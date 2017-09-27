Food & Drink

Every Food You Need to Eat in NYC Before Summer's Over

By Published On 08/08/2017 By Published On 08/08/2017
everything you need to eat in nyc this summer
The Spaniard | Noah Fecks

You may have been able to check picnicking in Central Park, seeing an outdoor concert, and snapping that perfect frosé-on-a-rooftop selfie off your NYC summer bucket list, but there’s no chance you’ve eaten your way through the city’s array of summer foods -- many of which will be off menus come Labor Day and quickly replaced with pumpkin spice lattes and bone broths. From seasonal-ingredient-loaded dishes to things best enjoyed during an otherwise horrific heatwave, these are your ultimate end-of-summer must-have foods.

little tong noodle shop
Afra Lu

Cold shrimp noodles

Little Tong Noodle Shop

Address and Info

East Village

The much anticipated noodle-focused restaurant by wd~50 alum Chef Simone Tong has cooled down one of its spicy dishes for summer temperatures. Slurp up the chilled banna shrimp mixian, a cold bowl of thin noodles coated in a minty coconut broth and layered with shrimp, pickled chilies, and crispy fried shallots. Available both hot and cold since the restaurant’s opening this past winter, you’ll want to stuff your face with at least one order of these cold spicy noodles before you switch to the warm version next season.

island oyster
Courtesy of Island Oyster

Oysters

Island Oyster

Address and Info

Governors Island

Ferry on over to Governors Island to eat at this newly opened 32,000-square-foot day-drinking destination and seafood spot helmed by the Grand Banks team. Fish tacos, burgers, and a lobster roll are all on the menu here, but be sure to slurp down some raw bar oysters on the half shell to cool down. Governors Island officially shuts down for the season on October 31, so get the seafood and city views in while you can!

Franny's
Franny's

Clam and parsley pizza

Franny’s

Address and Info

Park Slope

This may be your last chance to get the famed seafood- and herb-topped Neapolitan pie at this beloved Park Slope pizzeria. The 14-year-old joint will be packing up its pizza-cutting scissors on August 20th, and though there are allegedly plans for a revival, you know how those can go. Take your last bite of the thin crust, cream- and clam-topped pizza -- with a splattering of homemade chili oil on top for good measure -- before it’s too late.

the spaniard
Noah Fecks

Lobster toast

The Spaniard

Address and Info

West Village

Even if you’ve had your fair share of lobster rolls for the season, you can’t miss this chowder-ish toast layered with creme fraiche, fresh tarragon, corn, and plenty of lobster chunks.

Grilled branzino

Taverna Kyclades

Address and Info

Astoria

While this Greek mainstay is open year-round, there’s nothing quite like standing on the sunny sidewalk with a glass of wine while waiting for your umbrella-shaded patio seat at the always-busy spot. The views aren’t quite Mykonos, but the whole grilled fish, zingy lemon potatoes, and a plate of chilled, ruby red beets are enough to make it feel like you’ve been momentarily transported away from the city.
Beckaroos

Becky’s Bites

Address and Info

East Village

It was only a matter of time before someone brought artisanal Dunkaroos to Manhattan, and you’ll want to say you tried them the summer they debuted. Becky’s Bites, which is New York’s only shop dedicated to cream cheese, serves its own rendition of the childhood snack made with Teddy Grahams and funfetti cream cheese.

Tuome
Tuome

Picnic Basket Thrice-Fried Chicken for two

Tuome

Address and Info

East Village

Bring your summer love on a finger-food-friendly date to indulge in Chef Thomas Chen’s new picnic basket loaded with a whole, buttermilk-brined triple-fried chicken. Dip the crispy pieces in General Tso's honey sauce and herb ranch dip, and enjoy sides like summer vegetable slaw, a jalapeño and corn waffle, and curry mac & cheese topped with a spicy bread-crumb crust.

The Beach at Dream Downtown
Courtesy of The Beach at Dream Downtown

Avocado toast

The Beach at Dream Downtown

Address and Info

Meatpacking District

A day pass to New York’s largest hotel pool will run you $65 (weekdays, 11am-5pm) but it’s a low price to pay for a blissful, call-in-sick-to-work afternoon at the pool. Millennial-up your frivolous expense with an order of avocado toast, served poolside, topped with cherry tomatoes, feta, radish, and pepitas. Chase it all down with some obligatory frosé.

