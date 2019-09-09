Catch These NYC Pop-up Restaurants While You Can

We have an abundance of very cool things to do, utterly delicious food to eat and out of this world cocktails to sip in NYC. And while there never seems to be enough time to try them all in one weekend, most of the best of what this city has to offer can usually wait until “next time.”
But throw the now firmly established pop-up scene into the mix, and suddenly the stakes are higher. Many of NYC’s finest food and drink makers are opting for limited-time menus and events, setting our FOMO-radar on high alert. These are the best Vietnamese comfort food, mezcal, sake, rosé, and pizza pop-ups to catch while you can.
This Food Truck Specializes in Navajo Tacos
Saigon Social at Boys Don't Cry
Lower East Side
September 10, 11, 14, 21, 28
Classically trained chef Helen Nguyen’s Vietnamese comfort food includes rich, homey options like crab, shrimp and tomato noodle soup and a bánh mì burger made with oxtail gravy and pâté. Until she opens Saigon Social, her long-awaited permanent restaurant on the Lower East Side, you’ll have to keep your eyes on Instagram, where LES bar Boys Don’t Cry recently announced dates when you can catch a glimpse of the kind of cooking she’ll bring to her own spot.
Cost: $12 specials on Tuesdays, standard menu prices on other dates
TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint
Williamsburg
September 15
It’s no secret that some of New York’s best food can be found in Williamsburg and Greenpoint. Now in its ninth year, the annual TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint brings dozens of local favorite food and drink vendors together for a neighborhood celebration of the official last weekend of summer. Expect snacks and sips from Tacocina, Baba’s Pierogies, Barano, Greenpoint Beer, and Brooklyn Winery, to start. This event is 21+, but children under 12 are allowed with an adult.
Cost: GA tickets include eight bites and all you can drink for $60; VIP tickets include all you can eat, all you can drink, and early entry for $110
For the Love of Agave
Tribeca
September 17
Head to Añejo Tribeca on Tuesday September 17 for your very own crash course on agave at this one-night-only deep dive. You’ll sample from more than 30 mezcals and tequilas while experts will walk you through the nuance of each spirit. Guacamole and salsa stations and a taco bar will keep you from getting too spirited.
Cost: $30
Fukushima Sake Night
East Village
September 22
Izakaya lovers assemble: this special three-hour tasting at Sakagura features 16 types of unlimited sake, eight appetizers, noodle and rice courses, and dessert. The tasting happens alongside a meet-and-greet with sake brewers from Fukushima, a region that stalled after the 2011 nuclear disaster, but remains revered for producing some of Japan’s best sake.
Cost: $82
Summer of Love
Soho
Through September
Step back in time and imagine you’re upstate, or at least pose for a selfie with colorful vintage VW beetle at this Woodstock-themed pop up at the Arlo SoHo hotel. Acoustic music performances will accompany a “groovy” food and cocktail menu including dishes like the Sgt. Pepper Tuna -- a spicy tuna roll with avocado, cilantro and fire-roasted salsa -- and drinks like the Psychedelic Sour, a mix of whiskey, raspberry pureé, rosé reduction, absinthe and lemon.
Cost: Free admission, Summer of love menu items run $16-$18
Gitano’s Summer Chef Series
Soho
Through September
Catch Tulum vibes via Gitano Group's special series, where chefs will create limited-run menu items inspired by cuisine from the Yucatán. Chef Jose Luis Hinostroza will turn out plates like sea urchin ceviche with Mandarin aguachile at Gitano’s Garden of Love. Chef Mike Bagale will make short rib pibil tacos nearby at Jungle Room in the James hotel.
Cost: Ceviche $18; tacos $25
Rosé Mansion
Midtown West
Through September (closed Tuesdays)
Rosé Mansion is celebrating summer’s favorite pink drink with a “wine bar, amusement park and museum of science for wine,” all under one roof. Your ticket includes eight samples of rosé (served in a souvenir glass, #sustainable) and entrance to 14 exhibit rooms, including a vineyard maze and Roséland, a wine-themed playground.
Cost: $35 (weekdays) $45 (weekends)
New York Pizza Festival
Belmont
October 5-6
It’s hard to believe this is only the second official iteration of the “Naples to New York” pizza festival, considering NYC’s long reign as home to the world’s best pizza, a dish that originated in Naples. Tickets to the Bronx event will let you choose three, five or 10 slices from 25 American and five Italian pizza makers. Drink tickets are sold separately.
Cost: Pizza ticket tiers are $25 - $100; Get three drinks for $20, or five for $30
Southern Black Traditions
West Village
October 10
Dinner in the historic former residence of the OG American foodie is a cosy, intimate, exclusive experience worth springing for from time to time. Southern Black Traditions will take place in the James Beard House's iconic dining room, where four celebrated black women chefs from around the country will come together to celebrate African-American food history with a one night only menu.
Cost: $140 for JBF members; $180 for the public
The Courtyard
Long Island City
Thursday-Sunday through October (weather permitting)
Extend your summer beyond its technical end at The Courtyard, a “seasonal hang” with serious beach house vibes at the Paper Factory Hotel. Grab some Greek bites from the Souvlaki GR food truck and enjoy ‘em with warm-weather inspired cocktails like the summer negroni, made with campari, vermouth and sparkling wine, while you play your final lawn games of the season.
Cost: Free to enter, food and drinks available for purchase
