Food & Drink

Meet Black Tap's Latest Over-the-Top Milkshake

By Published On 05/22/2016 By Published On 05/22/2016
Black Tap Brooklyn Blackout Milkshake
Courtesy of Black Tap

Trending

related

First Trailer for New 'X-Files' Teases Apocalypse and a Missing Character

related

Anthony Bourdain Thinks You Need To Eat Ugly Tomatoes

related

Szechuan Sauce Made People Lose Their Damn Minds, Now McDonald's Is Promising More

related

Gal Gadot Gives Kate McKinnon the Kiss of a Lifetime in Wonder Woman 'SNL' Sketch

Black Tap, the burger joint known for its over-the-top milkshakes (loaded with everything from candy to an actual full piece of cake) is releasing a new milkshake in partnership with its SoHo neighbor, Little Cupcake Bake Shop, and you can expect your Instagram feed to be flooded with it for the next week.

The Brooklyn Blackout Shake is named after LCBS’s Brooklyn Blackout Cake, aka Food & Wine’s pick for best chocolate cake in the U.S. It's a chocolate shake featuring a chocolate frosted chocolate chip rim, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup, all topped off with LCBS's Brooklyn Blackout Cupcake. If you can manage to somehow get it in your mouth, this baby is probably worth the wait.

Watch the shake get made live in the video below.

Stuff You'll Like