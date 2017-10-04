The Very Best Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants in New York City

Beyond Sushi Gramercy While the sheer idea of eating sushi sans fish is something straight out of your darkest nightmares, Beyond Sushi has somehow figured out a way to turn it into something even Jiro might dream about. Run by a husband-and-wife duo, Beyond reinvents traditional sushi by using fresh, local, all-vegan ingredients. Dig your chopsticks into a insanely colorful and beautifully crafted Spicy Mang roll with black rice, avocado, mango, cucumber, spicy veggies, and toasted cayenne sauce, or the Mighty Mushroom roll made up of six-grain rice, enoki, tofu, shiitake, arugula, and shiitake teriyaki sauce.

Avant Garden East Village From esteemed bar owner/restaurateur Ravi DeRossi, Avant Garden is the dream restaurant non-meat eaters wish for when they’re forced into going to a fancy steakhouse, only to order some sad creamed spinach. Rather than relying on meat as imitation inspiration, this high-end animal-free haven lets veggies stand proudly on their own and stay true to themselves, elevating veganism to a level unheard of by both carnivores and Future alike. With a seasonal menu broken up into three different sections (“Toast,” “Cold,” and “Hot”), Avant lets you feast on beautifully plated dishes like multi-textured carrot harissa toast topped with apple and whipped tofu; hearty salt-baked sweet potato mixed with jicama and jalapeño; and meaty maitake mushrooms alongside peas, fingerling potatoes, and cipollini onions.



The best part? You’ll also leave with a clean conscience, as portions of the restaurant's profits go to BEAST, an organization started by DeRossi that aims to help end animal cruelty. In addition to Avant Garden, DeRossi is also intent on implementing vegan menus at his other ventures (the menu at Mother of Pearl made the switch recently). He also just opened Ladybird, a stunning, veggie-centric tapas joint that’s serving up dishes like smoky, spicy charred eggplant with sweet potato crisps, and creamy saffron risotto with oyster mushrooms.

Vinnie's Pizzeria Williamsburg & Greenpoint Vinnie's may not be a completely veg spot, but it deserves a spot on this list for not only having some of the most insane pies of any pizza place, but also an insane number of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. From the vegetarian avocado quesadilla slice with pico, avo, tortilla chips, cheddar, and sour cream, to the totally vegan T.HANKS with BBQ "chicken," "bacon," cheddar, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce, Vinnie's has your pizza cravings covered (and good luck finishing more than one slice). Whatever you choose to order, be sure you start off with the vegan chicken drumsticks -- they're actually crispy, and will totally satisfy that craving for buffalo wings (which you definitely don't have) when you dip them in hot sauce.

Nix Greenwich Village Helmed by seasoned chef John Fraser -- whose plant-based prowess was never a secret thanks to his Meatless Mondays and carrots Wellington at Dovetail and Narcissa, respectively -- Nix has only been open for a mere few months and is already garnering more attention than a fiery vegan YouTube feud. The simple, subtly detailed space is pumping out dishes that very well might encourage carnivores to turn over a new leaf (literally).



To start off, it’s imperative that you get at least one order of tandoor bread alongside at least one dip (like the red pepper & walnut). Then toss all your preconceived notions of healthy vegetarianism aside, because you’re getting ANOTHER order of bread, this one of the “Yukon potato fry” variety and topped with the likes of cheddar, sour cream, and, yes, veggies. Still, the main attraction here is undeniably the cauliflower tempura: crispy, poppy seed-adorned, sweet-and-spicy chunks that take the place of pork in soft, pillowy buns and are served with pickled veggies for an extra tangy crunch. If you've saved any room at all for dessert (or even if you haven't) don't miss out on the 20-minute tandoor-roasted pineapple with tamarind glaze.

by CHLOE. West Village Serving up bright, colorful, Instagram-worthy meals inside a space that boasts all the same enviable qualities, by CHLOE. is a fast-casual vegan concept from a young female duo: longtime vegan and Cupcake Wars winner Chloe Coscarelli and hospitality wiz Samantha Wasser. They operate under the idea of creating fresh, affordable vegan options that use whole, locally sourced ingredients. That translates to a menu that is clean, comforting, and most importantly, looks and tastes like non-vegan food: there’s a quinoa taco salad bursting with spiced seitan chorizo, corn, black beans, and tortilla strips; a pretty damn famous guac burger that translates to a house-made black bean/quinoa/sweet potato loaded up with guac (duh) and chipotle aioli; and plenty of enormous cinnamon espresso cookies. There’s a reason this place has been rapidly expanding in NYC, Boston, and LA, and it’s best to see it in action yourself.

Buddha Bodai Chinatown Are you a vegetarian who kinda, maybe, sorta, OK really misses pork buns? If you answered yes, this Chinese dim sum spot was made for you. It's 100% vegetarian, and, if you're a member of the tribe, it's kosher too, so you can kill two soy-based birds with one stone. Bring a group so you can try as many unique offerings as possible. The BBQ veg meat tastes almost identical to actual meat, and you can even get it stuffed inside a fried eggplant.

