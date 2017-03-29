Food & Drink

Los Pollos Hermanos From 'Breaking Bad' Is Coming to NYC

Breaking Bad Los Pollos Hermanos Pop-Up NYC
Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

If you binged all five seasons of Breaking Bad and kind of thought the food from Los Pollos Hermanos looked good, you're in luck: The fried chicken shack/drug front is popping up in NYC (presumably without the meth).

The pop-up is tied into the upcoming third season of Breaking Bad spinoff/prequel, Better Call Saul, which will reintroduce Los Pollos' owner (and Walter White's nemesis) Gustavo Fring. 

Ahead of the show's April 10 premiere on AMC, the pop-up -- which has already hit Austin and LA -- will be stationed at 243 Pearl St in FiDi, from 11am-8pm on April 9, and 10am-to 8pm on April 10.

According to Eater, the other pop-ups have featured tacos, burritos, and burgers -- but strangely, no fried chicken. Seems like a case for Mike Ehrmantraut.

