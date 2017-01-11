The 6 NYC Supper Clubs You Need to Join (And How to Do It)

Tasting Collective

When: Sporadically, usually on a weekday, three to four times per month

Where: Various restaurants around the city. Past events have been held at Huertas in the East Village, Win Son in Williamsburg, and Mile End in NoHo.

Cost: Currently, annual charter memberships are $99, which generally allows you to bring one guest. Additional $45 to $50 a person per meal, plus tax and tip.

Why you should join: Rather than taking diners to unexpected locations, Tasting Collective arranges private meals at restaurants that include a nine- to 12-course family-style meal. It works mainly with restaurants owned by the chefs, who will come out and talk about inspiration for opening their restaurant and how they created the feasts. “It’s about creating meaningful connections between the chefs and diners,” says founder Nat Gelb. Membership also gets you certain discounts, like $5 off Caviar deliveries and 30% off all orders from ONEHOPE Wine. You can also get complimentary appetizers, desserts, and/or drinks at certain restaurants, including Balaboosta, Wassail, and Chomp Chomp.

How to join: Request an invitation from the site.