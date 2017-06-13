Food & Drink

6 NYC Neighborhoods Worth a Day Trip for the Food

By Published On 06/13/2017 By Published On 06/13/2017
mu ramen
mu ramen | Cole Saladino/Thrillist
More From DestiNATION: New York City

related

Food & Drink
The Biggest Mistakes Every Tourist Makes in New York City

related

Food & Drink
The Best Free Things to Do in New York City

related

Food & Drink
How to Eat Your Way Through the Cuisine of 33 Countries, All in Manhattan

Trending

related

NASA’s Artificial Aurora Will Light Up the Sky Tonight & Here’s How to See It

related

Jimmy Carter Shook Hands With Every Passenger on His Flight & Made Everyone’s Day

related

The World's Longest Pizza Turned a Race Track Into a Giant Pizza Party

related

Starbucks Is Launching 2 New Rainbow Drinks for a Good Cause

Stuff You'll Like

related

Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box

related

Watching Kids Struggle to Use a VCR Will Make You Feel Ancient

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

Over the next few weeks, Thrillist is rolling out our DestiNATION: New York City guide -- a complete NYC visitor's guide on what to eat, where to drink, and what to do in the Big Apple. Stay tuned for expert advice from locals on how to do NYC right.

When visiting New York, it's only natural to assume the best food exists strictly within the confines of Manhattan, where the streets are grids and most of the restaurants are featured on your favorite TV shows. And while a stopover on the Lower East Side for the best pastrami sandwich of your life is all-but-required, many of New York's most unique and defining (not to mention, affordable) restaurants are tucked away in the neighborhoods you won’t read about in your guidebooks. Staying solely in Manhattan is one of the biggest mistakes tourists make, especially if you're here to eat. If you've got the time, these under-the-radar food destinations are well worth the subway trip.

Related

related

The Definitive Guide to the Best BBQ in New York City

related

The Best Pizza in New York City

related

The Absolute Best Places for Pastrami in NYC
More From DestiNATION: New York City

related

Food & Drink
The Biggest Mistakes Every Tourist Makes in New York City

related

Food & Drink
The Best Free Things to Do in New York City

related

Food & Drink
How to Eat Your Way Through the Cuisine of 33 Countries, All in Manhattan

related

The Definitive Guide to the Best BBQ in New York City
Queens Kickshaw
Queens Kickshaw | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Astoria, Queens

What to go for: Greek food and a little bit of everything else
 
Queens is New York City’s most ethnically diverse borough, and Astoria’s food scene is the greatest exemplar of that. The neighborhood was once primarily a Greek food destination -- and you’ll still find classic spots like Telly’s Taverna and Artopolis Bakery crowded with locals and visitors alike looking for real-deal spanakopita and lemon-soaked grilled octopus. But now, alongside the old-school Greek tavernas you’ll also find savory Brazilian pastries (Pao de Queijo), deeply flavored bowls of pho (District Saigon), a colorful spot for housing sweet, spicy boat noodles (Pye Boat Noodle), and one of the city’s best grilled cheese sandwiches (Queens Kickshaw). It’s the ideal neighborhood for spending a day sampling a little bit of everything.
 
How to get there: N/W train to Ditmars Boulevard or Broadway; M/R train to Steinway Street

roll-n-roaster
roll-n-roaster | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

What to go for: Eastern European and classic waterfront spots
 
Sheepshead Bay is where you go when you want a quiet meal with a view, without the obnoxious crowds (and prices) of Manhattan/Williamsburg rooftops and patios. Numerous spots offer affordable waterfront meals, including classic bay-view restaurants Il Fornetto and Randazzo’s Clam Bar, which serve quality thin-crust pizzas and fresh seafood, respectively, with famous sauce recipes that haven’t changed in decades. The neighborhood is also home to New York’s only Armenian Bakery, Brooklyn Bread House, and the boisterous and ever-welcoming Russian/Uzbek restaurant, Nargis Cafe. When it’s nice out, you can take a quick walk or bike ride south to Brighton Beach, and stop by Sheepshead Bay institution Roll-n-Roaster on the way for a classic roast beef sandwich.
 
How to get there: B/Q train to Sheepshead Bay

tacos el bronco
tacos el bronco | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Sunset Park, Brooklyn

What to go for: Some of the city’s best tacos and dumplings
 
Don’t let LA natives tell you that New York lacks good Mexican food. Out in Sunset Park, you’ll find excellent versions of every staple you can imagine: tacos (Tacos El Bronco), tortas (Don Pepe Tortas & Jugos), and tamales as good as any Mexican grandmother’s (Alimentos Saludables). Sunset Park’s other claim to fame is its mini Chinatown, where you can grab crisp-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside dumplings from Great Taste Dumpling and the perfect Vietnamese bánh mì at a tiny storefront called Ba Xuyen. You can even set up a picnic in the neighborhood’s expansive public park, one of the highest natural points in Brooklyn, which affords gorgeous views of lower Manhattan. The best time to go is, yes, sunset.
 
