These Crispy Pierogies Will Change the Way You Eat Mac & Cheese Forever

Remember those days spent cooking in the kitchen with grandma, licking every spoon and waiting impatiently to eat the treasured family dish only the matriarch could make? That childhood nostalgia is what inspired Bob Gardner and Helena Fabiankovic to open Baba’s Pierogies, a Gowanus, Brooklyn restaurant that’s mastered the classic pierogi and created its own creative flavors -- including a mac & cheese-filled variety -- prompting New Yorkers to bypass traditional Polish neighborhoods like Greenpoint and the East Village for its comforting, doughy pockets.
At Baba’s, the pierogies are made from a base using the original recipe handed down from generation to generation before getting stuffed with Gardner’s experimental fillings. The menu consists of eight different varieties, including jalapeño with Cheddar and potato, or spinach and feta -- but the real star of the menu is the creamy stovetop mac & American cheese pierogi. Best ordered pan fried, these bad boys have a crispy texture that perfectly counterbalances the creamy mac & cheese, and once topped with a healthy dose of sour cream, they’ll have you questioning whether you can ever eat mac & cheese the old way again.
Watch the video above to find out why should take a trip to Gowanus to try these yourself.
Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Pierogie Assistant at Thrillist.