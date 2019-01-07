The Top Menu Picks at the Best NYC Restaurant Week Spots This Winter

Recommended Video Fork Yeah These Dumplings Are Bite-Sized Breakfast Sandwiches Watch More

21 Club Midtown West On a not-so-recent visit to 21 Club, an older gentleman was heard loudly remarking, “Some people come here just to say they’ve been to 21.” He may have been dressed like Rich Uncle Pennybags, but time alters recollections. In the intervening years, the classic, proto-speakeasy has eased up on its formality a bit (neckties are no longer required for men, though flip-flops are still mercifully prohibited) but retained its old New York appeal. Go just to say you’ve been.

Order: The 21 Caesar salad and the Faroe Island salmon at lunch. Goat cheese ravioli, the Berkshire pork loin, and the chocolate cake tart at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday.

Bann Hell’s Kitchen Korean barbecue at Bann is a gastronomic choose your own adventure -- the Bandersnatch of meals with (spoiler alert!) a happier ending. This is the one place where Restaurant Week’s no booze included nuisance is a feature, not a bug: you’ll need to keep your wits about you to grill your rib eye, chicken breast, pork loin, salmon, shrimp, duck, pork belly, filet mignon, tuna, or vegetable selection to perfection right at the table. And if you do need a little liquid courage to take on the grill, Bann’s happy hour runs until 9pm at the bar.

Order: The pork belly buns and grill-your-own salmon at lunch. The ahi tuna sashimi, grill-your-own duck breast, and banana sabayon with berries and sesame cookies at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.

Bar Primi East Village More than 80 Italian restaurants are participating in Winter Restaurant Week, surpassing other types of cuisine by several spaghetto. It isn’t easy to stand out among the red sauce spots and their upscale kin, but Bar Primi splits the difference between grandmom’s kitchen and a casual-cool, tablecloth-free downtown barroom. Book a late lunch or an early dinner to catch happy hour at the bar from 3:30-6:30pm.

Order: Burrata cremosa, followed by paccheri with white veal bolognese at lunch. Add a chocolate panna cotta at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.

Bâtard Tribeca Depending on the depth of your checking account, Batard’s $85 prix-fixe dinner is either a testament to Manhattan’s egalitarian high-end dining scene, or an indictment of the borough’s prohibitive luxury. On paper, it is a better deal than you’ll find at most of its Michelin-starred brethren, and Restaurant Week further expands the accessibly chic spot’s possible guestlist. Reserve on a corkage-free Monday evening and toast to the everyman with the cheapest bottle of wine you can find.

Order: The butternut squash soup, Amish chicken, and warm chocolate fondant with vanilla bean ice cream.

Cost: $42 for dinner, Monday-Friday.

Beauty and Essex Lower East Side This is the place to be when you tire of seeing pesky celebrities all over town. Never again will you cry, “waiter, there’s a Mark Ruffalo in my soup,” or, “bartender, Michael Shannon stole my Sunday Times.” Hidden behind a pawn shop, odds are you’ll be the most famous person there.

Order: The crispy eggplant pizzetta, braised short ribs, and petite cupcakes

Cost: $42 for dinner, Sunday-Friday.

Bistrot Leo SoHo A lot of pretty restaurants opened last year, and Bistrot Leo might just be the prettiest. It looks like the sort of place where Vespa models would smoke Gauloises over moules marinières and Champagne. And on almost any other day of the year, those moules alone will run you $19, so nab these lunch and dinner discounts now.

Order: The moules marinières and croque madame at lunch; the duck terrine, coq au vin, and vanilla crème brûlée at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.

Churrascaria Plataforma Hell’s Kitchen Even in a veritable smorgasbord of dining deals, this Brazilian steakhouse’s menu shines. Take your favorite aspiring Joey Chestnut and sample the all-you-can-eat salad bar cornucopia if you must, but save room for tableside slices of steak, pork, chicken, and lamb. Passion fruit or chocolate mousse is included for dessert, if you make it that far.

Order: The meats

Cost: $42 for dinner, Monday-Friday.

Claudette Greenwich Village Claudette is a terrific place to wear a white turtleneck. It looks like it was designed by Diane Keaton in a Nora Ephron film about a moneyed, divorced restaurateur’s second act. It’s bright, airy, and appointed with tasteful curios that neither clutter nor collect dust. The pale, beachy interior betrays the kitchen’s vibrant, beautifully plated French/Moroccan dishes. Take someone’s mom; she’ll love it.

Order: The muhammara and the dukkah crusted cod at lunch. The smoked eggplant and garlic soup, braised beef cheeks, and Moroccan lemon tart at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.

The Dutch SoHo Every restaurant that purports to hold tables for walk-ins is really just holding those tables for Beyoncé. The break-in-case-of-Beyoncé tables. Beyoncé’s not coming, guys! The Dutch has been hoppin’ since opening its doors in 2011, and the pace has seldom slowed. If you’ve yet to make it in, take advantage of their Restaurant Week deal on a sleepy weekday afternoon. Play it safe: Invite Bey.

