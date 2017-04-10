Brooklyn Naturally Has an All-Avocado Bar Now

Avocaderia, owned by three Italian transplants, is now open inside Industry City’s food hall in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Here, you can get (allegedly) healthy avocado-based dishes, ranging from the expected sandwiches and lunch bowls to more over-the-top things like avocado-inspired Egyptian Duqqa -- a dip combining nuts, herbs, spices, and now, avocado! Will Brooklyn ever stop being so extremely itself? Nope!
