The 12 Best Tacos in NYC

West Coasters have long ridiculed NYC’s taco scene, but New York has come a long way as a taco town in the last several years. Here, “new school” taco purveyors like Empellon’s Alex Stupak and Cosme’s Enrique Olvera coexist alongside countless chefs making traditional tacos in enclaves like Sunset Park and East Harlem. There’s truly a taco for everyone here: from Oaxacan spicy pork and Middle Eastern-influenced adobada to exhaustively researched al pastor and special occasion-status duck carnitas. These are the very best.
Lengua (beef tongue) tacos
Casa EnriqueAddress and Info
Long Island City
There aren’t many things that will get New Yorkers to trek out on the 7 train for an hour-long wait. Casa Enrique is one of the few. Chef Cosme Aguilar has garnered a cult-following for his simple and traditional Michelin-starred Mexican fare, like slightly sweet and nutty mole and zesty carne asada. But it’s the lengua (beef tongue) tacos that stand out the most. The slow-cooked beef tongue is aromatic and almost creamy in texture, balanced by chewy corn tortillas garnished with contrasting cilantro and crisp onion.
Adobada tacos
Los Tacos No. 1Address and Info
Chelsea
The line for this Chelsea Market taco stand tends to snake around the room on weekdays, when hordes of nearby office workers line up for house-made tortillas. Your choice of either the corn or flour variety is used to encase fillings like tender carne asada and well-seasoned pollo or nopal (grilled cactus). But the must-try meat is the adobada: The pork is steeped in a slightly sweet, chile-scented marinade before taking a long, slow turn on a rotating spit. Once it’s ordered, the charred, crimson meat is sliced straight off and onto a warm tortilla bed, paired with slices of pineapple, salsa, and other traditional accoutrements.
Duck carnitas tacos
CosmeAddress and Info
Gramercy
Cosme is not your average taqueria, and its $89 duck carnitas certainly aren’t your average tacos. But they’re worth the special occasion splurge -- or anytime someone else is paying. Acclaimed chef Enrique Olvera and chef de cuisine Daniela Soto-Innes take nearly four days to prepare their birds for the shareable dish. At points it's cooked in evaporated and condensed milks as well as Mexican coke. The result is flavorful, tender meat covered with crisp, browned skin, served as a whole hunk. Guests shred the block themselves, then place the slivers of fowl into warm house-made tortillas, DIY-style.
Al pastor tacos
Empellón Al PastorAddress and Info
East Village
The specialty at Alex Stupak’s East Village taqueria is -- you guessed it -- al pastor. Thin strips of marinated pork shoulder pivot around a rotisserie like tourists on a subway pole. That crisp yet tender meat gets sliced off and placed on a house-made tortilla with slivers of pineapple, before getting topped with red and green salsa, cilantro, and onion. To wash it down, there’s a broad list of beers and agave-based beverages including excellent micheladas and margaritas.
Carne enchilada tacos
La MoradaAddress and Info
Bronx
La Morada isn’t known for tacos; people trek to the Oaxacan restaurant in Mott Haven mainly for its rich and complex moles and other regional specialties. But the tacos deserve higher praise, mainly because of how beautifully simple they are in comparison to everything else on the menu. Two soft corn tortillas get stacked with options like chicken, skirt steak, carnitas, al pastor, chorizo, and bistec asado. The move is to go with the spicy pork, which is juicy and bursting with chile. Don’t forget to layer on a generous serving of the smoky, spicy, house-made chipotle sauce.
Campechanos tacos
Tacos El BroncosAddress and Info
Sunset Park
This Sunset Park restaurant (and two corresponding food trucks) has developed a highly dedicated group of fanatics -- mainly for its tripe (which can often times feel like chewing through leather, but here it’s nearly as soft as Cool Whip). But the tacos shouldn’t be overlooked. In fact, it’s hard to choose from the different varieties: The al pastor is sweet and tart; the chorizo is spicy with just the right amount of grease; the cabeza (veal head) is smooth and more flavorful than most other meats. Best of all, you don’t have to choose. The campechanos tacos combine multiple meats in one tortilla, doled out according to the chef’s whim.
Seared fish tikin XIC tacos
Tacombi Bleecker StreetAddress and Info
West Village
The latest iteration of this four location mini-chain, Tacombi Bleecker Street draws its inspiration from the Gulf of Mexico. Chef Jason DeBriere (previously of Peels) crafts Yucatán specialties like panucho with lechón, essentially a puffed tortilla filled with beans and suckling pig. He also makes some serious fish tacos. The Seared Fish Tikin XIC is a necessary pick here. Briny fish (not your average Mahi Mahi) is marinated in traditional recado rojo, a flowery, peppery paste of spices common in the Yucatán. It’s wrapped in a corn tortilla and served sans salsa (which it doesn’t need, anyway).
Al pastor tacos
Taco MixAddress and Info
East Harlem
The beauty of the enormous al pastor spit at Taco Mix -- an East Harlem taqueria with a big window open to the street -- tends to halt passersby in their paths. After you order, watch the taquero shave off the charred stack of marinated pork into a warm tortilla. Marinated in 10 different spices and roasted slowly on the spit, the al pastor tacos here are some of the city’s most flavorful and traditional.