Tavern on the Green
Courtesy of Tavern on the Green

Birthday cake soft serve

Tavern on the Green

Address and Info

Upper West Side

You don’t have to do the whole tourist thing and blow your food budget at a fancy meal here -- instead, walk up to the takeout window (open weekdays, 4-8pm) and ask for a swirl of birthday cake soft serve in a waffle cone, topped with rainbow sprinkles, perfectly suited for an end-of-summer stroll through Central Park.

Caracas Arepa Bar
Courtesy of Caracas Arepa Bar

La Del Gato arepa

Caracas Arepa Bar

Address and Info

Rockaway Beach

Yes, Caracas has East Village and Williamsburg restaurants open year-round, but nothing beats biting into a dense corn cake stuffed with avocado, plantains, and crumbly cheese, chased down with a frozen sangria slushie, during a day out at Rockaway Beach.

Lobster Feast

City Island Lobster House

Address and Info

City Island

One hundred dollars gets you a massive pile of steamed lobster along with mussels, clams, jumbo shrimp, calamari, and more seafood all over a bed of pasta blanketed in your choice of red or white sauce, to be devoured in the iconic waterfront seafood shack that is City Island Lobster House.

Sugar Hill Creamery
Courtesy of Sugar Hill Creamery

Homemade ice cream sandwiches

Sugar Hill Creamery

Address and Info

Harlem

Harlem’s first ice cream parlor in over three decades opened at the end of July, following the success of a Kickstarter campaign run by a neighborhood family determined to bring homemade, sweet frozen treats back to Harlem. Stop by for flavors like pistachio, coconut, and peanut butter and get them pressed between two homemade cookies for the ultimate summer treat.

The Hawaii Five-O

Mister Dips

Address and Info

Williamsburg

Andrew Carmellini’s airstream-based ice cream and burger joint offers soft-serve creations like the Hawaii Five-O (Tahitian vanilla ice cream dipped with pineapple preserve and toasted coconut) dramatically served in skinny cake cones and topped with things like a paper tiki umbrella.
Hot Chick’n sandwich

Shake Shack

Address and Info

Various locations

The incessant Instagrams by everyone you know eating Shack Stacks at airports, stadiums and yes, Madison Square Park shouldn’t deter you from one last summertime Shake Shack visit. Go for the new spicy fried chicken sandwich, topped with slaw and pickles to cut the head and served on the signature potato bun, which hits all the right notes of crispy comfort food on a hot day.

black seed
Courtesy of Black Seed

BLT Bagels

Black Seed Bagels

Address and Info

Nolita, East Village, and Financial District

Tomato season is fleeting, so get your fill of the juicy, savory fruits with three special BLTs made on Black Seed’s cult-status Montreal-style bagels. Opt for The Hometown, made with thick-cut pastrami bacon from Red Hook’s Hometown Bar-B-Que, pickled green tomato, butter lettuce, and a swipe of spicy mustard.

Queens International Night Market
Queens International Night Market

Something on a stick

Queens Night Market

Address and Info

Flushing

Held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday nights throughout the summer, this internationally inspired nighttime food market brings out dozens of vendors hawking street food from across the globe. Grab a stick of chicken satay from Celebes Baka and skewered grilled squid from Gi Hin Mama Food, then use your hands to feast on arepas, latkes, paella, and more throughout the evening.
Cake Push Pops

Pop Cake Shop

Address and Info

Fort Greene

Brooklyn’s massive new food hall, Dekalb Market Hall, is full of vendors you can enjoy long into winter (including an offshoot of Katz’s), but make a stop before the summer’s over for the layered, cake push pops, stuffed into a tube with customizable toppings like buttercream, cookie dough, potato chips, cereal, and more.

Mayanoki
Mayanoki

Sustainable omakase

Mayanoki

Address and Info

East Village

New York’s first and only sustainable sushi pop-up found a permanent home downtown this summer. While it’s open all year round, chef uses almost exclusively locally sourced, seasonal fish, so get that East Coast mackerel and swordfish while it’s still swimming into fishermen’s nets.

Nathan's Famous
Nathan's Famous

A Nathan’s hot dog and cheese fries

Yankee Stadium

Bronx

Sure, Citi Field has all the fancy food options, but save the Fuku sandwich for Lady Gaga’s big end-of-summer concert and head to Yankee Stadium for some good old-fashioned baseball food. Mets fans should book tickets for The Subway Series, which starts at Yankee Stadium August 14-15.

Melissa Kravitz is a writer based in NYC. She is still working on her Summer Bucket List. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter to see how it goes.

