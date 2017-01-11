You Don't Have to Wait 'Til Thanksgiving to Try This Thanksgiving-Themed Fried Chicken Sandwich

It's an accepted fact that the best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers (specifically, the sandwiches made from leftovers) and the good news is, you don't need to wait until after November 24th to enjoy yours. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken has brought back its insane, Thanksgiving-themed fried chicken sandwich, appropriately called the Chicken Gobbler, to its New York and Las Vegas locations for the whole month of November.
The sandwich, which is pretty reasonably priced (given its size) at $8.95 is quite the upgrade from your average, tryptophan-induced day-after-thanksgiving leftover sandwich. Blue Ribbon's matzo-coated fried chicken gets topped with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, and cranberry sauce, and sandwiched between two well-toasted buns. Find out more about the Chicken Gobbler (and prepare your mind, body, and soul for Thanksgiving) by watching the video above.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
The Bromberg Brothers' success with Blue Ribbon Sushi and Blue Ribbon Brasserie continues with an East Village fast-casual spot devoted to all things fried chicken. Breasts, thighs, wings, and drumsticks, and tenders come crisp and juicy with a side of coleslaw, while fried chicken sandwiches are gussied up with blue cheese, red onion, and bacon (in the case of the Blue Bird). Don't discount the fries: the thin and golden sticks are glued together by cheddar, sprinkled with bacon, and topped with a dollop of sour cream when you get them "with the works." You may need a milkshake to get that down.