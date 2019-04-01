The Best Picnic Spots in NYC

Recommended Video Fork Yeah This Giant Egg Is the Size of 18 Regular Eggs

Seton Park Spuyten Duyvil If lazy Sundays are regularly on your radar, you’ll want to add this option to the lineup: the Riverdale Y hosts a weekly Sunday Market, where you can stock up on farm fresh goodies (and might even find a handmade blanket) before heading to the park. Though it’s just over 10 acres, Seton Park feels like it’s sprawling; it’s wide and flat enough to feel like a meadow, but also woodsy enough to feel like a forest.

New York Botanical Garden Fordham The best way to make a day of a trip to the slightly spendy NYBG is to come prepared. Plan your visit for a Wednesday, when admission to the garden grounds is free (although certain sections of the garden still require a fee), pack a lunch (keep in mind you can only picnic in the lush, green designated pavilion -- also the only space on the grounds where you’re encouraged to walk/lay/play in the grass), stroll through the azalea garden, lilac collection, and tree peonies, and voila: you’ve just set yourself up for one of the most luxuriously inexpensive outdoor dining experiences New York City has to offer.

Riverside Park Upper West Side This is your best alternative to Central Park, which fills up fast during prime picnic time. Riverside is narrow and incredibly long, so you can make many returns and have a different experience each time: set up camp between 116th and 124th streets, and you’ll have easy access to the bird sanctuary; further south, off 70th Street, you can wander down Pier 1. Bring an empty basket with you and pile it high with a spread from Zabar’s on your way to the park.

Silver Lake Park Silver Lake Fair warning: this spot is not easily accessible by public transit. But if you’re able to make the multi-leg trek, you’ll be delighted -- Silver Lake’s landscape is gorgeous and the reservoir at the center gives the park some serious oasis vibes. Pick up a couple sandwiches from Marie’s Gourmet and enter through the southern end of the park, work up an appetite with a long walk on one of the park’s many tree-lined trails until you find the lake, then park, bask and eat.

New York Marble Cemetery

New York Marble Cemetery East Village Nearly 200 years old and now run by volunteers, the New York Marble Cemetery is only open for a few hours on one weekend day per month from April through October. It’s also a bonafide graveyard, but shake off the heebie jeebies, consult your calendar, and plan a visit. The marble graves, wrought iron and stone perimeters, and aromatic, colorful landscaping fulfill the city’s “urban jungle” reputation. Not only is it breathtaking in beauty and tranquility, it’s the city’s first non-sectarian cemetery open to the public, making this East Village haunt a standing relic of NYC’s longstanding communal and democratic -- yet hidden and hard-to-access -- history. Plus, if you’ve got an extra $350,000 lying around, you could make it your forever home.

Ford Foundation Atrium

Ford Foundation Atrium Midtown This NYC landmark is your best bet for a rainy day picnic -- it’s centrally located, and most importantly, fully enclosed. It’s also worth a visit even when the weather is splendid -- flora splashed on an urban background creates a green oasis enveloped by skyscrapers on every side. Grab all the rations you need at Grand Central Market on your way in.

Wolfe’s Pond Park & Beach Prince’s Bay A stones throw from the Prince’s Bay SIR station, you’ll find one of the city’s most diverse outdoor landscapes at Wolfe’s Pond. Here you can visit the beach, hiking trails and a wildlife preserve all in one visit. Hit up Domenico’s for a hero before you enter the park’s grounds, and enjoy your lunch while you do a little bird watching. Once you’ve had your fill, wander through the wooded wetlands and trek the trails before heading home. Best part: much of Wolfe’s Pond is dog-friendly, so bring your pooch.

Fort Greene Park

Fort Greene Park Fort Greene There’s something just dreamy about Fort Greene Park. It lives on a hill (part of the reason it once housed an actual fort) that overlooks a tree-lined neighborhood of cozy brownstones Victorian mansions on one side, and the bustling energy of downtown Brooklyn on the other. It feels secluded, but retains metropolitan benefits -- you have lots of options for picnic bites. Peck’s is best for its thoughtfully curated appetizing selections.

Owl’s Head Park Bay Ridge Watching the blue sky give way to a burnt orange sunset from the rolling hills of Owl’s Head will make you appreciate the grandeur of New York City like you never have before. The combination of the harbor and skyline views and the serene surroundings can put even the most jaded among us at ease. Plus, the Narrows Botanical Gardens, where you can catch a weekly movie night during the summer, is just a couple skips away. Pier 69 is your best option for grub between the park and garden.

Socrates Sculpture Park Long Island City What began in the 1980s as an endeavor to reclaim a degraded public space for local artists has since become one of NYC’s most welcomed outdoor landscapes, as much an art museum as it is a park. New exhibits are rotated in every few months, and it’s open every single day of the year. Take the N train to Broadway and stop at Omonia Cafe for a wrap or pastry to enjoy while you admire the city skyline.