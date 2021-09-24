Whether you just went to the ballet at Lincoln Center, spent the afternoon strolling through Central Park, or checked out an event like the New York Film Festival, the southernmost tip of the Upper West Side has plentiful options for all occasions. It may be far from trendy openings downtown or in Brooklyn, but the area hosts some of the most lauded (and priciest) restaurants in the city like Masa and Per Se and is home to spots that continue to turn out reliably good food for brunch, lunch, and dinner today.

From diners to century-old bistros and fast-casual spots perfect for breakfast on the go, these are the best restaurants near Lincoln Center and Columbus Circle.