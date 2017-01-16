All the Best Deals During NYC Winter Restaurant Week

It’s back again! The biannual celebration of New York City’s food scene known as Restaurant Week returns January 23rd through February 10th. (Just like last time, the “week” actually lasts for two weeks -- though some restaurants are known to extend their specials even longer.) During that time, participating restaurants offer three-course lunches for $29 and three-course dinners for $42, which can be a great deal if you plan your reservations right.
The lure of Restaurant Two Weeks is that you can dine at restaurants you may not normally be able to afford, but with more than 375 restaurants taking part, it can be hard to choose which are actually worth visiting. We did the work for you and found the best deals this time around -- reserve a seat before the rest of the city does!
Leuca
Williamsburg
Beloved pasta chef Andrew Carmellini’s newest project inside the William Vale hotel has probably been all over your food-loving Instagram feed since it opened last month. Now’s your chance to try it at a hefty discount. First courses will include tuna crudo or smoked beets, to be followed with homemade pastas, including malfadini with electric green rapini pesto and pine nuts, or black shells with locally sourced calamari and arugula.
Le Coq Rico
Flatiron
The “bistro of beautiful birds” will be serving a restaurant week menu with offerings plucked from its regular menu -- meaning you’re getting the full Le Coq Rico experience rather than the recipe shortcuts that some restaurants attempt to pull off during Restaurant Week. First course options will include butternut squash velouté and chicken terrine, with the second course featuring the star of the restaurant: poultry. Entrees include a 110-day-aged quarter chicken and daily rotating plats du jour like macaroni au gratin with chicken morsels on Mondays and coq au vin with egg tagliatelle on Tuesdays. If you can, save room for dessert: The l'île flottante, a soft meringue with crême anglaise, is just decadent enough to make you feel like you went all-out.
Riverpark
Murray Hill
Those keeping up with the current season of Top Chef can play judge by paying a visit to TV chef Tom Colicchio’s farm-to-table riverside eatery. During Restaurant Week, Riverpark’s lunch and dinner menus feature a wide range of options, including oysters on the half shell, baby lettuce salad, cavatelli with lamb bacon, spaghetti carbonara with smoked tuna and bottarga, and a range of entrees like roasted sea bass, maple-glazed duck breast, and braised lamb shank.
Café Boulud
Upper East Side
Get dressed up for lunch at acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud’s Lyonnaise bistro, tucked among the brownstones and galleries of the Upper East Side. The daytime menu features sesame-crusted tuna, chilled corn soup, eggplant ravioli, Scottish salmon, pan-seared pork loin, blueberry pavlova, and other elegant options, all to be paired with $8 glasses of sommelier-selected wines.
Nobu New York
Tribeca
A single-course lunch box at Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s flagship usually starts at $28, so while it’s not impossible to dine at Nobu for less than $40, you’re getting a lot more for your money during Restaurant Week. Visit the sceney sushi spot for a power lunch of sashimi salad or black cod miso (bring a friend to share both), followed by assorted sushi or a cooked entree and a choice of dessert.
ABC Kitchen
Union Square
Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s locally focused eatery has the meal you’ll want if you’re really trying to stick to your healthy 2017 resolutions. The lunch menu will include farro and chickpea soup, kale salad, a grilled portobello sandwich, and a seared chicken salad with quinoa and escarole. And to cancel out all that healthy eating, there’s a sundae made with salted caramel ice cream, candied peanuts and popcorn, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce for dessert.
Freud
Greenwich Village
Both lunch and dinner will be served at this almost painfully cool Austrian restaurant, with hearty dishes that will help you bulk up for the next Polar Vortex. Lunch options will include country pate, curried squash soup, spaetzle with broccoli rabe and aged Gruyère, and wiener schnitzel with cucumber salad. Dinner will be just as hearty with chicken liver mousse, homemade tagliatelle with chestnut and fennel, and paprika-spiced chicken over Austrian gnocchi.
Felidia
Upper East Side
You probably know Lidia Bastianich from her countless TV appearances and her portrait on jars of tomato sauce. Her original 1980s Manhattan hangout, Felidia, stills serves some of the best pasta in the city, though the $90 tasting menu may make it a bit steep for most people. Visit for lunch during Restaurant Week, when the restaurant will serve seasonal Italian dishes including fusilli with broccoli pesto, Lidia’s Tortiglioni in bolognese, a branzino fillet with fennel, and more. If you’re in winter carb-loading mode -- this is Restaurant Two Weeks, after all -- additional pastas can be added to the tasting for $6 per person.
American Cut
Midtown & Tribeca
With the bill after a steakhouse dinner nearing half the price of your rent, Restaurant Week is the most affordable time to get your New York meat fix. And there’s no better NYC steakhouse to visit during Restaurant Week than Marc Forgione’s modern American Cut. Bring a crew, so you can order everything and share -- options include runny yolk-tossed Caesar salad, Jim Brady oysters baked with Champagne and truffle, hanger steak, plank-roasted salmon, a choice of side and dessert. That’s four decadent courses for the price of three.
Neta
Greenwich Village
Skip your sad, overpriced but skimpy lunchtime bento box and head to Neta for a three-course sushi lunch that’s actually worth what you’re paying. Start with a selection of five pieces of sushi or your choice of roll, to be followed by a poke bowl or a sashimi bowl and green tea panna cotta for dessert.
Lincoln Ristorante
Upper West Side
If dining near Lincoln Center is your idea of a New Yorker’s New York date night, head to this beloved pre-theater (or pre-Netflix... ) Sicilian spot. The Restaurant Week menu includes healthy-sounding Italian dishes ranging from appetizers like chickpea soup with ditalini and entrees like whole wheat pasta with San Marzano tomatoes, seafood stew with couscous in saffron broth, and braised lamb over fava bean puree.
Kefi
Upper West Side
Michael Psilakis and Donatella Arpaia’s tasty ode to everything you love about Greek food (seafood! Feta! Dips! ) will be serving lunch and dinner. The menu features a mezze course and entrees like shrimp with orzo and feta, roasted lemon chicken with potatoes, and braised lamb shank over orzo. Gluten-free brown rice pasta will be available as an orzo substitute and Kefi’s beloved grilled octopus is also available for an extra charge of $3.
Vaucluse
Upper East Side
This fancy French bistro helmed by Chef Michael White will try to tempt you into spending a bit more during Restaurant Week by offering supplementary appetizers (at an extra charge of $13-$18 per pop). But stick to the set menu and you’ll get away with an expensive-feeling lunch for $29. Options include Vaucluse’s beloved duck liver terrine or seafood sausage as an appetizer, followed by skate with lemon and capers or rigatoni with duck legs ragoût and the option of an orange cake or chocolate tart for dessert. Eight dollar wines and a special elderflower cocktail will also be served.
Salvation Taco
Murray Hill
April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman’s Mexican-inspired taqueria will be serving both lunch and brunch for just $29. Fill up on Chihuahua cheese and serrano empanadas, braised beef shank chili, chicken tinga tortas, beer-battered fish tacos, piña colada tres leches cake, and churros with chocolate. As you probably guessed, chips and guac are extra, but you won’t need it.
