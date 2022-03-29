50 Essential Brooklyn Restaurants

Brooklyn has—strangely—become a cultural icon. You can travel to Europe and find Gen Z-ers in “Brooklyn” branded sweatshirts, watch depictions of life here on a handful of TV shows and movies, and even play Monopoly Brooklyn Edition. But it’s really no surprise that there’s so much love for our fair borough: Brooklyn is home to some of NYC’s best attractions—and is often considered one of the coolest places on the planet for good reason. And alongside walking over the Brooklyn Bridge (and other must-try seasonal activities), taking in cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, or exploring all that’s amazing about Greenpoint, the borough also offers some of the finest food and trend-setting eateries across the city.

In addition to stellar pizza or Mexican fare in Williamsburg, Brooklyn also offers an array of top-notch restaurants that showcase cuisines as diverse as the city itself. The next time you’re here, after you’ve knocked down a few pins at Brooklyn Bowl, reward yourself with a steak at St. Anselm or Taiwanese-inspired pastries at Win Son Bakery and check out the remaining 50 best restaurants in Brooklyn. And for even more Brooklyn restaurants, check out our list of new and buzzy NYC restaurants as well.