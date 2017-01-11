Inside Osakana, Brooklyn's Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Fish Market

Haraguchi came up with the innovative idea after fielding questions from curious customers at his sushi restaurant, Okonomi, in Williamsburg. Patrons wanted to know where to buy fish and how to prepare it at home, so he decided to open a second business that would cater to their needs.

A Kickstarter launched in early 2016 to develop the concept. After generating more than $57,000 in pledges, Haraguchi and his team opened the Japanese-style fish store, located just a short walk from his existing restaurant.

“There is really no place like this,” Haraguchi said inside the tranquil new shop on Graham Ave. “I feel like this country is very heavy on the meat. Fish is becoming more and more available, but more at restaurants and when dining out. At home, there are not a lot of options for buying fish, so we wanted to offer that option.”