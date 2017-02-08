Breaking Bread Introduces New Yorkers to the Cuisines of Countries on Trump's Travel Ban

One of the best things about living in New York City is that you only have to take the subway to enjoy cuisine from every corner of the world. Now, a group of local tour guides is working to give even greater exposure to the cuisines of seven specific countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The project is called Breaking Bread, and its mission is to foster acceptance, understanding, and a sense of community for restaurants owned by immigrants or refugees from those seven nations. The effort is a direct response to President Trump’s controversial executive order banning immigrants and refugees from each of those countries.