The 11 Greatest Pizza Places in Brooklyn

Juliana’s Dumbo The coal-fired pies at this Grimaldi's offshoot come covered with everything from fennel sausage and homemade meatballs to white truffle oil and buffalo mozzarella, but if you're intimidated by all the topping options (topptions?), keeping it simple with the Margherita is always a win.

Motorino Williamsburg This isn’t the place to order a plain cheese slice: pile the buttery and slightly charred crust sky high with toppings like the chef’s signature fior di latte, spicy sausage, smoked pancetta, clams, and brussels. Maybe not all at once, though -- unless you feel like being the greatest.

Best Pizza Williamsburg Meanwhile, this is the place to order a plain cheese slice, especially if it's of the white pizza variety. Of course, if you're open to the idea of toppings (and you should be), you can adorn your cheesy slice (or pie) with anything from bacon and sausage to pickled veggies and Calabrian chili.

Barboncino Crown Heights One of the best things about this place is, since they're on the lighter, crispier side, you can eat an entire pizza and not feel too upset about it. And thanks to combos like artichoke and pancetta, cremini and fennel sausage, and sopressata picante with honey, you definitely will eat an entire pizza by yourself.

Di Fara Midwood Yes, you’ve been hearing about this no-frills place on Avenue J forever, and yes, the line to get inside is borderline outrageous, but Di Fara's been turning out insanely delicious pies and slices for more than half a century, both round and square, and the quality's remained unchanged. If you still need convincing, consider this: Anthony Bourdain, the anti-Fieri himself, proclaimed this Midwood spot to be "the best of the best."

Paulie Gee’s Greenpoint Buddy the Elf can leave his maple syrup stash at home, because the Canadian-bacon and gouda-covered Monte Cristo pie here comes with a drizzle of the sweet & sticky stuff on top. If that's a little too out-there for you, there's always the Arugula Shmoogula, the Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me, or the Hellboy -- that last one's not a pun, it's just a really good classic pizza.

Williamsburg Pizza Williamsburg The hardest decision you'll make here is whether to go with a Round or Grandma crust (we’ll help you out: go Grandma). After that, the rest is gravy -- or Gorgonzola, soppressata, truffle oil, or any of the other specialty toppings on offer, all of which come with a drone delivery option, by the way. Welcome to the future.

Courtesy of L&B Spumoni Gardens

L&B Spumoni Gardens Bensonhurst It’s a little out of the way -- like, "several stops and a subway transfer" out of the way -- but this Bensonhurst icon serves the epitome of what a Sicilian pizza should be. You can order by the slice or by the tray, and while it’s definitely a “would you like some cheese with your sauce” situation, don’t let that intimidate you: if you don’t get it all over your face, you’re doing it wrong.

Roberta’s Bushwick Sure, it looks like a crack den from the outside, but the backyard charm and communal tables at this legendary spot almost make its punny-named pies (like the “Cheesus Chrust” and “Speckenwolf”) taste better. Not that they have to, though, because said pies are covered in killer toppings like pork sausage, alpine cheese, and speck.

Lucali Carroll Gardens This is the pizza equivalent of Painting with a Twist: you get a blank canvas (in this case, the pizza) and you “paint” it yourself by picking from a range of rotating toppings. Also, it’s BYOB and you’ll probably leave with a stained shirt. See? It’s totally the same... except you end up with an edible masterpiece at the end, instead of a warped piece of outsider art.