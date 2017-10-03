The Best Places to Eat in NYC Right Now

Atla NoHo Chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes’ follow-up to their much-lauded restaurant Cosme is a pretty big departure from the upscale Mexican theme. At Atla, there’s a stronger focus on casual, somewhat healthy, and veg-forward dishes. For breakfast, you can expect things like ranchero eggs and flax seed chilaquiles, while the all-day menu features the likes of ceviche verde, quesadillas, and an arctic char tostada. Most of the dishes are also affordable, falling around $20.

Augustine Financial District The king of NYC brasseries, Keith McNally, is back with yet another must-visit hotspot. Located in the swanky Beekman hotel in FiDi that’s also home to Tom Colicchio's Fowler & Wells, Augustine features many familiar McNally touches -- plush banquettes, big antique mirrors, and, of course, outstanding steak frites. But there are some new attractions as well, like a selection of rotisserie meats, including duck a l’orange made with Grand Marnier, and a burger topped with caramelized onions and Gruyère.

Belly Williamsburg Home to New York’s first “bacon omakase menu,” this pork-centric Korean spot offers a nine-course tasting menu, featuring the likes of bacon carpaccio, bacon sushi (sliced pork belly over sushi rice), and fresh pasta with homemade pork sausage. You can also opt for a shorter, five-course menu at lunchtime, or grab one of the à la carte menu items, like the Belly Sandwich with housemade gochujang-glazed pork belly, pickled cucumbers, and Korean coleslaw on Balthazar bread.

Claro Gowanus From the team behind Freek’s Mill, Claro is an ode to Oaxaca in Gowanus. Everything from the restaurant’s tiles and dishware to the menu’s ingredients are sourced from Mexico, and the food leans heavily on barbacoa and corn. Order a few dishes to share, including salmon crudo and rabbit consomé, and pair those with a mezcal-based cocktail. Be sure to grab a seat in the backyard while the weather's still nice.

Cote Flatiron Cote is something of a first for New York: part-steakhouse, part-Korean BBQ joint. All the meat is dry-aged in-house, then served raw at the table, ready to be cooked by diners on personal tabletop grills. Your best move is to opt for the $45/person “Butcher's Feast” which comes with four chef’s choice cuts, plus traditional KBBQ accompaniments like ban-chan, kimchi, and savory egg soufflé

Daily Provisions Union Square If you're having trouble getting a table at the new Union Square Cafe, opt instead for the restaurant's adjoining bakery/coffee shop, which offers crullers, everything croissants, and other pastries in the mornings, and rotisserie chicken and roast beef sandwiches for lunch (plus lots of fresh-baked loaves to take home).

DeKalb Market Hall Downtown Brooklyn After much anticipation, the massive DeKalb Market Hall has finally opened in Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point complex and it may just be the city’s best food hall yet. The 60,000 square foot space features over 40 vendors -- most notably, the first non-OG location of Katz’s, offshoots of local favorites Bunker Vietnamese and Hard Times Sundaes, and newcomers like Pierogi Boys.

Du's Donuts & Coffee Williamsburg Famed wd~50 chef Wylie Dufresne has always been known for his out-there creations, and while the donuts may seem tame, there's still plenty of experimenting happening here, with flavors including Creamsicle, Pistachio Pink Lemonade, and Malted Coffee, to be paired with actual coffee from Brooklyn Roasting Company.

Emily West Village West Village If you haven’t tried NYC’s most Instagrammed pizza (or even if you’re a hardcore devotee) and can’t decide between the thin and crispy round pies at the original Emily in Clinton Hill or the doughy Detroit-style squares from Emmy Squared in Williamsburg, you’re in luck. The latest addition to the Pizza Loves Emily family, located in the West Village, offers both styles with a variety of toppings, in addition to the equally popular dry-aged Emmy Burger.

Empellón Midtown After years of growing his Mexican-inspired empire, with three distinct locations bearing the Empellón name, Alex Stupak has finally launched a flagship Empellón. His inventive tacos -- like one made with falafel -- are still the main draw here, but there are also plenty of snacks and large plates worth trying, like crab nachos with sea urchin “queso” and roasted red prawns with chipotle.

