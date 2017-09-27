Food & Drink

The 56 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

By , and Updated On 08/28/2017 at 03:46PM EST By And And Updated On 08/28/2017 at 03:46PM EST
oyster happy hour
Mermaid Inn | Cole Saladino/Thrillist
If your wallet can't handle high raw bar prices, but you still need your fix of cheap oysters and beer, you'll be happy to learn that many of the city's best places for oysters offer a buck-a-shuck or half-dozen deals. These spots have you covered after work, before going out, or just because it’s a Wednesday and you want some damn good oysters at a damn good price. With happy hours all over the city, there are plenty of cheap, delicious bivalves to choose from, no matter what neighborhood you’re in.

Alphabet City

The Wayland

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, $5-6 oyster shooters
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

Astoria

MP Taverna

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 3-6pm

Mar's

Address and Info

The deal: A rotating list of $1.50 oysters; $2 oysters all day Sunday
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

Battery Park

Pier A Harbor House

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily after 12am

oysters on ice
Grand Army

Boerum Hill

Grand Army Bar

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Bushwick

Tutu's

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 4-7pm

Carroll Gardens

Marco Polo Ristorante

Address and Info

The deal: $1.50 oysters
When: Daily from 4-7pm

Kittery

Address and Info

The deal: $1 Blue Points, jumbo shrimp cocktail, little neck clams
When: Monday all night long

raw oysters
Cull and pistol

Chelsea

Cull & Pistol Oyster Bar

Address and Info

The deal: $6 fried oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 4-6pm

Cobble Hill

Strong Place

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters and two-for-one drafts
When: Daily from 4-7pm

Dumbo

Atrium

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters (only at the bar) and $8 cocktails
When: Mon-Fri from 5:30-7pm

East Village

Upstate

Address and Info

The deal: Six oysters and a beer for $12
When: Daily from 5-7pm

The Mermaid Inn

Address and Info

The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails
When: All night Monday; every day from 5-7pm

Bait & Hook

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, $3 fish tacos
When: Daily from 3-7pm

Financial District

The Dead Rabbit

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

raw oysters at Live Bait NYC
Live Bait NYC

Flatiron

Live Bait

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters and daily drink specials
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

Barn Joo

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oyters
When: Daily from 4-7pm

Gowanus

Littleneck

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters and $5 draft brews
When: Wed-Fri from 5-7pm

raw oysters on ice
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. 

Greenpoint

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster

Address and Info

The deal: $1.50 oysters 
When: Mon-Fri from 2-6pm

Harlem

El Paso

Address and Info

The deal: Half-dozen oysters and Dos Equis for $11
When: All day, every day

Hell's Kitchen

White Oak

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters 
When: All day, every day

Thalia

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily, 7-10pm

Little Italy

Onieals

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 4-7pm; Wednesday all night

Oysters on the half shell
Essex Restaurant

Lower East Side

Essex

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters and half-price drinks
When: Mon-Fri from 5-8pm; Thurs from 5pm-12am; Sun from 6-10pm

Hill and Dale

Address and Info

The deal: $1
When: Every day from 5-8pm and all day Monday

Bar Belly

Address and Info

The deal: $1.50 select oysters
When: Daily from 5:30-7:30pm

The Ten Bells

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters and $15 carafe of wine
When: From opening 'til 7 every night of the week

Grey Lady

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, $5 draft beer, $8 wine, $9 well drinks
When: Sun-Fri from 4-7pm; Monday all night

Sel Rose

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily, 4-7pm

Long Island City

Domaine Wine Bar

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, or a half-dozen oysters and a glass of wine for $12
When: Daily from 5-7pm

oysters on the half shell, seaweed
Docks Oyster Bar

Midtown East

Crave Fishbar

Address and Info

The deal: About a dozen varieties from the East and West Coasts are $1 each
When: Daily from 5-7pm

Docks Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

Address and Info

The deal: "Oyster du jour," usually four types for $1, $7 wine, $4 beer
When: Mon-Fri from 3-7pm

Grand Central Oyster Bar

Address and Info

The deal: $1.25 Blue Points, $5 beers
When: Mon-Wed from 4:30-7pm and Sat from 1-5pm

Midtown West

Pennsylvania 6

Address and Info

The deal: $1 select oysters at the bar
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

The Liberty

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters 
When: Daily from 4-6pm and 10pm-12am

NoHo

Swift Hibernian Lounge

Address and Info

The deal: Half-dozen oysters and a pint of Guinness for $12
When: Tues from 5pm-midnight

raw oysters with lemon at John Dory Oyster Bar
The John Dory Oyster Bar

NoMad

The John Dory Oyster Bar

Address and Info

The deal: $2 chef's choice oysters; $5 oyster shooters (tequila or gin); and bartenders choice $5 beer, $6 tap wine, $10 cocktail
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm; Sat-Sun from 12-7pm 

L&W Oyster Co.

Address and Info

The deal: $2 oysters, $5 draft beer and house wine
When: Daily from 5-7pm

Park Slope

Bearded Lady

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri from 5-8pm

Red Hook

Brooklyn Crab

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, $3 draft beer
When: Mon-Tues, all day

Little Town oysters
Little Town

SoHo

Lure Fishbar

Address and Info

The deal: 6 oysters for $12, 12 oysters for $24, 18 for $36; $10 cocktails
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Union Square

City Crab Shack

Address and Info

The deal: $0.99 oysters 
When: Mon-Thurs from 3:30-6:30pm

Upper West Side

The Tangled Vine

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, $5 beer, $8 wine
When: Weekdays from 5-7pm, weekends from 3-5pm

The Mermaid Inn

Address and Info

The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails
When: Daily from 5-7pm

raw oysters and crab legs at Greenwich Project
Greenwich Project

West Village

Bell Book & Candle

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters (at the bar only); $5 drafts, $4 off house cocktails
When: All day, every day

Fish

Address and Info

The deal: “Red White and Blue Special” -- six Blue Points plus a PBR or house wine for $9.99
When: All day, every day 

Greenwich Project

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters, half off cheese plates and wine flights
When: Mon-Fri from 5-7pm

Lelabar

Address and Info

The deal: Market oysters for $1.50 each
When: Wednesdays and Saturdays from open until they sell out

Mermaid Oyster Bar

Address and Info

The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $5 beer, $7 wine, $8 cocktails
When: Monday all day; Tues-Fri from 5-7pm; Sat & Sun from 4-7pm

Virgola

Address and Info

The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily, 4-8pm

Jeffrey's Grocery

Address and Info

The deal: $1.50 Blue Points
When: Weekdays from 4-6pm

raw oysters on the half shell from desnuda
Desnuda

Williamsburg

The Bedford

Address and Info

The deal: $2 Blue Point oysters
When: Mon-Sun from 4-6pm in the restaurant, 4-8pm at the back bar

Desnuda

Address and Info

The deal: $1 East Coasters, $5 beer, $7 wine
When: Tues-Thurs from 6-7pm, as well as all day on Sundays and Mondays

Maison Premiere

Address and Info

The deal: The selection changes frequently, but oysters usually start at $2.35
When: Mon-Fri from 4-7pm

St. Mazie

Address and Info

The deal: $1.50 oysters and discounts on drinks
When: Daily from 6-8pm

Extra Fancy

Address and Info

The deal: $2 select oysters
When: Sun-Thurs from 12am-2:30am

Jane Asher is a former editorial intern at Thrillist who first tried oysters at a buck-a-shuck happy hour, and wouldn't eat them any other way. Follow her: @janemeredith.

