The 10 Best Places to Brunch in Brooklyn

Photo courtesy of Five Leaves

Brunching Uptown? We got you. Downtown? Done. The best boozy? You didn't even have to ask. Our brunch coverage knows no bounds! In the expansive borough of Brooklyn, however, where options are basically limitless, it's hard to come up with the best-of-the-best brunches. But we think these 10 are totally worth waking up for.

Courtesy of Barboncino

Best pizza: Barboncino

Crown Heights
The sweet, brunch-only, brick-oven pies topped with pancetta and egg, pear and gorgonzola, or ricotta and sweet apples are spectacular, to say nothing of the Nutella and banana calzone.

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Best under $30: Battery Harris

Williamsburg
All you need is 15 bucks to land an island-accented entree -- like Caribbean biscuits and gravy or an oxtail-sweet potato hash -- and coffee or tea, AND a Bloody Mary or mimosa.
 

Best diner: Dizzy’s Diner

Park Slope
So it may not be the cheap and greasy type, but this pseudo-diner has been a BK staple since 1997. Classics are served up with a twist -- think seven variations of eggs Benedict, amaretto-battered French toast, and kale-sweet potato hash. So be reasonable about how many free mini muffins you down lest you not make the most of your main. And remember! It's cash only.

Courtesy of Buttermilk Channel

Best French toast: Buttermilk Channel

Cobble Hill
In what may be the best mash-up of all time (suck it, Cronut), this comfort-food specialist fuses pecan pie and French toast into one gloriously decadent plate of custardy brioche that's smothered in bourbon molasses and toasted nuts.

Courtesy of James

Best Bloody Mary: James

Prospect Heights
Jalapeño-infused tequila gives the Spicy Bloody Maria its namesake kick at this hot-hot locavore spot. The glass is garnished with house-pickled carrots and sprigs of fresh herbs from the rooftop garden, obviously.

flickr/mesohungry

Best dim sum: East Harbor Seafood Palace

Sunset Park
For an alternative to the same ole eggs Bennies and pancakes, bring a group and brunch it up Cantonese style at this sprawling parlor, where you’ll find some of the best dim sum in town.
 

Best boozy: SoCo

Clinton Hill
Your window for unlimited mimosas is only three and a half hours long on Saturdays (noon to 3:30pm), but that's certainly enough time to do appropriate damage. Just coat your stomach with fried chicken & red velvet waffles or sausage and grits first.

Courtesy of River Styx

Best cinnamon roll: River Styx

Greenpoint
The brunch-only roll of cinnamon -- an enormous, sticky, rum-laced, buttered extravagance -- will ruin Pillsbury forever. Which is really hard to do! Those things are mad good.

Courtesy of Five Leaves

Longest line that’s worth the wait: Five Leaves

Greenpoint
When the platters of fluffy ricotta pancakes, Moroccan scrambles, and anything-but-basic avocado toast arrive at your table, any lengthy wait time will be forgiven.
 

Best burger: Ox Cart Tavern

Ditmas Park
Sometimes you just need a hangover-busting burger in a quiet, dark place. The tiny gastropub offers six combos made with its hefty 7oz patties -- like the Alamo with a fried egg, onion ring, and pepper Jack -- and three non-beef alternatives (turkey, fish, and veggie), if you're into that kind of thing.

Patty Lee is a reporter and editor (and French toast enthusiast) who has written for Zagat, Time Out New York, New York Daily News, and Cooking Channel. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Stuff You'll Like