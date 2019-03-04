The 5 Best Pancakes in NYC This Week

Recommended Video Fork Yeah This Shop Serves Hennessy and Lotion Doughnuts

Maine Blueberry Pancakes | Mark Weinberg

Clinton Street Baking Company Lower East Side Pancakes for dinner: Simple but luxurious, the kind of choice you dreamed about making when you were a kid. Clinton Street Baking Company works the griddle from 5:30 to 11pm so you can live the dream. Served with gooey Maine blueberries, banana and walnuts, or huge chocolate chunks, their pancakes are fluffy, golden brown, and served with melted maple butter. You can get them for brunch, too, but why wait until the morning?

Johny's Luncheonette Flatiron Ringing in at $6.75 (including a coffee until 11:30 AM), Johnny’s Luncheonette has the most reasonably priced pancakes on this list. And they should be cheap! They’re diner pancakes, after all, made without fuss or fancy toppings, designed to stave off hangovers or give your toddler something sticky to throw. Johnny flips exactly the sort of pancakes you crave from a diner: thinnish and dark and not perfectly round, served up in a noisy, narrow space that smells like a strong cup of joe.

Courtesy of Buttermilk Channel

Buttermilk Channel Carroll Gardens Made with -- you guessed it! -- buttermilk. Buttermilk Channel’s pancakes are especially tender and the slightest bit sour, their tops laced nearly black from the griddle. They’re served simply, with butter and a jug of maple syrup, and they really they don’t need any further gussying up. (A side of bacon couldn’t hurt, though, especially dragged through the syrup). There’s always a wait for brunch, but it’s to be expected -- Brooklyn is Brunch City, and Beyonce ate here once.

Le Barricou East Williamsburg Baked in the oven instead of flipped on the griddle, Le Barricou gives their pancakes an even golden crust and nearly an inch-high rise. Served two-to-an-order with fresh berries, sweet strawberry butter, and maple syrup, they’re a sophisticated French take on the rustic Dutch Baby, which is traditionally baked in a cast iron pan. The pancakes take an hour to make, so order a drink (or two, or three) and toast to your day of excess.

Chicken & Pancakes | Courtesy of Jacob's Pickles