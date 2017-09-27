Updated On 08/28/2017 at 03:46PM EST

The 56 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

Alphabet City The Wayland Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, $5-6 oyster shooters

When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

Astoria MP Taverna Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 3-6pm

Mar's Address and Info The deal: A rotating list of $1.50 oysters; $2 oysters all day Sunday

When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

Battery Park Pier A Harbor House Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily after 12am

Boerum Hill Grand Army Bar Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Bushwick Tutu's Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 4-7pm

Carroll Gardens Marco Polo Ristorante Address and Info The deal: $1.50 oysters

When: Daily from 4-7pm

Kittery Address and Info The deal: $1 Blue Points, jumbo shrimp cocktail, little neck clams

When: Monday all night long

Chelsea Cull & Pistol Oyster Bar Address and Info The deal: $6 fried oysters

When: Mon-Fri from 4-6pm

Cobble Hill Strong Place Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters and two-for-one drafts

When: Daily from 4-7pm

Dumbo Atrium Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters (only at the bar) and $8 cocktails

When: Mon-Fri from 5:30-7pm

East Village Upstate Address and Info The deal: Six oysters and a beer for $12

When: Daily from 5-7pm

The Mermaid Inn Address and Info The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails

When: All night Monday; every day from 5-7pm

Bait & Hook Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, $3 fish tacos

When: Daily from 3-7pm

Financial District The Dead Rabbit Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Flatiron Live Bait Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters and daily drink specials

When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

Barn Joo Address and Info The deal: $1 oyters

When: Daily from 4-7pm

Gowanus Littleneck Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters and $5 draft brews

When: Wed-Fri from 5-7pm

Greenpoint Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Address and Info The deal: $1.50 oysters

When: Mon-Fri from 2-6pm

Harlem El Paso Address and Info The deal: Half-dozen oysters and Dos Equis for $11

When: All day, every day

Hell's Kitchen White Oak Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: All day, every day

Thalia Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily, 7-10pm

Little Italy Onieals Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 4-7pm; Wednesday all night

Lower East Side Essex Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters and half-price drinks

When: Mon-Fri from 5-8pm; Thurs from 5pm-12am; Sun from 6-10pm

Hill and Dale Address and Info The deal: $1

When: Every day from 5-8pm and all day Monday

Bar Belly Address and Info The deal: $1.50 select oysters

When: Daily from 5:30-7:30pm

The Ten Bells Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters and $15 carafe of wine

When: From opening 'til 7 every night of the week

Grey Lady Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, $5 draft beer, $8 wine, $9 well drinks

When: Sun-Fri from 4-7pm; Monday all night

Sel Rose Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily, 4-7pm

Long Island City Domaine Wine Bar Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, or a half-dozen oysters and a glass of wine for $12

When: Daily from 5-7pm

Midtown East Crave Fishbar Address and Info The deal: About a dozen varieties from the East and West Coasts are $1 each

When: Daily from 5-7pm

Docks Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill Address and Info The deal: "Oyster du jour," usually four types for $1, $7 wine, $4 beer

When: Mon-Fri from 3-7pm

Grand Central Oyster Bar Address and Info The deal: $1.25 Blue Points, $5 beers

When: Mon-Wed from 4:30-7pm and Sat from 1-5pm

Midtown West Pennsylvania 6 Address and Info The deal: $1 select oysters at the bar

When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

The Liberty Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 4-6pm and 10pm-12am

NoHo Swift Hibernian Lounge Address and Info The deal: Half-dozen oysters and a pint of Guinness for $12

When: Tues from 5pm-midnight

NoMad The John Dory Oyster Bar Address and Info The deal: $2 chef's choice oysters; $5 oyster shooters (tequila or gin); and bartenders choice $5 beer, $6 tap wine, $10 cocktail

When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm; Sat-Sun from 12-7pm

L&W Oyster Co. Address and Info The deal: $2 oysters, $5 draft beer and house wine

When: Daily from 5-7pm

Park Slope Bearded Lady Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Mon-Fri from 5-8pm

Red Hook Brooklyn Crab Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, $3 draft beer

When: Mon-Tues, all day

SoHo Lure Fishbar Address and Info The deal: 6 oysters for $12, 12 oysters for $24, 18 for $36; $10 cocktails

When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Union Square City Crab Shack Address and Info The deal: $0.99 oysters

When: Mon-Thurs from 3:30-6:30pm

Upper West Side The Tangled Vine Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, $5 beer, $8 wine

When: Weekdays from 5-7pm, weekends from 3-5pm

The Mermaid Inn Address and Info The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails

When: Daily from 5-7pm

West Village Bell Book & Candle Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters (at the bar only); $5 drafts, $4 off house cocktails

When: All day, every day

Fish Address and Info The deal: “Red White and Blue Special” -- six Blue Points plus a PBR or house wine for $9.99

When: All day, every day

Greenwich Project Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters, half off cheese plates and wine flights

When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Lelabar Address and Info The deal: Market oysters for $1.50 each

When: Wednesdays and Saturdays from open until they sell out

Mermaid Oyster Bar Address and Info The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails

When: Monday all day; Tues-Fri from 5-7pm; Sat & Sun from 4-7pm

Virgola Address and Info The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily, 4-8pm

Jeffrey's Grocery Address and Info The deal: $1.50 Blue Points

When: Weekdays from 4-6pm

Williamsburg The Bedford Address and Info The deal: $2 Blue Point oysters

When: Mon-Sun from 4-6pm in the restaurant, 4-8pm at the back bar

Desnuda Address and Info The deal: $1 East Coasters, $5 beer, $7 wine

When: Tues-Thurs from 6-7pm, as well as all day on Sundays and Mondays

Maison Premiere Address and Info The deal: The selection changes frequently, but oysters usually start at $2.35

When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

St. Mazie Address and Info The deal: $1.50 oysters and discounts on drinks

When: Daily from 6-8pm

Extra Fancy Address and Info The deal: $2 select oysters

When: Sun-Thurs from 12am-2:30am