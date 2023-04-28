Upper East Side Restaurants To Pre- and Post-Game The Met Gala

New York City’s notorious fashion holiday is here again: the Met Gala. Held on the first Monday of every May, the Met Gala theme this year is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” We’ll cop to the fact that we’re deeply obsessed with all the red carpet updates and might even be hanging out on the Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs to catch a glimpse of our favorite celebs (we’re earnestly holding out hope for appearances from icons like Rihanna and Zendaya).

Before and after the drool-worthy (and oftentimes… confusing) looks hit our feeds, we’re posting up at the best spots to eat plus drink near the uptown action. Along with classics like Bemelmans, Daniel, and JG Melon, here’s all the Upper East Side restaurants we suggest dropping by.