How to get there: R train to 45th Street; D/N/R train to 36th Street; D train to 9th Avenue; N/R train to 59th Street

mu ramen
mu ramen | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Long Island City, Queens

What to go for: Ambitious restaurants with cool vibes
 
Few outer-borough neighborhoods offer as many restaurants combining both outstanding food and great vibes as Long Island City. Famed Canadian chef and meat aficionado Hugue Dufour has both of his restaurants, M. Wells Steakhouse and M. Wells Dinette, in the neighborhood. The always-packed Mu Ramen is known for some of the best (and most ambitious) bowls of ramen in the city -- same with Hibino, but for sushi. Plenty of other lively places are worth centering a night around -- like Casa Enrique (the only Michelin-rated Mexican restaurant in NYC) with its modern cantina vibes, or Jora, for bold and bright Peruvian.
 
How to get there: G train to 21st Street; 7 train Vernon Boulevard/Jackson Avenue; 7/N/W train to Queensboro Plaza

related

The 12 Best Tacos in NYC

related

The Best Pizza in New York City
mike's deli
mike's deli | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Belmont, The Bronx

What to go for: Red sauce pasta and deli sandwiches from NYC’s real Little Italy
 
You may think Little Italy is only in Downtown Manhattan -- but these days, that’s mostly just a tourist trap. For the real thing, head uptown to Belmont, home to Arthur Avenue, the most iconic stretch of Italian eateries in New York. Like Astoria, Belmont is a great place to graze -- make sure you stop by Calabria Pork Store, where fiery soppressata hangs like birthday decorations from the ceiling, then onto Casa della Mozzarella for slabs of fresh cheese.
 
For lunch, the move is always Mike’s Deli -- where you’re getting an Italian Combo, a gargantuan sandwich featuring a smattering of Mike’s famous house-made deli meats. Finally, a trip to Arthur Avenue wouldn’t be complete without a visit to one of the neighborhood’s classic red-sauce joints. The can’t-miss spots are Tra Di Noi, known for its excellent and unusual pasta specials (like fusilli with fava beans) and stellar cheesecake, and Emilia’s, for impressively large plates of chicken Parm in a picturesque outdoor patio.
 
How to get there: B/D train to Fordham Road

Tompkinsville, Staten Island

What to go for: Authentic Sri Lankan food
 
When it comes to eating on Staten Island, most people think only of Italian. And while there’s no shortage of amazing pasta spots (like Enoteca Maria, a grandmother-run restaurant in St. George) and pizzerias, the borough's true destination cuisine is Sri Lankan -- the best of which can be found in Tompkinsville. Take the Staten Island Ferry (which is free, and an attraction in and of itself) and stroll 15 minutes south of the St. George drop-off point. You’ll find yourself among rows of Sri Lankan restaurants, each with its own specialty. For traditional hoppers (crispy, stringy, bowl-shaped pancakes) head to San Rasa, which offers a dainty but hearty version accompanied by a rich fish curry for dipping -- or Dosa Garden, an “Indo Lankan” spot where the hoppers are served as they would be in Southern India, with an assortment of coconut and tomato chutneys.
 
For the other essential starch of Sri Lanka -- roti (or flatbread) -- the chewiest, flakiest renditions can be found at neighborhood mainstay New Asha (be sure to also visit the adjacent sweet shop for post-meal treats). The highlight at Ceylon Curry is the entire menu of lamprais, another signature Sri Lankan dish. Rice, onion relish, plantains, and your choice of meat are wrapped tightly in a banana leaf, baked, then unfolded to reveal a fragrant curry and pillow-soft rice. Before you head out, make a final stop at Lanka Grocery for essential Sri Lankan seasonings -- practically an entire aisle of the store is devoted to various types of spicy, tangy sambals (hot sauce).
 
How to get there: Staten Island Ferry to St. George Terminal

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Priya Krishna is a food writer and the author of the college-centric cookbook, Ultimate Dining Hall Hacks. She wishes she was cool enough to hang out in Long Island City. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @PKgourmet.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
NYC's Most Controversial Sushi Chef Is Putting Diners on a 30-Minute Clock
Food & Drink

related

READ MORE
This NJ Spot Is Making Charcoal Pizza, Pasta, and Mozzarella
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Eat at the Big Apple Barbecue This Weekend
Food & Drink

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More