Fairfax West Village The old Perla Cafe space on W 4th has been transformed into Fairfax: another bright and homey spot from the same team, with a focus on wine and small plates (think white bean hummus with flatbread and diver scallops with watermelon, chili, and Thai basil). Stop by at 11:30am-7pm when you can get one small plate and a wine for $20.

Pin it Courtesy of Flora Bar

Flora Bar Upper East Side Thomas Carter and Ignacio Mattos have seen plenty of success Downtown with Estela and last year's Café Altro Paradiso, but the duo has proven to be most impressive Uptown, at their new seafood-focused spot, Flora Bar, inside the Met Breuer. More akin to Altro Paradiso in size and Estela in menu, Flora Bar feels decidedly not Upper East Side-y. It's upscale but casual, boasting leather banquettes; a long, marble bar; and a menu featuring the likes of tuna tartare, lobster crudo, and a rutabaga and raclette tart.

Freek's Mill Gowanus A stylish brick-walled space with an aromatic wood-burning oven, this oddly named restaurant is one of those seasonal-themed, small-plates joints with an ample cocktail list, which seems like standard MO for modern Brooklyn -- but this one does it better than most. The open kitchen is run by Union Square Cafe alum Chad Shaner, who cranks out dishes like dry-aged duck with cranberry beans and roasted pork jowl with smashed cucumbers. In keeping with the seasonal theme, the menu changes regularly, but one constant is the wood-roasted oysters, spritzed with lemon and sprinkled with garlic-y breadcrumbs.

The Grill Midtown East Major Food Group’s takeover of the old Four Seasons space is officially underway, with the first of three restaurants, The Grill, now open. The luxe restaurant is an homage to old New York, with a Tom Ford tux-clad staff, newly restored Philip Johnson interiors from 1959, and throwback dishes like lamb chops, New York strip, prime rib, and a daily “chilled crustacean.” Suffice to say, you probably won’t be dining here unless someone else is paying (assuming you can even get a reservation).

Hometown Bar-B-Que Red Hook Hometown is certainly a destination. Located in the far-flung Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, the roadhouse-y BBQ spot offers some of the most varied meats in all of NYC -- from authentic Texas-style brisket and beef ribs, to Vietnamese hot wings and lamb belly banh mi.

Ikinari Steak East Village The first US outpost of this popular chairless Japanese steakhouse chain is the perfect alternative to a stuffy steak dinner (and a great solution for a crazed New York schedule that still demands meat). At Ikinari, steak is ordered by the gram at the counter, cut by the butcher, and served on a cast-iron platter. From there, you can grab a spot at a standing-room-only table (complete with various steak sauces).

King Soho Plopped down on the corner of the mostly non-commercial King Street is the aptly named King, a bright and airy French/Italian restaurant from co-chefs Clare de Boer and Jess Shadbolt, who met while working together at River Café in London, and GM Annie Shi, previously of London's Clove Club. The slightly upscale but totally frill-less menu changes daily, pulling inspiration from both countries for dishes like hand-cut tagliarini verde and poached ox tongue. Also look out for a number of great wines and house cocktails.

Le Coucou Soho Le Coucou is very much about the grandeur: tall ceilings adorned with chandeliers, sweeping white curtains flanking what are nearly floor-to-ceiling windows; elegant tablecloth settings atop the innumerable tables that fill the dining room. That same grandeur is reflected in the menu as well (note the very high prices) but the food outshines anything going on superficially here. This is American-born Chef Daniel Rose’s first time cooking in the States, having previously opened two successful restaurants in Paris. You can taste that experience in any number of classic French dishes on the menu, from the delicate veal terrine to the lean filet de boeuf coated in bone marrow jus. If you’re lucky enough to afford it, it’s worth your time to experience this old-school approach to French dining.

Lilia Williamsburg Lilia straddles the line between hip and comforting better than almost any restaurant in New York. You may be sitting in a packed, converted garage that was very much designed to fit the vibe of Williamsburg (metal chairs, gray banquettes, exposed wood beams and white-painted brick walls), but it's Missy Robbins' simple yet thoughtful approach to homestyle Italian cooking (like the ever-popular mafaldini, with handmade ruffled noodles, cooked perfectly al dente and tossed simply with Parmesan, butter, and ground pink peppercorns) that makes it feel like you're at home on your couch with a bowl of pasta.

