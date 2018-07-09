The Best Places to Eat in NYC for Summer Restaurant Week

The summer edition of NYC Restaurant Week has arrived. You can make reservations now for deals at 386 participating restaurants from July 23rd through August 17th. How can a ravenous New Yorker whittle down the choices? Depends on what you like. Among this year’s offerings are nearly a hundred American Traditional spots, followed by 86 Italian restaurants, dozens of steakhouses and French bistros and brasseries, nearly as many Mexican joints, a smattering of Chinese, Greek, Indian, seafood, soul food, vegetarian, and Vietnamese options, and two places with the nerve to identify as “eclectic.”
Every borough is involved this season (although there are only 13 restaurants between Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island) and weekday lunch specials are down a few bucks and a few calories. Twenty-six bucks now buys a two-course midday meal -- nobody has time for dessert on a work day, anyway. Three-course dinners still run $42. These four weeks in the throes of summer are like a culinary leap year -- free celestial time to be bold, take a risk and try something new. Realistically though, you’ve maybe got the time and money to try, what, like five of these places? Here are the best of the best. And remember the bi-annual NYC Restaurant Week refrain: tax, tip, and drinks not included.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
21 Club
Midtown West
Famously guarded by a band of 35 jockey figurines who probably come alive in the night to do and/or solve crimes, 21 Club is a kick from old New York and an education for anyone who thinks they’ve been to a speakeasy. The ur-joint boldly opened during prohibition, implemented a cartoonish hooch-concealing system of levers and pulleys, and has endured as a destination for vaguely retro dishes like shrimp cocktail, steak tartare, and filet mignon.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday
Artie’s Steak and Seafood
The Bronx
City Island is a nautical hamlet that you’d probably hear about more often weren’t for the Bronx neighborhood’s relative inaccessibility. (Gotta take a bus.) A visit here makes for a unique New York day trip. And special Restaurant Week selections from the borough’s only participating restaurant’s broad menu of fresh seafood served baked, fried, grilled, broiled, pan-roasted, or blackened are a tasty introduction to the island.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday
Augustine
Financial District
Downtown New Yorkers love talking about how all Keith McNally restaurants look alike. They don’t. But they do follow a formula, because it works. His most recent venture in the historic Beekman Hotel is appointed with the oversized mirrors, tiled walls, and golden light we’ve come to expect from his Parisianish spaces. Equally expected everyday lunch items like the steak frites, tuna niçoise, and the Augustine burger are comfort food writ lower Manhattan.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch, Monday-Friday
Baar Baar
East Village
Jet-setting chef Sujan Sarkar aims to “make Indian food sexy” with his first NYC spot, new to Restaurant Week this summer. Splashy decor, vibrant cocktails, and colorful plates like beetroot murabba, veal sweetbread koliwada, and beef short ribs mingle to bring Sarkar’s progressive take on modern Indian cooking to fruition.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
Bar Boulud
Upper West Side
Bar Boulud has a slight edge over the other Daniel Boulud properties participating in this summer’s Restaurant Week (Cafe Boulud across town, DB Bistro Moderne in Midtown, and Mediterranean Boulud Sud are also included). The day-to-day menu here includes French staples like escargots, mussels, and duck confit, the restaurant is offering reservations for both lunch, dinner, and Sundays, and you don’t have to go near Times Square to get there.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday
Brasserie Séoul
Boerum Hill
Dust off your pinhole projector from last year’s solar eclipse and pretend this Brooklyn newcomer isn’t housed in a Holiday Inn on Schermerhorn Street. Or embrace it, and act out your sexy traveling business-lady fantasies over French/Korean dishes. Daily menu items include boeuf bourguignon with shiitake mushrooms and watermelon radish, steak frites with gochujang aioli, and mussels with ginger, scallion, and garlic.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $26 brunch and $42 dinner, Sunday
Buttermilk Channel
Carroll Gardens
This enviable neighborhood restaurant is fashioned after a farmhouse. Not the kind of farmhouse where any work gets done -- the kind where you’d marry a mason jar in a burlap sack. And at $40, the weekly Monday night deal featuring the fan favorite fried chicken and cheddar waffles is approaching Restaurant Week’s monetary ceiling -- so why not pay the extra two bucks and try your luck at the special prix-fixe any (week)night you choose?