Govinda's Boerum Hill For a vegetarian on a budget, you can't do much better than a trip to the lunch buffet at Govinda's. It's a hidden gem in the basement of a Hare Krishna temple, and the friendly staff and delicious, ever-changing mix of Indian and Westernized eats will make a believer out of anyone wary of going all-veg. For a mere $10 (so, less than you'd spend on most cheeseburgers), you can snag a lunch box with soup, salad, and all the day's dishes, which can include options like eggplant Parm, spinach daal, samosas, zucchini, potato & cauliflower stew, and cheesecake.

Champs Diner Williamsburg There's a reason this place is named what it is. This always-busy Williamsburg spot is the champion of completely vegan comfort food and truly proves that yes, veggies can be gluttonous too, dammit! The menu here is a hangover dream come true, packed with everything from mozzarella sticks to heroes to burgers. Still, your best bet is a sandwich, like the Philly Cheese Steak (grilled seitan, bell peppers, mayo, and cheese), the Grinder (all of the above plus banana peppers), or the way-too-convincing Chik'n Parmesan. There's also an entire breakfast menu full of things like Chik’n & Waffles topped with powdered sugar and butter, so you'll never have to suffer over your home-cooked tofu omelets again.

Taïm Nolita Israeli chef Einat Admony and her husband are the team behind the little, yet mighty, Taïm. Some of the best, if not THE best, falafel sandwiches are coming out of this all-veg Mediterranean kitchen, with flavors like traditional parsley, cilantro, and mint; spicy harissa; and roasted red pepper. You're going to want to ask for it "with everything," which means the no-fee addition of pickles, a Yemeni hot sauce called s'rug, and amba, a sweet-and-sour mango chutney. If falafels not your style (how?), you'll be equally satisfied with the fried eggplant sabich.

Peacefood Upper West Side & Greenwich Village Opened by two vegans looking to spread the gospel of non-violence via the vegan lifestyle and all its benefits, this charming UWS cafe & bakery has been so successful that it opened a second location Downtown, too. This is the kind of place you to go when you're completely unsure of what you want to eat but kind of want a little bit of everything. That means ordering chickpea fries, Shanghai dumplings, and either a Japanese pumpkin or fried seitan medallion sandwich. And don't even dare leave without trying a dessert, like the peanut butter cheesecake or the raw Key lime pie.

Kajitsu Murray Hill Its name literally translates to "day of celebration," which is exactly when you want to visit this upscale restaurant that specializes in the art of Japanese shojin cuisine. Shojin is a style of seasonal, multi-course vegetarian cooking that has roots in Zen Buddhism, and though it doesn't support the use of meat or fish, it does support food that's so delicious you won't even miss them. Kajitsu offers both a smaller, less-expensive meal option, and a pricier one with more courses, but both menus change monthly. Right now you can feast on the likes of summer vegetable "nabe" and creamy corn soup, plus so much more.

Blossom Restaurant Chelsea This popular Chelsea restaurant has expanded to three locations across the city, each offering a totally unique experience (from the menu to the atmosphere), making the Blossom restaurant group an animal product-free force to be reckoned with. Visit the intimate flagship that started it all for a low-key, healthful meal. With the goal of cooking food that can be enjoyed by anyone, vegan or not, Blossom boasts dishes like vegan lasagna, mushroom tacos, and a soy bacon cheeseburger that could almost convince Shake Shack's most loyal customer to switch teams.

Dirt Candy Lower East Side Celebrated chef Amanda Cohen turns the simplest of vegetables into edible art at her Michelin-starred LES veg haven. Once housed in a cramped East Village space, Dirt Candy has since moved to a more spacious locale, where it became the first restaurant in New York to do away with tipping, adding instead a 20% price raise to the menu. And that raise is well worth the chance to enjoy some of the most creative and innovative plant-based dishes in the city, from Korean fried broccoli to jalapeño hush puppies to Brussels sprout tacos.

B&H Dairy East Village After closing for months due to the horrific East Village gas explosion, B&H triumphantly returned this past August, and the city is a better place for it. Brimming with old-school EV charm, this no-frills diner-like spot offers heaping plates of Jewish deli favorites made for the vegetarian set. If you’ve ever felt neglected at a Passover dinner, wipe away your tears and seek refuge in a steaming-hot bowl of veggie broth-based matzoh ball soup or non-meat-stuffed cabbage. Want something a little sweeter? Go for the fluffy, fresh-baked challah French toast or fruity blintzes. Regardless of what you choose, you’ll leave full and happy, the way your grandma would want -- even if she’s still upset that you won’t eat her brisket.

Hangawi Midtown East The vegetarian answer to typical meat-heavy Korean BBQ spots ("sure, I'll pay $25 for some mushrooms and potato..."), Hangawi boasts an authentic, purely plant-based menu that seeks to provide diners with nourishing, balanced meals, and even asks that you remove your shoes upon entering. It's definitely on the more expensive side, with both prix fixe and a la carte options, but you can still dine here while just gently denting the bank instead of breaking it. Must-try items include the spicy baby dumplings, avocado stone bowl rice, tofu kimchi hot pot, and spicy chili mushrooms.