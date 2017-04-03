10 Restaurants Near Times Square That Don't Suck

Times Square is no longer a food wasteland dominated by chain restaurants. And while there are days when Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a perfectly acceptable form of nourishment, these are the 10 establishments to check out when you want some genuinely good food, minus the tourists.
Best sushi: Sushi of Gari
347 W 46th St
Whether you splurge for the full omakase or order à la carte, the fish at the Times Square outpost of this famed sushi restaurant is guaranteed to be seriously fresh. The Gari chefs are known for getting a little creative, so expect to see some seemingly odd combinations (like salmon with tomato and amberjack with jalapeño sauce) that are surprisingly delicious.
Best for $29 wines and AYCE pasta: Becco
355 W 46th St
Becco may be one of the best dinner deals in the city. For starters, there's the impressive $29 bottle list, with at least 70 varieties at that price. Then there's the daily rotating trio of all-you-can-eat pastas for $25 per person. The AYCE concept may sound Times Square-kitschy, but there's a real Italian nonna behind Becco -- it's owned by culinary legend Lidia Bastianich -- so you can expect fresh-made pastas like pappardelle alla pesto and Swiss chard ravioli.
Best fancy date night: The Lambs Club
132 W 44th St
From the red leather banquettes to the functional 1920s limestone fireplace, everything at Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's restaurant is Art Deco and old-school -- with the high price tag to match. Luckily, those who aren't on expense accounts can take advantage of pre-theater dinner and matinee lunch deals ($60 and $37 for three courses) featuring New American eats like Amish chicken with kale and cannellini beans and Atlantic salmon with sunchokes.
Best coffee: Bibble & Sip
253 W 51st St
Times Square is a bit of a coffee wasteland, but serious brews can be found at this homey cafe, which sources its beans from Parlor Coffee. They go into straightforward pour-overs and espressos, along with signature drinks like lavender lattes. Pair those with pastries made by owner Gary Chan, ranging from the highly Instagrammed cream puffs to a fluffy Earl Grey banana bread.
Best for post-work drinks: Sake Bar Hagi
152 W 49th St
Tucked away down a staircase on 49th St is this tiny, semi-secret sake den with some of the best izakaya fare in the city. Pad your stomach with snacks like yakitori skewers and fried chicken or do a full-on meal of donburi bowls and noodles as you drink your way through the extensive and approachable sake list that runs the gamut from bold junmais to lighter honjozos.
Best healthy (but still actually delicious) lunch: The Little Beet
135 W 50th St
There's a reason why the lunch lines snake out the door at this health-centric spot -- the gluten-free, veggie-focused menu is filling enough to convince you to leave your regular Chipotle order behind. Customize your plate by choosing from grilled proteins (tofu, chicken, steak, and salmon) and seasonally rotating sides. The quinoa is a standout -- it's not dry and tasteless, getting a punch of flavor and texture from the addition of juicy beets, mint, and dill.
Best small plates: Danji
346 W 52nd St
Chef Hooni Kim's Korean tapas restaurant is one of those places that works for all occasions. The creative food and drinks (spicy rice cakes with Berkshire sausage, bulgogi beef sliders) are perfect for impressing out-of-town guests, but the laid-back vibe also works for date night or pre-theater dinner.
Best #TacoTuesday dinner: Toloache
251 W 50th St
Julian Medina's bi-level Mexican eatery has no shortage of upscale dishes, but the menu highlight is the smoky, earthy Oaxacan-style dried grasshopper taco. Nine notably insect-less versions are also offered, but remember, the whole point is telling your friends you ate a grasshopper taco.
Best burger: Shake Shack
691 8th Ave
This fast-casual burger spot is reliable no matter where it's located. Here, you'll find all the usual menu suspects (ShackBurger, Chick'n Shack), along with exclusive concrete flavors boasting Broadway-inspired names (like Pretzel! The Concrete and Great White Way).
Best ramen: Ippudo Westside
321 W 51st St
The uptown branch of this Japanese ramen joint doles out the same beloved dishes as the downtown original: pillowy buns filled with tender pork belly and warm bowls of tonkotsu ramen with creamy pork broth and chewy straight noodles. It's also the only location where you can get vegan and gluten-free option options.