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday
Catch NYC
Meatpacking District
Popularised by people who get scammed trying to buy Fashion Week tickets on Craigslist and television’s Harvey Levin, Catch is the west side’s bloated answer to Beauty and Essex, but fishier. Daily menu item include poke bowls, lobster rolls, and ‘80s era seafood towers.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday
David Burke Kitchen
SoHo
A middlebrow ideal, David Burke Kitchen is a tidy, establishment take on farm-to-table dining. Book a lunch, brunch, or dinner for your out-of-town guests who want to experience #nycrestaurantweek without venturing too far from Broadway’s downtown strip of retail chains. Daily menu items include grilled chicken.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $26 brunch and $42 dinner, Sunday
Empellón
Midtown East
Alex Stupak’s massive Madison Avenue flagship turns out fast, fun takes on tacos (tortillas are filled with falafel, pastrami, or hash browns) for office workers by day, and for theater-goers by night. Stupak’s third restaurant’s first foray into Restaurant Week is a serviceable spot for folks stuck in Midtown without the long lunch hours necessary to travel to further-flung locales.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
Fish Cheeks
NoHo
Also new to Restaurant Week this summer, Fish Cheeks is all in, cheeks to tail, with reservation slots open for lunch, and dinner prix-fixe specials for the whole four weeks. Daily menu items include grilled pork cheeks, crab fried rice, and grilled, steamed, or fried fish.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
French Louie
Boerum Hill
Maybe because it’s a little closer to Manhattan than sister space Buttermilk Channel, French Louie feels every block of that 1.3 miles more cosmopolitan. The adult crowd skews a bit younger and children are more noticeably out of place here, or otherwise presumed spoiled. Daily menu items include chicken liver pâté, duck au poivre, and roasted chicken.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday
Gotham Bar and Grill
Greenwich Village
Beloved by everyone’s ex’s lawyer dad, yet incongruously located on East 12th Street, Gotham’s been hoarding accolades since it opened in 1984. Its standard $38 prix-fixe lunch featuring a soup, salad, or ceviche starter, a pasta, chicken, or seafood entree, plus a dessert, runs $38, so Restaurant Week’s lunch sampler is like stealing candy from the heir to the Cadbury fortune.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch, Monday-Friday
Hearth
East Village
The Hearth of yore is dead; long-live Hearth nouveau! When proprietor Marco Canora eschewed excessive heavy cream and life-affirming butter for the blessedly short-lived bone broth trend of 2014, he set a pack of snake-oil salesmen on New York. But Canora’s grown-up East Village venture prevailed. Hearth still maximises gnocchi, meatballs, and pork milanese while minimising oxidised fats, chemical pesticides, and artificial sweeteners. Revisit this old familiar for a Restaurant Week prix-fixe if it’s been a while.
Cost: $42 for three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $26 for brunch and $42 for dinner on Sunday
Il Postino
Midtown East
Named for a largely forgotten 1994 film about an unlikely bro-romp between a poet and a postman, in true writerly form, this east side restaurant offers “whatever you like” -- for a price. But there’s a limit to what one can do with pasta. Daily menu items include black linguini with lobster, risotto with radicchio, and veal scaloppine. The place is virtually begging you to test the limits of its prix-fixe.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday; $42 for dinner on Sunday
Indochine
NoHo
Rhymes with it’s a scene, Indochine has stayed buzzy in its spot near Astor Place since the ‘80s. Celebrities pop by for spicy squid, Chilean sea bass, and lotus salad. You won’t see hiding amid the jungly wallpaper during Restaurant Week, but this is the sort of place people think they need to dress up for, so everyone will look nice enough.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
Maiella
Long Island City
The best views of the city are from outside of Manhattan, and Maiella has one of them -- plus the “Cola” half of Queens’ landmarked Pepsi sign. The lengthy everyday dinner menu includes grilled octopus, pan-seared duck, veal parmesan, and many pastas.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
Michael’s
Midtown West
Once a who’s who of who’s that, this current who’s who of who’s that is best for your visiting aunt who looooves Kathy Lee, and the Today show plaza. (Who doesn’t; Hoda’s irrepressible.) Catch all your favorite newspaper columnists expensing cobb salads, black truffle pizzas, and grilled branzino while print still exists.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday
Mission Chinese
Lower East Side
The first Mission Chinese was open barely long enough to accommodate the nightly crowds who’d line up for long waits and sidewalk beer on Orchard Street. After a few pop-up stints in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Danny Bowien’s forever home for thrice cooked bacon, kung pao pastrami, and mapo tofu has been taking names (for reservations) since 2014. Set aside your summer prix-fixe savings for a General Tso’s Whiskey Sour.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
Morimoto NYC
Meatpacking District
Restaurant Week was invented for places like this. No daily dinner menu appetizer and main combination at Morimoto totals less than $45, and it wouldn’t really be worth recommending over equally spendy Japanese joints at its day-to-day prices. Now’s your chance to try this Iron Chef spawn for a song.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner, Monday-Friday
Narcissa
East Village
Oh man, this place. I don’t know, a person I really like and respect says this is her favorite restaurant, but she moved to LA, so there’s her judgement for ya. Narcissa is in the Standard East. It has outside. They serve beef tartare, oysters, and bone-in ribeye. At $15, the cocktails are priced just on the high-end of Manhattan-normal. Somebody got mad at them on Yelp once, but another person had a nice time. Why not Narcissa, for the summer?