Made Nice NoMad If you ever dreamed of eating food from Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm and Will Guidara but never had the means to do so, this fast-casual lunch spot is your best bet. At their new spot, Humm and Guidara are trading the $295/per person tasting menu for hearty $12 salads made with things like confit pork shoulder or braised chicken thigh, plus a $22 roast half chicken with herb frites.

Miss Ada Fort Greene From Chef/owner Tomer Blechman (previous of Lupa, Gramercy Tavern & Cookshop), this modern Israeli restaurant, complete with a 30-seat backyard, offers fresh takes on traditional Middle Eastern dishes, like homemade labne, grilled octopus, and three types of hummus. Be sure to kick your meal off with a shot of vodka with pickled mushroom -- an ode to Tomer’s Russian relatives.

Norman Greenpoint Equal parts cafe, bar, and bakery, this Scandinavian spot (from two famed Scandinavian chefs) takes up a significant portion of a sprawling Greenpoint design space, offering a rotating seasonal menu of some of the city’s best Nordic dishes (think ancient grain porridge and slow-roasted pork sandwiches). Be sure to stop by at lunch for the daily $14 special (including an entreé and vegetable side dish with freshly baked bread).

Nur Flatiron Some of NYC’s most interesting Middle Eastern food can be found at this newcomer from one of Israel’s most famous chefs, Meir Adoni. Your main focus here should be on the bread (like Kubaneh, a traditional Yemenite bread, and a sweet and savory honey and garlic challah) but Nur also has a great roster of shareable dishes that approach traditional dishes from a new angle -- like the smoked eggplant carpaccio and Palestinian tartare (hand-cut beef, smoked eggplant cream, yogurt, baby carrots, and raw tahini).

The Office Columbus Circle After years of anticipation, the team behind Chicago’s Michelin-starred Alinea has finally landed in NYC with an upscale speakeasy-style bar/restaurant inside the Mandarin Oriental. This strictly special-occasion spot (assuming you don’t have a hedge fund) is decked out in plenty of dark wood and leather, and offers $23 spirit-forward cocktails and dishes like a foie gras terrine, prime ribeye tartare, and one of the best vegetable crudité platters you’ll find in the city.

Olmsted Prospect Heights Named after Frederick Law Olmsted and located just two blocks from the Olmsted-designed Prospect Park, this charming Prospect Heights spot comes from chef Greg Baxtrom and horticulturist Ian Rothman, both previously of Atera. The seasonal menu features light and colorful fare like trout, carrot crepes, and lamb porchetta, best enjoyed in the restaurant's string-light-lined garden (in the warmer months), where much of the menu's produce comes from.

Pig Beach Gowanus The most popular outdoor hangout of the last couple years, Pig Beach has reopened for the season with BBQ favorites like baby back ribs, rosemary and garlic-rubbed tri tip, and the famed single, double, or triple Pig Beach Burger with a brisket/short rib blend topped with American, secret sauce, and pickles. There’s also a brand-new cocktail menu (obligatory frosé included) and extra outdoor seating.

The Pool Midtown East Did you just somehow come into a colossal sum of money? First of all, congrats. Second, now is a great time to dine at Major Food Group’s latest addition to the former Four Seasons space, which will cost you approximately one extra-fancy Fitbit per person. The Pool maintains the Four Seasons’ iconic pool in the center of the room, and offers a lavish seafood-focused menu, featuring things like caviar service, raw bar options, ribbons of foie gras, and lobster Floridian.

Taqueria El Atoradero Gowanus Chef Denisse Lina Chavez’s El Atoradero family continues to grow with a new taqueria inside Gowanus’ Parklife venue space. The walk-up window service spot is focused on Mexico City-inspired tacos and burritos filled with everything from chorizo to French fries. Also look out for those standout nachos from the original restaurant (which you can get topped with fries as well).

Ugly Baby Carroll Gardens From the chef behind the widely acclaimed (and now-shuttered) Kao Soy in Red Hook, Ugly Baby is your new go-to for traditional, unfussy Thai food. The colorfully designed spot draws inspiration from different Thai regions for spice-centric dishes like the standout kua kling (dry shank beef curry), which is probably one of the spiciest things you’ll try all year.