Eat Your Way Through South Asian Cuisine in Queens Like a Pro

The world of South Asian cuisine is expansive and diverse, just like the countries that make up the region. After all, South Asian food is more than just butter chicken and naan, although those are undoubtedly excellent dishes. As a whole, it embodies the tastes, flavors, and intricacies of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

There is no better place in New York City to experience these diverse flavor profiles than Queens, a hub of the South Asian community and home to 10% of the borough’s population. Naturally, it’s the go-to borough to sample authentic dishes that feed some of the city’s roughly 330,000 South Asian residents. Whether you’re in the mood for some tandoori kebabs, Indian street snacks, or vegetarian and vegan fare, this list has you covered. Just bring your appetite and a MetroCard.