Camaron tacos
Tortilleria NixtamalAddress and Info
Corona
Some of the city’s most popular Mexican restaurants source their masa (the nixtamalized dough that’s used to make tortillas) from this Queens factory. It was the first tortilleria in the city to use fresh kernels in the masa-making process, but you can bypass the middleman with a visit to its brightly colored onsite cafe. Here, freshly made dough is pressed into faultless tortillas, topped with all manner of traditional fillings. For the camaron, sautéed shrimp is topped with a refreshing mix of mango and cilantro and is served with chipotle mayo salsa. It’s smoky, spicy, and fresh, and sure to temporarily transport you to a seaside getaway -- until you walk back outside and hit the concrete.
Roasted cauliflower tacos
Salvation TacoAddress and Info
Murray Hill
When April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman opened their offbeat taqueria inside the Pod Hotel, they recruited Mexican-born Roberto Santibanez (Fonda) to consult. Still, what you’ll find here is anything but traditional. Tacos are filled with eclectic ingredients like tamarind-glazed pork shank and Indonesian beef. But it’s not just about the meat -- the roasted cauliflower tacos are some of the best veg-friendly tacos in the city. The cauliflower is cooked until tender and golden brown and set above a three-bite tortilla, garnished with a curry crema and farro piccolo. It’s a reasonable cause to celebrate #MeatlessMonday.
Suadero tacos
Taqueria IzucarAddress and Info
Bushwick
Technically, suadero is a cut from the drop loin of a cow, a flap of striated muscle that runs close to the navel, similar to brisket. Butcher jargon aside, all you need to know is that it’s the must-order at this small Bushwick taqueria. The meat is extremely tender (with just the right amount of fat) and arrives inside a tiny, warm corn tortilla. You’ll need to order multiple to feel full, but at just $1.50 per taco, it’s hardly an issue.
Baja fish tacos
Playa Betty’sAddress and Info
Upper West Side
Next time your Angeleno friend complains about NYC’s fish taco scene, shut him up with a visit to this place. Tom Wilson and Eugene Ashe, formerly of Mas (farmhouse) opened this Cali-Mex specialty shop with the goal of recreating the taco shacks found along the PCH. It appears that, aside from the view, they have succeeded. Their baja fish taco rivals those found in Malibu, with tempura-battered Mahi Mahi cradled in a soft corn tortilla with cabbage and avocado slaw, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese.
Located in Chelsea Market, Los Tacos No.1 is the brainchild of three friends, collectively from Mexico and California, who wanted to bring authentic Mexican food to the East Coast. You can expect affordable prices, fresh ingredients, and family recipes.
The tiny tacos that emerge from this hole-in-the-wall under the JMZ train in Bushwick are order-by-the-dozen-able. There’s a whole host of taco fillings, though suadero (braised beef marinated with vinegar, garlic, and oregano) is a local favorite. Tacos come on paper plates, adorned with a pinch of onion and cilantro, a grilled Cambray onion, and coins of radish.
Alex Stupak’s East Village Mexican is all the proof you need that New York knows its tacos. Across the street from Tompkins Square Park, the counter-order spot is more laid-back that Stupak's other Empellon ventures thanks to its simple focus on tacos, margaritas, and Micheladas. The menu keeps things simple: there are tacos (the eponymous al pastor is a must), chicken wings, nachos, and guacamole. The crowd is cool and casual, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when Empellon is open until 2am -- consider your late-night taco cravings fulfilled.
This Sunset Park taqueria is no bigger than a studio apartment, but it packs enough flavor to compensate for the tight squeeze. Go for a campechano taco which mixes cecina, bistec, crumbled chorizo and anything else that happens to fall in there. Smother it all in their top-notch salsa.
The brains behind the traditional yet unique and modern Mexican restaurant, Cosme, is superstar chef Enrique Olvera, who is aiming to change the way Americans eat and think about Mexican food. What makes the menu so contemporary is the absence of familiar Mexican cuisine markers. While you won't find enchiladas on the menu anytime soon, the core flavors are Mexican, and many of the ingredients are sourced locally.
From the Tacombi team, Cafe El Presidente is a one stop shop for all your Mexican cravings. The Flatiron market-style restaurant sells pastries and coffee (sourced from Mexico) in the morning, quesadillas and spiked juices for lunch, and ice-cold beer and rounds of tacos, from familiar al pastor and carnitas varieties to more unique sweet potato and spicy shrimp ones, all day long. All of the tortillas are made at the in-house tortilleria.
This East Harlem taqueria has a big window opening out onto the street, a feature that usually stops New Yorkers in their tracks and draws them in. Order the al pastor and watch as the taquero shaves your amazingly marinated pork off its spit. Proceed to stroll and stuff your face.
Danny Bowien may be best known for his creative eats at Mission Chinese, but similar culinary aptitude is found at his Mexican outpost, Mission Cantina. The cooking is playful, clever, and often includes Asian touches. The vegetarian options are as good as the braised meats, and no matter what you order, be sure the tortillas make it to your table. The unforgettably golden, hot corn rounds are durable enough to support whatever you pile on top. If the food isn't enough of a pull, Mission Cantina's fiesta-forward atmosphere surely is, but the most entertaining part might be watching the chefs crank out tacos in the partially open kitchen.
This longtime Bushwick taqueria serves up plain and simple Mexican food and some of the best cheap eats in the borough. Tacos are the star of the menu but the chilaquiles, tortas, and chimichangas are pretty up there too. Don't be fooled by the counter service and styrofoam plates -- Cocoyoc has an expansive backyard that makes for perfectly casual dining in the summer.
The El Vagabundo truck often parks in Sunnyside in the evenings and while all the tacos here are good, the real kicker is the Cecina Taco of salted dried beef. While other places will usually serve up desiccated chips of meat for these, here they're plump and juicy wrapped inside a cocoon of two steaming tortillas.