Order: Jumbo shrimp cocktail and the roasted chicken and kale Caesar.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday

Freemans Lower East Side Freemans used to be cool, and now it’s nice, and both are valid things to be. The alley it calls home that once seemed “hidden” to recent NYC transplants is now nearly as well-worn as the Bowery nearby. The rustic, taxidermy-heavy decor that felt edgy-adjacent over a decade ago now reads as quaint, and the place still feels special without the appearance of requiring a password for access.

Order: The hot artichoke dip and Reuben Benedict at lunch. The devils on horseback, seared pollock, and spiced apple pie with buttermilk gelato at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.

Junoon Flatiron This is another Michelin starred tasting menu to catch while it’s cheap(er). Skip the afternoon option unless you absolutely cannot make it in the evening; the RW deal is actually $1 more than the day-to-day two-course lunch prix-fixe. Instead, book a table in the ornately designed dining room at dinnertime for a taste of the inventive three-course Indian meal that typically runs $75.

Order: The la mirch ka paneer and the malabar shrimp curry at lunch. The ghost chili murgh tikka, pork mundu chili, and kulfi tasting at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.

The Library at the Public NoHo Although it’s open to all, The Library looks and feels like the most welcoming private club in town. The comfortable space’s sprawling banquettes are perfectly suited to to striking up a conversation with an actor/musician/writer/neighborhood curmudgeon who won’t shut up about himself, but leaves you with warm feelings nonetheless. Catch a show at the adjacent theater while you’re there.

Order: The taco al pastor, roasted trout, and ricotta cheesecake.

Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday.

Michael’s Midtown West Once a who’s who of who’s that, this current who’s who of who’s that is best for your visiting aunt who looooves Kathy Lee, and the Today show plaza. (Who doesn’t; Hoda’s irrepressible.) Catch all your favorite newspaper columnists expensing cobb salads, black truffle pizzas, and grilled branzino while print still exists.

Order: The smoked salmon and barramundi sea bass at lunch. The sunchoke soup, hanger steak, and the chocolate layer cake with vanilla bean ice cream at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday

Monkey Bar Midtown East This 1930s-era good time joint was given new life when 1980s-era good time journalist Graydon Carter took over in 2009. It didn’t take long after the transfer of power for the place to be revealed as a transparent den of ego and elite nepotism. Carter’s clubhouse was criticized for saving the best tables for his pals and hangers-on -- driving the plebes to beg for a spot via email ether. Today, Monkey Bar and places like it have the cover of ubiquitous online reservation platforms to normalize this practice: so now’s your chance! Bring your manuscript.

Order: The white bean soup and pan seared salmon at lunch. The crab salad, roasted pork loin, and lemon and blueberry Pavlova at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday.

Morandi West Village Live here long enough and you’ll develop a favorite coffee cart, subway spot, and Keith McNally restaurant. Mine was Schiller’s, until it permanently closed in 2017. But you know what? They’re all good (except for one). Each of his venues exudes a warm European vibe that stops short of the dreaded theme trap. This trattoria’s decor naturally skews more Italian than his other spots’ Parisian pulse, but you still know who’s house you’re in. In McNally world, that’s a feature -- not a bug.

Order: The breaded eggplant parmigiana and the cavatelli with baby squid ragu at lunch. The meatballs, filet of sea-bream, and tiramisu at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday.

Nobu Downtown Financial District Food here’s supposed to be good, but people mostly go because they think they’re gonna get discovered by De Niro. Listen, you aren’t. The actor turned movie-appearer turned restaurateur is actually a very shy person, not to mention casting is a totally different job. And Nobu has dozens of restaurants worldwide, you think De Niro has time to flit around them all? He’s got Fockers to meet. Reserve anyway: Nobu’s lunch prix-fixe is usually $35.

Order: The yellowtail sashimi and the Arctic char.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Sunday-Friday

The Russian Tea Room Midtown West The Russian Tea Room is like a toddler in high heels or a cat in a tuxedo -- affecting elegance to hilarious effect. Whether the former expat hangout earned its place in NYC restaurant canon in spite of, or because of its garish decor is up to interpretation. They have a 15-foot glass bear. It’s juggling. And it’s all just such a delight, go drink some vodka during the day.

Order: The red borscht and sauteed chicken at lunch. The goat cheese and wild mushroom blinchik, beef stroganoff, and the chocolate mousse cake at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday

Tavern on the Green Central Park You’re not gonna plan a trip to Tavern on the Green any sooner than you’d plan a trip to the Empire State Building or Statue of Liberty. When’s the last time you’d even thought of Tavern on the Green? Maybe it doesn’t even exist, maybe this is all a ploy to lure you to Central Park and steal your jewels. Have a lark and make a reservation at this perennial throwback.

Order: Tavern black bean soup and pan-roasted medallions of monkfish at lunch. Caramelized garlic shrimp, white wine braised beef short rib, and carrot cake at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday.

Temple Court Financial District Tom Colicchio’s Temple Court comes correct this Restaurant Week. Its menus stand out among an excess of New American offerings. You’ll choose from nine starters and eight entrees at lunch, and seven starters, eight entrees, and six desserts at dinner. You may be tempted to fight the urge to try as many places as you can this RW and make a return trip here.

Order: The chicken liver and foie gras pâté and the crispy duck confit at lunch. The foie torchon, braised lamb shoulder, and the baked Alaska at dinner.

Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday. $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday.