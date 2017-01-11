NYC's Top Restaurants Are Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner So You Don't Have To. Book Now.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner sucks. That is, if you even have room in your apartment for all the groceries and pots and pans and leftovers and guests. In a city with as many fantastic restaurants as New York, why stay in when you can go out? Especially if your visiting family is paying… Put your fancy eating pants on and make a reservation at one of these restaurants, which take the pain out of holiday cooking and leave you to the most important part: feasting.

related The Best Place for Every Type of Cuisine in NYC

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Red Farm

RedFarm Upper West Side Make Thanksgiving 2016 a dim sum and noodle celebration with RedFarm's full offering of menu items, ranging from its beloved Katz’s pastrami egg rolls to dumplings galore, all to be supplemented with Thanksgiving specials and a good portion of the restaurant's annual Peking turkey. Takeout is also available, because this is New York and it's totally fine to spend a holiday eating Peking turkey alone on your couch with Netflix. Continue Reading

The NoMad Flatiron Price: $145/person for three courses

Make it a fancy Thanksgiving at the NoMad, where you can add "a ridiculous portion" of white truffles ($70) shaved over Parmesan pasta to your already-indulgent feast of foie gras with beef carpaccio and turkey roasted with butternut squash and chestnuts. Your table will share ridiculously good sides including mashed potatoes with buttermilk and brown butter, a red wine gastrique cranberry compote, Brussels sprouts with bacon and thyme, and more. A pastry trolley will visit your table at the end of the meal to ensure that you're stuffed.

Fowler & Wells Financial District Price: $155/person for four courses, $90 wine pairing optional

Make it a Top Chef Thanksgiving and eat at Tom Colicchio's newest NYC restaurant, located in The Beekman hotel, which is convenient, if you're in need of a post-feast nap. The four-course meal will include dishes like foie gras torchon with winter citrus and pistachio, beef cheek ravioli and free-range Narraganset turkey with roasted mushrooms, chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

La Pecora Bianca Flatiron Price: $70/person for four courses

This fashionably laid-back restaurant is the perfect spot to celebrate a cool Thanksgiving. Locally sourced, seasonal dishes will include kale salad with shaved carrots and spiced walnuts with blue cheese dressing, pumpkin tortolloni with butternut squash, and a roasted free-range turkey with caramelized Brussels sprouts and wild mushroom stuffing.

Bubby's TriBeCa Price: $75/person for three courses

It's all about the comfort food at this restaurant serving up nice and buttery Thanksgiving classics like buttermilk biscuits and buttery rolls along with a roasted turkey with giblet gravy or old-fashioned glazed ham with pineapples and cherries. Prepare to stuff yourself with sides like candied sweet potatoes with homemade marshmallows, green bean casserole, cornbread sausage stuffing, and more dishes your Southern grandmother would make if you weren't skipping family time to eat in an NYC restaurant. A selection of pies for dessert should encourage you to pace yourself throughout the meal.

Frankies 457 Carroll Gardens Price: $57/person

Dinner is always a simple but refined affair at this popular Brooklyn restaurant, and Thanksgiving is no different. Begin with your choice of a wild mushroom soup or salad of fall lettuces, pear, radish, and blue cheese. Then dig into slow-roasted turkey, served with mashed potatoes, pretzel and biscuit stuffing, roasted squash, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Finish up with either pumpkin pie or apple pie made with creme fraiche whipped cream and brown butter streusel.

Il Buco Alimentari East Village Price: $85/person for five courses

Make it a family-style Thanksgiving with a menu that celebrates another group of pilgrims coming to America: Italians! The meal starts with a selection of cured meats or cheeses followed by dishes like pumpkin with black truffle and black bass crudo with charred grapefruit. For the main event, expect a turkey with cranberry mostarda and sage gravy along with continori like buckwheat stuffing with dried figs and caramelized Brussels sprouts with aged balsamic.

Delicatessen SoHo Price: $62/person, $38 turkey plate

Thanksgiving gets a New American twist with dishes like turkey tortellini soup, burrata salad with kabocha squash and brown butter vinaigrette, and the star of the meal: a roasted free-range turkey with cornbread stuffing, whipped potatoes, French green beans, roasted sweet potatoes, turkey gravy, and cranberry relish.

related The Best Burger in 33 Manhattan Neighborhoods

related The Best Lunch Spot in 30 Manhattan Neighborhoods

Narcissa East Village Price: $79/person prix fixe; $125/person family-style (order by 11/22)

Chef John Fraser is putting his renowned vegetable-forward spin on the traditional American feast this year. Diners have two options to dig into: the prix fixe menu includes your pick of one appetizer, such as the house's winter greens salad with kale, grapefruit, palm hearts, and pecorino, and one entree, like Fraser's famed carrots Wellington, plus stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy for the table. There's also a family-style feast for six, which includes three courses, plus sides and pumpkin pie for dessert. Don't worry, carnivores: Turkey is an option under both scenarios.

Seabird West Village Price: A la carte

If you wish you were spending Thanksgiving seaside, head into Seabird where you can fantasize that you're on a yacht for at least a few hours. Fishy dishes will include a "surf and turkey" made with littleneck clams, roasted vegetables, and white wine sauce ($29) as well as truffled lobster mac & cheese ($21) and green bean salad with bacon and cornbread croutons ($15). For those who can’t commit to a prix fixe, this will sail you into holiday food bliss without the huge price tag.

Katz's Lower East Side Price: $85/person

It's not a traditional Thanksgiving meal, that's for sure, but Thanksgiving is the only time you can get two and a half hours of unlimited access to Katz's famed Jewish deli food -- which is 100% worth skipping your family's Thanksgiving for. From 5:30-8pm you can get all the pastrami, turkey, latkes, pickles, and pumpkin pie you can stomach. Get your tickets here.

Bowery Meat Company East Village Price: $98/person for five courses or a la carte

If Thanksgiving means meat to you, book a table at this meat-centric restaurant where you can indulge in organic Pennsylvania turkey with Brussels sprouts, sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and natural gravy. To get in your share of carbs with all that meat, cauliflower soup with crispy Brussels sprouts and pancetta and pumpkin ravioli with mascarpone will also be served.

Bedford & Co. Midtown East Price: $65/person for three courses

Chef John DeLucie's subterranean wood-fired restaurant is the perfect place to get cozy and induce a food coma before you even finish your turkey. You'll choose dishes for each course, but bring a crowd so you can share everything from the wood-charred Pennsylvania beets with labneh to the wood-fired oysters to the burrata with black mission figs and prosciutto. Stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, smashed yams, grilled Brussels sprouts, and fire-roasted potatoes will all be served for the table.

Irvington Union Square Price: $55/person for three courses

Simple cooking at its best may be what Thanksgiving is all about, and Irvington is here to help. Choose between a roasted acorn squash soup with candied pecans or a shaved Brussels sprouts salad to start, and then gorge on rotisserie turkey with roasted beets, sweet potatoes, apple stuffing, and turkey jus. There's pumpkin cheesecake for dessert, if you want to box up some of that main course for later.

Miss Lily's 7A Alphabet City Price: $48/person and a la carte

Give your Thanksgiving some Caribbean flair with this annual island-inspired holiday meal that includes cod fritters with curry mayo and a jerk turkey breast with gravy, steamed callaloo, and mac & cheese pie. Rum, of course, will also be flowing, because what pairs better with poultry than a Dark 'n Stormy?

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Quality Eats

Quality Eats West Village Price: $65-$75/person

The West Village's Quality Eats prides itself on being a casual alternative to the traditional stuffy steakhouse, and its Thanksgiving offerings reflect that as well. If you're having a quiet evening (and are looking to indulge even more heavily than you normally do on Thanksgiving) go for the fried turkey bucket for two. If you're a slightly larger party, there's the "turkey & turf" for four, which includes the fried turkey bucket, in addition to a tomahawk ribeye. If that all seems far too overwhelming, opt for the roasted turkey monkey bread sandwich, made with Faicco's sausage stuffing and cranberry mostarda on QE's popular monkey bread.

Park Avenue Autumn Flatiron Price: $89/person

This seasonally changing restaurant does fall right -- both with decor and the autumnal fare on your plate. For Thanksgiving, expect seriously seasonal dishes like pumpkin ravioli with hazelnut pesto and pickled cranberries, a traditional turkey with turkey sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce, maple-chipotle glazed yams, and more. The bar here is also excellent, and they’ll probably be cool with you lingering with a few cocktails after you devour your feast.

related The Best Bars and Restaurants in Queens

related The 13 Best NYC Bar and Restaurant Openings in October

Share on Facebook

Pin it Turkey Enchiladas | Courtesy of Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano Multiple locations Price: $40/person for three courses

Make it a Thanksgiving fiesta with this special menu that includes a pumpkin soup garnished with pomegranate and toasted pepitas, chile ancho-roasted turkey with choice of mole xico or traditional gravy, and sides including cranberry salsa, Mexican chorizo potatoes, and more. A special Thanksgiving blood orange cranberry margarita will be on the cocktail menu and happy hour ($5 beers, $6 wine, $8 margaritas) will go on throughout the night.

Barano South Williamsburg Technically this Southern Italian spot is doing Black Friday brunch, rather than a proper Thanksgiving meal, but that's fuel you'll appreciate regardless (especially if it's pre- or post-shopping). In addition to the restaurant's regular brunch menu (including homemade pastas and made-to-order mozzarella) you can expect a wood-fired frittata, banana bread pudding, honey nut squash pizza, and a healthy breakfast bowl.

Indian Accent Midtown West Price: $95/person

The "cosmopolitan" Indian restaurant that New York Times critic Pete Wells raved about earlier this year is giving Thanksgiving its own distinctive twist. The special holiday menu will include paneer-stuffed roast turkey with cumin maple potatoes, slow-cooked rutabaga with kashmiri korma, and tandoori turkey with cranberry and sage butter kulcha.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.



Melissa is a writer based in NYC who has never celebrated Thanksgiving at a restaurant but would like that very much.