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting nearly a dozen must-try dishes from Hispanic and Latinx-owned restaurants in NYC that you can order right now.

Arepas at Casa Ora Williamsburg Fans of this Williamsburg Venezuelan restaurant from mother-son duo Isabelis and Ivo Diaz know that the arepitas, tequenos, and pabellon are among the best you’ll find. But it’s perhaps a little less known that the restaurant does full-sized arepas for delivery only (the arepitas on the restaurant menu are mini). Choose from fillings like shredded chicken, beef, or the always-on reina pepiada, a delightful avocado and chicken salad named after Miss Venezuela 1955. When ordering arepas, we’d vote for fried over grilled, as well as throwing in a to-go cocktail and tequenos.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Quesadilla at Gordo’s Cantina Bushwick Bushwick may be famously abound with quality Mexican food, but there’s nothing else around that’s quite like Gordo’s Cantina on St Nicholas Avenue. Here, the quesadillas are every bit peculiar due to being served open-faced, but no one minds because they always come with that trusty bed of crispy cheese. The best in the bunch are the arrachera (steak), and ideally-spiced chorizo, and the rajas—a vegetarian option with roasted poblanos and corn.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. The Boss Sandwich at My Cuban Spot Gowanus Miami native Louie Estrada wanted his homage to Cuban food to look like the ventanitas and cafeterias that dot the Magic City. And from coffee by Cafe Bustelo and buttered Cuban toast meant to be dipped into said coffee, it’s all there. When ordering delivery it may be best to skip the coffee and opt for the Boss, Estrada’s name for the Cubano. The classic sandwich comes with a side of homemade mariquitas that are already the perfect pairing, but yuca fries should also be added.

Vaca frita at Guantanamera Hell's Kitchen While this gem of Midtown (that has expanded to Forest Hills) is best enjoyed in-person thanks to nightly live music and impromptu dancing, we certainly won't deny you of ordering its excellent Cuban food to your front door. Guantanamera’s vaca frita is one of its stars and drenched in mojo. Add sides like tostones and congri plus a couple mojitos for an ideal meal for two.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Arepa de queso at Arepa Lady Jackson Heights Maria Piedad Cano (better known as the Arepa Lady) stepped down from her beloved Queens restaurant in 2017, turning it over to her sons. Still, the charm remains, especially so long as they keep serving the arepa de queso. Slightly sweet and absolutely fluffed with mozzarella, it’s a dish that requires no add ons. Though, one of the restaurant’s homemade juices like maracuya (passion fruit) is another reason why you’re ordering from Arepa Lady.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Pabellon patacon at Patacon Pisao Inwood, Elmhurst, Lower East Side Hailing from Maracaibo, Venezuela, a patacon is a dish that might just make you forget bread ever existed as you’re eating a sandwich that has two smashed plantains as its end pieces. In between, your options span from bacon, lettuce, and tomato to grilled chorizo with a sunny egg and avocado. But for peak patacon enjoyment, get the pabellon: shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans, and shredded queso blanco. Get a quesillo for dessert, too.

Ropa vieja empanada at Empanada City Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Bushwick The menu at this duo of empanada restaurants pulls from the owners’ Puerto Rican and Dominican backgrounds while also having a whole lot of fun (see mac 'n cheese and pizza empanadas). But there’s also a bit of Cuban influence, including the crowd-favorite ropa vieja empanada, braised flank steak with peppers and onions that’s Cuba's national dish. For dessert, throw in a couple apple pie empanadas or the guava and cream cheese.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Chicken flautas at Fresco’s Cantina Astoria With an already enviable slate of restaurants, Astoria is also home to Brian Martinez and Adrian Suero's popular Mexican restaurant. At Fresco's, regulars know to find plenty of classics like carne asada platters, battered fish tacos, and nachos. But a lot of times, it's Fresco's flautas, a.k.a. taquitos, that steal the show. These are stuffed with chicken, deep fried, and topped with melted cheese, sour cream, and Cotija cheese. And while ordering takeout means you'll miss the amazing drag shows at Fresco's, adding an order of esquites might help.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Sancocho at Puerto Viejo Crown Heights Cristina Abreu’s Crown Heights Dominican restaurant has been a part of the neighborhood for more than 30 years. Best experienced over several visits to make your way through the menu of hits, the hearty sancocho would fare particularly well when ordered for delivery and is known to cure just about anything. Still, we’d regret not also recommending you add the chimi burger to your order, Puerto Viejo’s take on a burger served with a Dominican slaw.