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
Nobu Downtown
Financial District
Food here’s supposed to be good, but people mostly go because they think they’re gonna get discovered by De Niro. Listen, you aren’t. The actor-turned movie-appearer turned-restaurateur is actually a very shy person, not to mention casting is a totally different job. And Nobu has 39 restaurants worldwide, you think De Niro has time to flit around them all? He’s got Fockers to meet. Reserve anyway: Nobu’s lunch prix-fixe is usually $35.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Sunday-Friday
noreetuh
East Village
Say Aloha to noreetuh, a Hawaiian restaurant so easy-breezy it doesn’t capitalize its name -- which means “playground” in Korean. Noreetuh’s regular prix-fixe runs $48 and includes dishes like pork jowl musubi, spicy salmon poke, and spam agnolotti. Book on a corkage-free Sunday, bring a $4, 4-pack of wine, and win Restaurant Week.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner, Sunday-Friday
PIG & KHAO
Lower East Side
Whoa-ho-ho, THIS place means BUSINESS with the CAPS. Caps on the signage, caps on the menu, caps on the web site, P&K is shoutin’ all the time and we love it. The space, the decor, and the flavors are all loud at this Thai/Filipino mashup. PIG & KHAO’s day-to-day dinner menu includes BBQ baby back ribs, Hainanese duck, and sizzling pork head with chili.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday; $26 for brunch and $42 for dinner on Sunday
Red Rooster
Harlem
So many celebu-chef restaurants cater to Times Square’s metastasizing tourists, but this one thrives in an actual NYC neighborhood. Red Rooster’s daily prix-fixe is $29 for a soup or salad, your choice of fried chicken, shrimp and grits, or porcini pasta, and a cupcake. Save a couple bucks and a few hundred calories with the dessert-free Restaurant Week deal.
Cost: $26 for lunch Monday-Friday
Rice & Gold
Chinatown
Guy who sits next to me liked this place last Restaurant Week, when the dinner prix-fixe included crispy mapo tofu dumplings, tea-smoked branzino, and an ice cream sundae. Sorry to ruin the surprise. Maybe this year will be different. Conspicuously hip digs in a much bigger space than you’re used to finding anywhere in Chinatown make it great for groups.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday; $26 for brunch and $42 for dinner on Sunday
Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
Upper West Side
With varying entry fees and drink minimums the other 48 weeks of the year, Restaurant Week is the best time to experience Smoke. Dinner and a show for $42 in a legacy jazz locale is a steal of a deal. Hear live music every night over bites from a seasonal menu. Reserve Monday-Thursday to avoid an additional Friday night music charge.
Cost: $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday
Society Cafe
Greenwich Village
Hotel restaurants can be tricky -- do they aim to please a melange of guests from disparate places, resulting in an ultimately placeless homogeneity, or do they capture the essence of the city? Named in a nod to a nightclub of Village yesteryear, and incorporating ingredients from the Union Square Green Market, Society Cafe seems to fit in just fine. Daily menu items include pasta, pizzas, and all manner of protein.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday; $26 for lunch and $42 for dinner on Sunday
Tavern on the Green
Central Park
You’re not gonna plan a trip to Tavern on the Green any sooner than you’d plan a trip to the Empire State Building or Statue of Liberty. When’s the last time you’d even thought of Tavern on the Green? Maybe it doesn’t even exist, maybe this is all a ploy to lure you to Central Park and steal your jewels. Have a lark and make a reservation at this perennial throwback. Day-to-day menu items include a salmon burger, striped bass, and rack of lamb.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday
The Dining Room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Upper East Side
Once exclusive to Met members, The Dining Room opened its doors to all last summer. Even in the presence of plebes, lunch here is still like eating in a museum -- in a good way! Feel like a rich guy’s wife in a beautiful space quiet enough to hear the sounds of money making money. At $44, the three-course weekday lunch prix-fixe is more than Restaurant Week’s dinner max, so enjoy this Ocean’s 8-esque museum heist while it lasts.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday
The Dutch
SoHo
Every restaurant that purports to hold tables for walk-ins is really just holding those tables for Beyoncé. The break-in-case-of-Beyoncé tables. Beyoncé’s not coming, guys! The Dutch has been hoppin’ since opening its doors in 2011, and the pace has seldom slowed. If you’ve yet to make it in, take advantage of their Restaurant Week deal on a sleepy summer weekday afternoon. Play it safe: invite Bey.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Monday-Friday
The Russian Tea Room
Midtown West
The Russian Tea Room is like a toddler in high heels or a cat in a tuxedo -- affecting elegance to hilarious effect. Whether the former expat hangout earned its place in NYC restaurant canon in spite of, or because of its garish decor is up to interpretation. They have a 15-foot glass bear. It’s juggling. And it’s all just such a delight, go drink some vodka during the day. This year’s Restaurant Week menu includes borscht, beef stroganoff, and cheesecake.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Monday-Friday
Untitled
Meatpacking District
A museum restaurant by any other name would have sounded stupid. What if they’d called this thing Café Terrace at Night, we’d have to close New York. Plan your trip to Untitled for a Friday, when entry to the Whitney Museum of American Art is free from 7-10pm. Expect light summer salads and lean proteins in crystal cube like interiors.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner Sunday-Friday
Yellow Magnolia Cafe
Prospect Heights
The Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s resident restaurant is, naturally, farm-focused and plant-forward. But what does the garden think -- what of the plants that haven’t been harvested to top your ancient grain bowl? Is this any better than eating at a crabshack in an aquarium? Mercifully, the daily menu also includes fried chicken, a burger, and a reuben.
Cost: $26 for a two-course lunch Sunday-Friday
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.