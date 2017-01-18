Forget the Dollar Slice: Here's Where to Find the Best Regional Pizza Styles in NYC

In the old days, pizza in New York City essentially meant one of two things: either thin triangular slices (commonly known as New York-style pizza) or thick doughy squares (aka Sicilian). But, over the past decade or so, the city has seen an influx of various foreign pizza styles that don’t really conform to the typical New York pizza experience -- from traditional Italian varieties to bizarre Midwestern interpretations. Here’s a handy style guide to help you navigate this brave new world of non-New York-style pizza in New York today.
Roman pizza tonda
What it is: The precise history of this style -- which literally translates to “round pizza” in Italian -- is hard to pin down, but it became popular in Rome sometime after World War II, thanks to the influx of strong, high-protein American flour. It’s cracker-thin and crunchy at the edge, yet soft and flexible at the center. The dough is usually stretched with a rolling pin to achieve a density that differentiates it from other Italian styles. Pies are small, about 12-14in in diameter, and work great as personal pizzas or as appetizers in restaurants that offer a full menu.
Pizza al taglio
What it is: Like pizza tonda, this style is another creation of post-war Rome. In New York pizza terms, it’s most similar to Sicilian pizza. Both are thick, rectangular, bready pies baked in moderately heated ovens at around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Like Sicilian pizza, pizza al taglio is baked in a pan and served by the slice (al taglio literally means “by the cut”). Where they differ is their ingredient makeup. Pizza al taglio is built on a base of extremely wet dough. Unlike New York squares, which get topped with shredded low-moisture mozzarella and cooked sauce, pizza al taglio has a lighter dressing of fresh mozzarella and uncooked tomato. Additional toppings tend to be a slightly more gourmet variety than your usual pepperoni or sausage.
Neapolitan
What it is: Pizza as we know it developed on the streets of Naples by the early 1700s, when bakers used topped dough discs to cool down the floors of their overheated ovens. The last 15 years have seen a massive comeback in this style, particularly in New York. It’s the personal-sized pizza that gets baked in a super-hot wood fired oven for just 90 seconds. The edge is puffy and thick, but the center is thin. The overall pie is soft because of its short bake time and sometimes a bit wet in the center (also thanks to the fast bake). Toppings on Neapolitan pies are sparse but fresh.
How to know it’s good: Push the edge crust (“cornicione”) down with your finger. It should pop right back up. You should also see an even constellation of char marks on both the edge crust and the underside, sometimes referred to as “leopard spots.”
Where to get it: Kesté, Sottocasa, Tavola, Ribalta, Song’ e Napule, and Rossopomodoro.
Pizza alla pala (aka pizza al metro)
What it is: These thin, rectangular pies are baked directly on the oven floor and sold either whole or by the slice. The style is said to have started at Pizza a Metro da Gigino L’Università Della Pizza in Vico Equense, just outside Naples, where the lengthy pies are baked in wood-fired ovens. Like most other Italian styles, pizza alla pala is delicately topped with fresh Italian ingredients.
How to know it’s good: The pie should be thin but not entirely stiff, with a noticeably raised crust along the perimeter.
Where to get it: Farinella, Merilu Pizza al Metro, and Numero 28 (the Park Slope location).
Greek pizza
What it is: This style is common in New England, where Greek immigrants adapted it with some of their own flavors in the 1960s. These round pies are thicker than the typical New York-style pizza, as the dough sits in round pans and rises before baking. They also tend to be greasier than other styles, thanks to a generous amount of oil in the dough and lining the baking pan. Greek pizza’s thickness makes it perfect for loading on toppings. The result is hefty, hearty, and (surely to the dismay of most New Yorkers) not at all foldable.
How to know it’s good: You want a pie that’s more robust than the average slice, yet not so oily that you need to bust out extra napkins.
Where to get it: Archie’s, Boston Pizza, and Scarr’s (ask for the personal pan pizza).
Detroit style
What it is: This style owes its creation to the auto industry, as legend holds that the first Detroit pizzerias used blue steel pans, which were commonly used by car manufacturers to store auto hardware. The pans’ angled sides allow cheese to fall into the crevice between dough and pan, paving the way for a crispy caramelized cheese border. Sauce goes on last, lending this style the nickname “red top.”
