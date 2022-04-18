The Quintessential Bushwick Dining Guide

A mecca for artists, creatives, and food lovers, the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn is a destination for nightlife, street art, and, of course, dining.

Originally a farming community, the image of Bushwick you may know today is fairly industrial. That’s because dozens of factories were erected in the neighborhood during the 1850s and 1860s, attracting immigrant workers from Germany, and later, from Italy. Communities of artists began populating the neighborhood as early as the 1980s and shortly thereafter came the ultra-hip art galleries, converted warehouse music venues, and restaurants offering a range of global cuisines. Today, the tight-knit community is predominately Black and Latino, and while the neighborhood has been significantly gentrified much like its neighbors Williamsburg and Greenpoint, there are still family-owned businesses hanging on to their ground despite rapidly rising real estate prices.

Located in between East Williamsburg, Bed-Stuy, Ridgewood, Queens, and Cypress Hills, the culinary breadth of the area ranges from humble taquerias to lauded pizzerias. For whatever you’re currently craving, here are some of our favorite essential Bushwick restaurants.