Los Pollos Hermanos From 'Breaking Bad' Is Coming to NYC

If you binged all five seasons of Breaking Bad and kind of thought the food from Los Pollos Hermanos looked good, you're in luck: The fried chicken shack/drug front is popping up in NYC (presumably without the meth).
The pop-up is tied into the upcoming third season of Breaking Bad spinoff/prequel, Better Call Saul, which will reintroduce Los Pollos' owner (and Walter White's nemesis) Gustavo Fring.
Ahead of the show's April 10 premiere on AMC, the pop-up -- which has already hit Austin and LA -- will be stationed at 243 Pearl St in FiDi, from 11am-8pm on April 9, and 10am-to 8pm on April 10.
According to Eater, the other pop-ups have featured tacos, burritos, and burgers -- but strangely, no fried chicken. Seems like a case for Mike Ehrmantraut.
