All the Best Deals During NYC Summer Restaurant Week

It’s that time again: NYC Restaurant Week, the twice-a-year, month-long celebration of actually being able to afford a meal at some of the city’s most expensive and classic restaurants begins July 25th and runs through August 19th. With New Yorkers being on vacation and restaurants needing to fill seats, the strategically timed Restaurant Week allows diners to easily get a reservation at places that are typically impossible to get into. Restaurant Week is also easily one of the most affordable ways to indulge in a tasting menu, with three-course lunches at $29 and dinners at $42 across the board. Gratuity and beverages aren’t included, but the deals are still notable at many restaurants where you can’t usually dine for under three figures. While many restaurants mitigate this cost by serving alternative menu items rather than the specialties that made them famous, Restaurant Week is still a good opportunity to get a taste of the ambiance and cooking, and you should maybe even opt for a menu upgrade at some of these spots. Here are the best deals.

American Cut TriBeCa and Midtown It’s hard to leave LDV Hospitality and Marc Forgione’s luxe steakhouse without spending a good portion of your rent, so the Restaurant Week menu, which includes not three but four courses, is truly a steal. Appetizer options include the OG 1924 Caesar salad (usually $14), tossed tableside for low-key steakhouse entertainment, as well as Jim Brady oysters (usually $18!) made with Champagne and black truffle, if you need to feel fancy. The obvious main course is the 9oz hanger steak rubbed with the restaurant’s signature pastrami spice, to be paired with a side of either creamed spinach and sunchoke with fontina, or legendarily creamy “robuchon” potato puree. And if you’re still hungry (pace yourself, there’s ice cream at the end), the restaurant’s signature crackerjack sundae (normally $12) is on deck for dessert.

21 Club Midtown East Jeans and sneakers are banned here, harkening back to Prohibition days when dress codes were the norm, so be sure to borrow some clothes from your finance bro friend before going out. The standard pre-theater menu is $48 before 6:30pm, while an a la carte entree hovers near $40 and up, so the $42 all-night dinner special is certainly a bargain. Dishes will include an appetizer of hamachi sashimi with avocado and breakfast radish chili-ponzu dressing; a main course of grilled flatiron steak with yellow wax beans, creamed corn, and watercress; and an optional side supplement of truffled mac & cheese ($12) -- certainly worth the splurge. The best deal of all here may be the suggested wine pairings, which range from just $8-$10. Continue Reading

Boulud Sud Upper West Side You really can’t go wrong eating anywhere with Daniel Boulud’s stamp of approval, and though Cafe Boulud and DBGB are also great Restaurant Week options, the seaside ambiance of Boulud Sud on a hot summer day can’t be beat. Dishes will include chilled tomato gazpacho with watermelon (usually $17), hand-made ricotta ravioli with zucchini-basil pesto, seared local albacore tuna with charred corn and freekeh tabbouleh, and Boulud’s ratatouille topped with a slow-cooked egg and croûtons. A daily rotation of ice creams will be served for dessert.

Fig & Olive Midtown East, Meatpacking, and Upper East Side Trendy Mediterranean spot Fig & Olive now boasts three NYC locations, all of which are participating in Restaurant Week. Menus vary slightly here for lunch and dinner, but you’ll still be getting the most bang for your buck with dishes like salmon crudo, octopus gallega (typically $18 at dinner!), truffle risotto, Mediterranean branzino, and a special paella del mar made with scallops, black tiger shrimp, calamari, and mussels in saffron rice. Add a trio of crostini for $8 (usually $12), or just pack it up for tomorrow’s lunch.

Le Cirque Midtown East The chef’s seven-course tasting menu runs $170 at this Midtown mainstay, and while the Restaurant Week menu features staunchly different dishes, you’re still getting a memorable meal from the same kitchen. This season’s menu includes corn soup, fusilli with basil pesto and smoked scamorza cheese, salmon on green pea mash with orange and Champagne dressing, and grilled eggplant Parmigiana with buffalo ricotta cheese that’s probably much better than the Parm hero from your local bodega.

