Everything You Need to Know About This Weekend's Big Apple Barbecue Block Party

This weekend marks the 14th annual Big Apple Barbecue Block Party, New York City's most important barbecue event that brings chefs and pitmasters from all over the country to Madison Square Park for two days of pulled pork, ribs, brisket, whole hog, and more in support of the Madison Square Park Conservancy.
This year's event features a wide range of regional barbecue styles from BBQ greats like Billy Durney of Hometown Bar-B-Que (doing beef short rib), Jean-Paul Bourgeois of Blue Smoke (with smoked Alabama white wings), John Stage of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (with St. Louis spareribs), and pitmasters from outside the city like Chris Lilly from Alabama's Big Bob Gibson BBQ and Joe Duncan from Dallas' Baker's Ribs. There will also be plenty of booze, as well as desserts from Milk Bar and Southern favorite, The Original Fried Pie Shop. While the event is free, you can still purchase "fast passes" that'll get you easier access to all the barbecue.
In anticipation of the event, we sat down with Blue Smoke's Jean-Paul Bourgeois to have him walk us through his best barbecue tips.
