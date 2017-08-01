East Village Rejoice! Black Seed Bagels Is Coming This Spring

The bagel shop that brought us the game-changing hybrid of an incredible NY bagel and the crispier, wood-fired Montreal-style bagel is expanding to a second location late this Spring in the East Village.
The new full-service spot will be located at 176 First Avenue (at 11th St.) in the East Village. The new location will also feature a wood-fire oven, an expanded menu with additional bagel sandwiches and baked goods, more Stumptown Coffee, and lots of freshly-squeezed juices.
The added space will also allow Black Seed to ramp up its production capabilities beyond the Elizabeth Street location so that it can produce more bagels for restaurants and retailers like Whole Foods. Basically, there's going to be more of their bagels for more people in more places. Win, win, win.
