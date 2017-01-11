You Don't Have to Wait 'Til Thanksgiving to Try This Thanksgiving-Themed Fried Chicken Sandwich

It's an accepted fact that the best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers (specifically, the sandwiches made from leftovers) and the good news is, you don't need to wait until after November 24th to enjoy yours. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken has brought back its insane, Thanksgiving-themed fried chicken sandwich, appropriately called the Chicken Gobbler, to its New York and Las Vegas locations for the whole month of November.

The sandwich, which is pretty reasonably priced (given its size) at $8.95 is quite the upgrade from your average, tryptophan-induced day-after-thanksgiving leftover sandwich. Blue Ribbon's matzo-coated fried chicken gets topped with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, and cranberry sauce, and sandwiched between two well-toasted buns. Find out more about the Chicken Gobbler (and prepare your mind, body, and soul for Thanksgiving) by watching the video above.