How to know it’s good: Look for a blackened cheese crown along the perimeter and an even golden hue on the crust.
Where to get it: While Emmy Squared is probably the most talked-about place doing Detroit-style pies right now, Nino Coniglio (of Williamsburg Pizza and the Brooklyn Pizza Crew) has also been experimenting with limited edition “Not Detroit Style” pizzas every night at his post in the coat check room of 310 Bowery Bar.
Chicago deep-dish
What it is: Before you go spouting off about how deep-dish isn’t even pizza, think about the basic components. It’s dough that gets stretched, topped, and then baked. Just because you can’t eat it with your hands while walking down Mulberry St doesn’t mean it’s not real pizza. This is a high-ridged pan-baked monster filled with cheese, toppings, and finished with a stewed tomato sauce. The style goes back to the early 1940s, when it was introduced by a pizzeria that later morphed into the Uno chain. The original idea was to transform the dish into a full meal; it was previously thought of as more of a bar snack in the midwest.
How to know it’s good: The pie should be dense and biscuit-like rather than thick and fluffy, with the sauce on top (or else, it’s just a thick pizza). Get it with sausage for the authentic experience.
Where to get it: Emmett’s
St Louis style
What it is: Before the massive chain pizza companies took over the Midwest, native pizza was thin, round, and cut into squares (the so-called “party cut”). It was originally served in bars as a snack, but later came to prominence as a popular kids’ birthday party meal. Imo’s in St. Louis is credited with introducing a variation of this style that subbed in a bizarre local cheese called Provel -- a blend of Swiss, Cheddar, and provolone. Locals love Provel cheese but non-natives tend to find its globby consistency unsettling. Regardless of how one feels about the stuff, it’s clearly the defining element of the style.
How to know it’s good: Provel cheese has a distinct tangy flavor, which is something of an acquired taste, especially if you’re not from St. Louis.
Where to get it: While it’s not a 100% true St. Louis-style pizza, the Saint Louie pie at Speedy Romeo is about as close as you’ll get. The restaurant even imports the Provel!
From Danny Meyer and the excellent chef of Maialino, Nick Anderer, this Roman-style pizza joint in the Martha Washington Hotel is serving up simple pies like a Margherita with buffalo mozzarella, and less simple pies like the Capricciosa with mozz, artichokes, prosciutto, olives, and egg.
This rustic East Village eatery serves cuisine from Italy's Emilia region, from tagliatelle to burrata. The wine selection in addition to many ingredients are imported to make the cuisine and experience as authentic as possible. One of the greatest features of this restaurant is its courtyard, which is both massive and gorgeous. Old-world art, mural-splattered walls, and weaves of tree branches are all part of the allure.
Celebrity chef Donatella Arpai took over the Two Boots outpost in Grand Central Terminal for a different take on pizza with Prova. Due to the lack of a wood-fired oven, Arpai's pies are Neapolitan-inspired, coming out of stone deck electric ovens in a space with a full bar and space for 50. Despite the non-traditional heating method, the flavor profiles are true to the boot, with eggplant-basil or polpette iterations joining a menu of salads, pastas and sandwiches. Round personal pies sate travelers and commuters, who may also want to opt for any of the rectangular slices sold at the to-go counter when cutting it close to make a train transfer.
This hole-in-the-wall pizza spot in Midtown defies all sad desk lunch expectations. Prepared with flour imported from Rome, and featuring fresh toppings like marinated chicken, artichoke, and fior di latte cheese, My Pie's authentic pizzas will inject oomph in your worst conference call-swamped days.
You know an Italian restaurateur takes his Neapolitan pizza seriously when he's heating them on volcanic stone in a giant wood-fired oven lined in Italian tile, spitting the doughy discs out after just one minute in 1,000-degree temperatures. The man behind the kitchen, Roberto Caporuscio, is the U.S. delegate for the Associazone Pizzaiuoli Napletani -- an organization devoted to the adherence to and passing down of traditional Neapolitan pizza-crafting technique (we told you this was the real deal). 18 pie variations are served in the slim 20-person dining room, alongside other cheese-and-dough appetizers, all made from imported Italian ingredients.