Nobu TriBeCa Book your sushi power lunch at this TriBeCa hotspot, where sushi lunch usually starts at $29 for a single course, and a dinner omakase starts at $120. An impressively sushi-heavy Restaurant Week menu (no BS sweet potato tempura and noodle filler carbs here) includes sashimi salad, miso cod, fluke sashimi, and “assorted sushi,” which is definitely a step up from whatever Seamless California roll you were contemplating ordering at home.

Vaucluse Upper East Side Michael White has a steady cohort of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, but the menu at his new Provençal spot offers the best deals. To start, diners can choose luxe hors d’oeuvres including pork terrine (as opposed to the $27 guinea hen and foie gras terrine on the regular menu) and halibut quenelle, to be followed by fillet of local bluefish with corn succotash, a summer cassoulet with duck confit, or fresh rigatoni with lamb ragout. White’s pastas are what put him on the NYC dining map, so be sure to bring someone to split entrees with.

Empire Steak House Midtown East and Midtown West Boasting one of the most diverse menus this Restaurant Week, Empire Steak House offers massive discounts that promise substantial portions of food that’ll easily be transformed into leftover lunches for the rest of the month. Options include starters like extra-thick sizzling Canadian bacon ($5.25/slice normally), fried calamari ($15 normally), eggplant Parmigiana ($16 normally), and Caesar salad ($13 normally), as well as mains ranging from New York sirloin, boneless rib-eye, filet mignon, lamb chops, salmon fillets, shrimp scampi, sole Francese, and various pasta dishes. Dessert is also included! Wear stretchy pants.

Chefs Club by Food & Wine Nolita The easiest way to try food from a variety of chefs this Restaurant Week? A meal at Chefs Club. Dishes crowdsourced from top chefs appear on the lunch and dinner menus, but Chefs Club is also changing it up by offering a $29, three-course brunch menu (usually $34 for two items and a beverage). Not only is this a great deal, but it makes bottomless drinking look pathetic when you can pretty much have endless food, including a fantastic crushed avocado tartine topped with feta and olive ($14 ala carte!), chef Gabriel Rucker’s duck hash, French toast piled high with mixed berries and dripping maple syrup ($12 a la carte!), or a smoked salmon platter with an everything bagel. You don’t even have to choose between sweet and savory, because this brunch comes with dessert!

Park Avenue Summer Flatiron Restaurant Week is a great time to visit this seasonally evolving restaurant just before Park Avenue Autumn hits. Chicken, steak, pork, seafood, and vegetarian options (corn gnocchi with truffles) are all on the Restaurant Week menu, though any self-respecting diner will supplement with a glass of Frozé, because summer doesn’t last forever, and what’s a summer meal without a boozy slushie anyway?

Tavern on the Green Central Park Though TOTG may not be a top culinary pick, the views and just-touristy-enough experience of eating here are worth experiencing for any New Yorker, so why not get a deal while you do it? Take a long lunch with a special menu that includes beet salad, pan-roasted silver hake, and “Our Cauliflower Entree,” which consists of roasted cauliflower, cauliflower purée, golden raisins, capers, basil, and pomegranate reduction, and is usually $24 all on its own.

David Burke Kitchen South Village In what may be the best deal of all, David Burke Kitchen is allowing diners to pick any combo of a starter, main, and dessert off his menu to create your own Restaurant Week special. With starters typically ranging from $15-$21 and mains from $26-39, Restaurant Week is basically a Groupon here. Note that some dishes with premium ingredients, like duck breast, scallops, and leg of lamb, will have surcharges.

Sushi Seki Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, and Upper East Side If you’re trying to keep it healthy, skip the creamed dishes and accessory desserts and opt for the Japanese Teishoku lunch set at this seafood spot. The special $29 meal includes miso soup, rice, and a choice of main courses including yuzu miso broiled black cod, tonkatsu pork, a selection of 12 assorted seasonal vegetables, and other healthy, low-cal supplements to the midday feast.

