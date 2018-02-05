Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants for a Fantastic NYC Valentine's Day Dinner

By Published On 02/05/2018 By Published On 02/05/2018
Flora Bar
Flora Bar | Johnny Miller

Trending

related

The Mysterious Machine That Changed TV Sitcoms Forever

related

The 16 Moments Everyone Is Talking About From Super Bowl 52

related

Every Explosive Movie Trailer from This Year's Super Bowl

related

Justin Timberlake Resurrected Prince to Save the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Stuff You'll Like

related

Martha Higareda's Kristin Is the Breakout Star of Netflix's 'Altered Carbon'

related

Here's How to Watch the 2018 Super Bowl

related

The Best Neighborhoods in America to Spend a Weekend

Valentine’s Day can be an affair to forget whether you’re in a relationship or not. This is doubly true in NYC, where every trip to the drug store requires a walk of shame past garish novelty candy boxes and oversized teddy bears hearts on their paws and glassy, shaming eyes. But the holiday has some upsides, too! It’s a great occasion to saunter into a restaurant you may not have otherwise visited, whether it’s an exclusively special occasion locale or a cuisine your partner/friend/League date loves that you’ve been hesitant to try.

In a sea of prix fixe specials, the hardest part of V-day planning can be pinning down a restaurant with food you’ll actually like, at a price that still allows you to pay rent this month. That’s why we’ve rounded up the places you’ll want to reserve ASAP. Just please don’t be that couple that spends the entire meal making out.

related

The Most Original Date Ideas in NYC
colonie
Katie June Burton

Colonie

Brooklyn Heights

This sweet, exposed brick-lined Brooklyn Heights spot feels simultaneously laid-back and romantic, with plenty of candles and dim lighting, plus an open kitchen that lets you see the chefs at work. For V-day, the restaurant will offer a four-course dinner for $85/person, with multiple choices for each course. Expect light but filling fare like Island Creek oysters, bay scallops with uni and lobster, and lamb loin with crispy polenta. The restaurant will also offer an à la carte menu and accept walk-ins for bar seating.
How to reserve: email info@colonienyc.com

Tuome
Noah Fecks

Tuome

East Village

Tuome is an intimate Asian-inspired spot that’s tailor-made for a date with someone you want to impress. Its menu is inventive yet approachable, and you can try at one of two V-day seatings (5pm for $115/person or 6:30pm for $130/person). The five-course dinner will feature foie gras with scallion pancakes, snow crab noodles, and beef with smoked potato, shishito, and bone marrow jus.
How to reserve: OpenTable

the eddy
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Eddy

East Village

If you’re looking for a place that’s lively, but not so loud it drowns out your date, secure a res at this charming seasonal American spot and indulge in a $120/person prix fixe (with an optional $60 wine pairing). You can expect dishes like shrimp pasta with chile and Parmesan broth, a choice of entrees including scallop and lobster and veal sirloin, a variety of cheeses, and your choice of dessert.
How to reserve: OpenTable or call 646-895-9884

Momofuku Nishi
Gabriele Stabile/Courtesy of Momofuku Nishi

Momofuku Nishi

Chelsea

David Chang’s casual but trendy Chelsea spot recently reopened with a brand-new Italian-inspired menu, which you can try on V-day as a four-course prix fixe for $70 per person (with an optional $55/person beverage pairing). Dishes include shrimp à la plancha with nduja, spaghetti & meatballs, roasted monkfish, and a supplemental caviar service. You can also request an à la carte reservation.
How to reserve: OpenTable or email nishireservations@momofuku.com

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Little Italy

related

The 50 New York Foods You Need to Eat Before You Die
sauvage
Nicole Franzen

Sauvage

Greenpoint

If you can’t afford a flight for two to Paris, this sister restaurant to Maison Premiere is the next best thing. The hip bistro-y spot is fashioned with the requisite tiled floors, leather booths, and generally sexy atmosphere, and for V-day, it’ll offer a four-course dinner for $65/person, featuring hearty dishes like acorn squash ravioli, boneless lamb ribs, and braised veal, with a choice of chocolate tart or coconut cream pie for dessert.
How to reserve: OpenTable

