The 56 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

If your wallet can't handle high raw bar prices, but you still need your fix of cheap oysters and beer, you'll be happy to learn that many of the city's best places for oysters offer a buck-a-shuck or half-dozen deals. These spots have you covered after work, before going out, or just because it’s a Wednesday and you want some damn good oysters at a damn good price. With happy hours all over the city, there are plenty of cheap, delicious bivalves to choose from, no matter what neighborhood you’re in.
Alphabet City
The WaylandAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, $5-6 oyster shooters
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm
Astoria
MP TavernaAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 3-6pm
Mar'sAddress and Info
The deal: A rotating list of $1.50 oysters; $2 oysters all day Sunday
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm
Battery Park
Pier A Harbor HouseAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily after 12am
Boerum Hill
Grand Army BarAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm
Bushwick
Tutu'sAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 4-7pm
Carroll Gardens
Marco Polo RistoranteAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 oysters
When: Daily from 4-7pm
KitteryAddress and Info
The deal: $1 Blue Points, jumbo shrimp cocktail, little neck clams
When: Monday all night long
Chelsea
Cull & Pistol Oyster BarAddress and Info
The deal: $6 fried oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 4-6pm
Cobble Hill
Strong PlaceAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters and two-for-one drafts
When: Daily from 4-7pm
Dumbo
AtriumAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters (only at the bar) and $8 cocktails
When: Mon-Fri from 5:30-7pm
East Village
UpstateAddress and Info
The deal: Six oysters and a beer for $12
When: Daily from 5-7pm
The Mermaid InnAddress and Info
The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails
When: All night Monday; every day from 5-7pm
Bait & HookAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, $3 fish tacos
When: Daily from 3-7pm
Financial District
The Dead RabbitAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm
Flatiron
Live BaitAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters and daily drink specials
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm
Barn JooAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oyters
When: Daily from 4-7pm
Gowanus
LittleneckAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters and $5 draft brews
When: Wed-Fri from 5-7pm
Greenpoint
Greenpoint Fish & LobsterAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 2-6pm
Harlem
El PasoAddress and Info
The deal: Half-dozen oysters and Dos Equis for $11
When: All day, every day
Hell's Kitchen
White OakAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: All day, every day
ThaliaAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily, 7-10pm
Little Italy
OniealsAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 4-7pm; Wednesday all night
Lower East Side
EssexAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters and half-price drinks
When: Mon-Fri from 5-8pm; Thurs from 5pm-12am; Sun from 6-10pm
Hill and DaleAddress and Info
The deal: $1
When: Every day from 5-8pm and all day Monday
Bar BellyAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 select oysters
When: Daily from 5:30-7:30pm
The Ten BellsAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters and $15 carafe of wine
When: From opening 'til 7 every night of the week
Grey LadyAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, $5 draft beer, $8 wine, $9 well drinks
When: Sun-Fri from 4-7pm; Monday all night
Sel RoseAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily, 4-7pm
Long Island City
Domaine Wine BarAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, or a half-dozen oysters and a glass of wine for $12
When: Daily from 5-7pm
Midtown East
Crave FishbarAddress and Info
The deal: About a dozen varieties from the East and West Coasts are $1 each
When: Daily from 5-7pm
Docks Oyster Bar & Seafood GrillAddress and Info
The deal: "Oyster du jour," usually four types for $1, $7 wine, $4 beer
When: Mon-Fri from 3-7pm
Grand Central Oyster BarAddress and Info
The deal: $1.25 Blue Points, $5 beers
When: Mon-Wed from 4:30-7pm and Sat from 1-5pm
Midtown West
Pennsylvania 6Address and Info
The deal: $1 select oysters at the bar
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm
The LibertyAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 4-6pm and 10pm-12am
NoHo
Swift Hibernian LoungeAddress and Info
The deal: Half-dozen oysters and a pint of Guinness for $12
When: Tues from 5pm-midnight
NoMad
The John Dory Oyster BarAddress and Info
The deal: $2 chef's choice oysters; $5 oyster shooters (tequila or gin); and bartenders choice $5 beer, $6 tap wine, $10 cocktail
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm; Sat-Sun from 12-7pm
L&W Oyster Co.Address and Info
The deal: $2 oysters, $5 draft beer and house wine
When: Daily from 5-7pm
Park Slope
Bearded LadyAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 5-8pm
Red Hook
Brooklyn CrabAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, $3 draft beer
When: Mon-Tues, all day
SoHo
Lure FishbarAddress and Info
The deal: 6 oysters for $12, 12 oysters for $24, 18 for $36; $10 cocktails
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm
Union Square
City Crab ShackAddress and Info
The deal: $0.99 oysters
When: Mon-Thurs from 3:30-6:30pm
Upper West Side
The Tangled VineAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, $5 beer, $8 wine
When: Weekdays from 5-7pm, weekends from 3-5pm
The Mermaid InnAddress and Info
The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails
When: Daily from 5-7pm
West Village
Bell Book & CandleAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters (at the bar only); $5 drafts, $4 off house cocktails
When: All day, every day
FishAddress and Info
The deal: “Red White and Blue Special” -- six Blue Points plus a PBR or house wine for $9.99
When: All day, every day
Greenwich ProjectAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, half off cheese plates and wine flights
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm
LelabarAddress and Info
The deal: Market oysters for $1.50 each
When: Wednesdays and Saturdays from open until they sell out
Mermaid Oyster BarAddress and Info
The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails
When: Monday all day; Tues-Fri from 5-7pm; Sat & Sun from 4-7pm
VirgolaAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily, 4-8pm
Jeffrey's GroceryAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 Blue Points
When: Weekdays from 4-6pm
Williamsburg
The BedfordAddress and Info
The deal: $2 Blue Point oysters
When: Mon-Sun from 4-6pm in the restaurant, 4-8pm at the back bar
DesnudaAddress and Info
The deal: $1 East Coasters, $5 beer, $7 wine
When: Tues-Thurs from 6-7pm, as well as all day on Sundays and Mondays
Maison PremiereAddress and Info
The deal: The selection changes frequently, but oysters usually start at $2.35
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm
St. MazieAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 oysters and discounts on drinks
When: Daily from 6-8pm
Extra FancyAddress and Info
The deal: $2 select oysters
When: Sun-Thurs from 12am-2:30am