Tavola does Italian food the old school way in a rustic and charmingly down-trodden eatery modeled to look right out of a Roman side street. The transportive aesthetics -- with a wall of canned tomatoes and provisions fit for a mom-and-pop general store -- are all the more charming considering the stop is just a stone's throw from Port Authority Bus Terminal, from which you'd certainly need a transportive escape. Wood-fired pizzas are reliable, coming in fifteen traditional flavors, topped with Little Neck clams or hot capicola. Antipasti, pasta and larger plates cover ground from Puglian, Roman, and Sicilian regions: calamari gets grilled with lemon and capers, olive oiled spaghetti is tossed with Manila clams, and chicken is paired with artichokes. Pair your meal with a bottle of Italian wine and that's amore.
Wood-fired, thin-crust Neapolitan pizza is what's on the menu at this airy, modern Italian restaurant near Union Square. While crispy pies piled high with bright splashes of tomato sauce might be the stand-outs here, Ribalta's menu also features a nice selection of rustic pastas and greens. Flat screen TVs regularly broadcast international soccer matches, adding to the casual, bistro vibe.
Rossopomodoro may have been born within Flatiron's Italian food megaplex Eataly, but the upscale pizzeria branches out on its own at this West Village location. Soft yet charred Neapolitan-style pies emerge from a gold-tiled wood-burning oven and act as the primary lure, but a host of pastas -- from sea urchin linguine to tagliatelle bolognese -- are also had in any of the multiple dining areas at in the corner-lot restaurant. Cocktails at the bar get mixed with distinctly Italian concoctions like Aperol, Campari and limoncello -- because you're not really eating like an Italian until you're also drinking like one.
Sometimes you're so hungry you could eat a whole pizza pie, and other times you're so hungry you could eat an entire 4-foot-long pizza pie. Farinella Bakery specializes in the rectangular and long pies called palam, serving the oversize delicacies on wooden boards that stretch across entire tables in the casual dining room at the Midtown East location of this local chain. The Roman-style pies are thin-crusted, sturdy, and topped with raw ingredients that bake with the dough. Focaccia and casareccio breads are baked on-site and for purchase as well, they're just not four-feet-long.
Family-run pizzeria Merilu Pizza al Metro in Hell's Kitchen pays homage to both Roman and New York pizza-making traditions. Thin-crusted Roman pies are rectangular, crisp and firm, while the New York-style pies are thick and round, just like New Yorkers like 'em. The spot is ideal for a quick slice to-go, or on a paper plate at one of the small tables in the slim, casual space. Saucy vegan and personal gluten-free pies are on offer, as well -- because no one, regardless of dietary restrictions, should be denied pizza.
A more casual branch than its other NYC sister restaurants, Park Slope's Numero 28 delivers its signature thin-crusted Neapolitan pies in a cream colored dining room with Italian sayings scrawled on the walls. The menu has a few large entrees (how could you not serve chicken parm) but sticks largely to pastas (from noodles tossed with prosciutto and peas to sausage sprinkled ziti) and the true lure: pizzas, both circular and rectangular. Specialty combinations satisfy, with the namesake Numero 28 sporting buffalo mozzarella, speck, truffle cream and mixed mushrooms. If you can't settle on just one type, go big: a 29in rectangular pie can be split into thirds, with each assuming a different style.
When Archie's opened in 2014, it brought a much needed round-the-clock pizza option to Bushwick: the bumpin' bar and eatery serves slices regularly until 4am, saving hoards of bar-goers stumbling home from late-night starvation. The neon sign draws a regular crowd mostly for the signature thick-crusted, weighty pies that boldly deviate from traditional New York-style (think: New English/Greek hybrid style). Fat, oven-baked hoagies compliment the pizza menu, and can be stuffed with saucy meatballs, breaded chicken or Italian lunch meats. A party atmosphere is fueled by cheap beers, house wine, and cocktails from the wooden bar. With just a handful of tables, the space is tight -- but these novel pies are worth cramming in for. You'll fall in love with the hangout's quirky details: a display of paper plates bearing pizza-inspired drawings hangs behind the bar, and an intergalactic mural depicting a pizza-alien invasion covers the bathroom walls.
What makes a pizza Boston-style? It's thick-crusted and baked in a pan, which allows the dough to rise, making for a crisp exterior and fluffy interior. This Astoria pizzeria has the technique down, and has been rivaling New York-style slices for over two decades. A nod to Philadelphia is made in signature cheese steaks -- served in a split Italian roll and brimming with mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella -- that are prepared with more care than your typical fast-casual version. The unfussy, wood-paneled space makes for a comfortable slice stop.