Gotham Bar & Grill
Courtesy of Gotham Bar & Grill

Gotham Bar & Grill

Greenwich Village

For a splurge, opt for the $175/person four-course dinner at this famed upscale restaurant from Alfred Portale (one of the founders of the New American cuisine movement). While the food is certainly excellent, what you’re really paying for here is the go-all-out romantic ambiance: think white tablecloths, waiters in ties, and live music from The Gorman Quartet.
How to reserve: Gotham Bar and Grill

Atoboy
Courtesy of Atoboy

Atoboy

NoMad

If your ideal date spot is a casual space with not-so-casual food, make a res at this popular Korean small plates joint known for its minimalist interiors and exceptional fried chicken in spicy peanut butter. The restaurant will be offering a six-course tasting menu for $99/per person, including five savory dishes and a dessert.
How to reserve: Resy

Indian Accent
Indian Accent

Indian Accent

Midtown West

Chef Manish Mehrotra’s acclaimed upscale Indian restaurant is another spot to reserve if you’re looking to go big this Valentine’s Day. The place is full of lavish interiors and has a highly attentive staff that will be happy to walk you through a five-course menu for $125/person, featuring your choice of dishes like crab claws and pulled pork phulka, served with kulchas (flatbread) with butter chicken, black dairy dal, and mustard and caper raita.
How to reserve: OpenTable or call 212-842-8070

related

How NYC Chefs Are Turning Gourmet Pasta Into a Fast Food

related

The 11 Best Places to Eat Near Grand Central Terminal Right Now
Bessou
Courtesy of Bessou

Bessou

NoHo

Bessou is a cozy, wood-filled spot known for inventive twists on traditional Japanese comfort food. On V-day, the restaurant will offer two seperate seatings: 6:30pm and 8:30pm for a five-course tasting menu at $60/person. Dishes will include a “trio of sandwiches” (including beef katsu and salmon sashimi), scallops on the half shell, and your choice of entree: spicy cod roe pasta with seared black cod or Wagyu steak, followed by a chocolate soufflé cake.
How to reserve: Resy

massoni
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Massoni

Midtown East

For a laid-back and comforting Valentine’s Day meal, hit Dale Talde’s “Italian-ish” spot at the Arlo NoMad, for four courses at $75/person inside a sleek, ultra-modern space. Dishes include tater tots with creme fraiche and caviar, beet gnocchi with bay scallops, skirt steak, and your choice of dessert.
How to reserve: OpenTable or call 212-951-1141

Empellon
Empellon

Empellón Taqueria

West Village

Alex Stupak’s OG Empellón location, known for its over-the-top tacos and hip, exposed-brick and mural-filled space, will do a special five-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe for $60/person, including ceviche, melted cheese with shishitos and chorizo, a variety of tacos, and two dessert options. Plus, you’ll get the added bonus of complimentary guac, salsa, and a glass of sparkling wine.
How to reserve: OpenTable or email reservations@empellon.com

flora bar
Johnny Miller

Flora Bar

Upper East Side

If you’re willing to spend some serious $$$, this sprawling wine and small plates restaurant on the bottom floor of the Met Breuer (which we named one of 2017’s best new restaurants) will offer a seafood-heavy five-course prix fixe for $175/person (with an optional $120/person wine pairing). The high ceilings and black leather booth seating make it an ideal spot for an intimate date night.
How to reserve: OpenTable

related

How to See Great Comedy in NYC, According to Comedians

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Little Italy
Sunday in Brooklyn
Gary Landsman

Sunday in Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Feeling particularly anti-Valentine’s Day this year? Grab a group of friends and make a reservation at this much-Instagrammed Williamsburg bistro, known for its spacious interiors filled with white wood, and its low-waste menu. The restaurant will be offering its regular food and drink options for the holiday, including black cod pastrami, chicken drumsticks, and a variety of sharable veg plates and snacks.
How to reserve: Resy

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Lucy Meilus is the former New York editor at Thrillist and current senior editor at Refinery29. Follow her on Instagram for low-res photos.

Stuff You'll Like