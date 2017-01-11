The Bodega Boys on Chopped Cheese, Hangover Cures, and Why Your Bodega Probably Isn't Legit

First things first: I've never had a chopped cheese. Where do I go to get a real chopped cheese?

Desus: The further up in New York you go -- especially in the Bronx -- the better the chopped cheese.

Mero: Yeah.

Desus: So the best chopped cheese are literally near the border of Mt. Vernon and the Bronx way up north... Because the further away from Manhattan you are, the better the quality of meat. For some reason, in the Bronx, bodegas take pride in slamming a chopped cheese sandwich. And what happens is, the sandwich makers start adding extra stuff like adobo. They might like, start curating the meat before, you know what I'm sayin? Like my man at the bodega, he actually came in one day with roasted onions and this stuff that the bodega generally does not offer because he's bringing this stuff from home.