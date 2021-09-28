The 21 Best Pizza Restaurants in Brooklyn

It’s a fact: NYC is home to the country’s best pizza. Some say it’s the water, others say it’s straight up skill, but regardless, the pizzaiolos in the Big Apple are doing something right.

While Manhattan can lay claim to some of NYC’s pizza OGs (Lombardi’s, Patsy’s, John’s et al), Brooklyn’s storied pizza history dates back to the mid 20th century when spots like L&B Spumoni Gardens and Di Fara brought their signature pies to the borough. Brooklyn even has its very own pizza rivalry in DUMBO with neighborhood institutions Grimaldi’s and Juliana’s duking it out for longest lines.

Even with no shortage of pizza options here, Brooklyn remains Brooklyn remains the epicenter for some of the most iconic, old-school joints in town. Whether you’re grabbing a slice on the go or dining in to share a pie with loved ones, from Neapolitan to Roman or round to square, below is our list of the 21 best pizzerias in Brooklyn.