The Williamsburg follow-up to Emily and Matt Hyland's much-hyped Clinton Hill pizza and burger spot specializes in square, Detroit-style pan pizza. In addition to the classic square slice (with crispy, cheesy edges and dollops of sauce), Emmy Squared offers a Margarita, a pepperoni-laden Roni Supreme, and more unique pies, like The Emmy with mozzarella, banana peppers, onions, and ranch.
This cocktail and beer bar wants you to know where it's located, so much so that it's named after the Bowery address it occupies. The narrow, contemporary-rustic space pours some thirteen local and national beers on-tap, as well as sips like Moscow Mules and vodka-spiked hibiscus lemonades to after-work crowds. Arguably the best part? Williamsburg Pizza has taken over the kitchen, and chef Nino Coniglio -- named 2016 Pizza Maker of the Year Champion at the International Pizza Expo -- slings out pies to the drinking crowd, including his famed grandma version.
There's no lack of animosity between two distinct pizza camps: New York-style lovers and Chicago-style proponents. The Windy City gets a few gusts in its sails with Emmett's, a 30-seat beer pub ornamented in rusty soda signage that specializes in thick and saucy pan pizza that any Chicagoan would smile upon (and promptly devour). The pies are on the larger side of two-inches deep (this is deep dish, after all), with the cheese below the sauce and toppings. Pizza's not the only beer sponge on offer: a charred pub cheeseburger on a potato bun does just fine, too.
This Clinton Hill Italian (with a second location on the Lower East Side) is one of the only places in New York that serves authentic St. Louis-style pizza. Different from the Neapolitan style, St. Louis pies are made with an ultra-thin, cracker-like crust and topped with white Provel cheese. Speedy Romeo's signature version, The Saint Louie, comes with an added topping of Italian sausage, pepperoni, and pickled chilis. If you aren't one for processed cheese, don't worry, the menu features more typical Italian pies with mozzarella, ricotta, and pecorino. Located in a 100-year-old bar-turned-liquor store-turned-auto shop, the space is decked out with retro decor that feels like an ode to its Brooklyn past.
This friendly neighborhood spot in Boerum Hill seems to achieve the impossible: a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin with just the perfect amount of char. There’s a bevy of pizza picks to choose from in addition to antipastos and red sauce classics, which can and should be paired with a glass of wine from the extensive Italian selection. The space is clean and modern with white brick walls and dark metal furniture.
Prepare for vivid childhood flashbacks and exceptional Sicilian slices at Scarr’s, a Lower East Side pizzeria inspired by the wood-paneled parlors that began popping up across tri-state suburbia in the ‘70s. It may have opened in 2015, but Scarr’s will transport you to your favorite after-school hangout with retro decor like Tiffany sconces, Formica countertops, and faux-wood booths, surrounded on all sides by tinted mirrors. Whether you’re getting a slice to-go or dining in, you place your order at the front counter, where a letter-board menu lists four types of pizza (original, pepperoni, white, and Sicilian), plus personal-pan and whole pies. They can be topped with a list of add-ons that juxtapose classics like meatballs and pancetta with modern alternatives like vegan cheese. Chef-owner Scarr Pimentel hails from institutions including Joe’s and Lombardi’s, and his pizza is a cut above the average late-night slice joint: the flour is milled in-house and ingredients are locally sourced, not canned. A DIY pie is a smart move to get exactly what you’re craving, but trust us, the Sicilian is mandatory. Its thick crust is crunchy but airy and topped with a few basil leaves, a dusting of parmesan, and mozzarella that won’t burn your tongue and lets the star ingredient shine: a rich tomato sauce with a zesty bite. If you’re dining in, take your pizza to one of the booths in the back room, which is home to a small bar with vinyl stools that serves wine and a couple of craft beers on tap (there’s natural soda, too, but no Coke or Pepsi products, despite a Pepsi-branded menu). The hip, if not ironic, vibe of this old-meets-new spot is accentuated by the fact that Drake is bumping through its speakers -- the sole reminder that you’re not at a middle-school pizza party in 1985.