The 17 Best Restaurants in Asbury Park, NJ

Even with all of the great destinations to check out along The Jersey Shore (btw here’s your summer road trip food itinerary), there’s a reason why Asbury Park remains a crowd favorite.

Along with our top 6 Reasons to Drive there, it holds its reputation as a pantheon of important American music cities (visitors can still catch a good show on the boardwalk or at the iconic Stone Pony, where Bruce Springsteen—aka The Boss—got his start); an oasis for gorgeous beaches; and a place with one of the best dining scenes on the Shore, if not the whole state.

The impressive food offerings here go way beyond boardwalk staples like fried Oreos and sausage & pepper sandwiches, with multiple legit pizzerias, an authentic Ethiopian eatery, and a gourmet deli with stacked sandwiches. With plenty of upcoming summer beach getaways to look forward to, here are the 17 best restaurants in Asbury Park to explore.