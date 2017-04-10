Food & Drink

Brooklyn Naturally Has an All-Avocado Bar Now

04/10/2017
Avocaderia, owned by three Italian transplants, is now open inside Industry City’s food hall in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Here, you can get (allegedly) healthy avocado-based dishes, ranging from the expected sandwiches and lunch bowls to more over-the-top things like avocado-inspired Egyptian Duqqa -- a dip combining nuts, herbs, spices, and now, avocado! Will Brooklyn ever stop being so extremely itself? Nope!

Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Production assistant at Thrillist whose favorite Avocado is this cat.

