Watch This NYC Spot Make Sausage Out of Chinese Takeout

You know those cartons of Chinese takeout you let waste away in your refrigerator? Instead of throwing them out, one innovative bar is transforming those leftovers into artisanal sausage.

Jake’s Handcrafted in Park Slope is famous for taking internationally inspired dishes and reimagining them in sausage form. Following his self-prescribed rule that the ingredients must fit in a standard sausage casing, Chef Jake Klein has created a true around the world protein tour. Starting 90 miles off the coast of Florida, the Cubano sausage is an ode to its namesake sandwich, the Cuban, with seasoned pork, ham, Swiss, and even pickles. For a Mediterranean vacation in your mouth, consider the “Satay” style, a combination of lamb, peanut sauce, fresh cucumber, and shallots. The trip isn’t complete though without Jake’s most creative creation, the Take Out, a Cantonese char siu pork sausage cased with fried rice and served on a bun topped with moo shu vegetables, noodles, and tangy duck sauce.

Pay attention, though, because these delectable sausage trips aren’t served every day: Jake’s announces new flavors every Thursday on Instagram and serves the creations starting Friday until they run out.

Check out the video above to find out why Jake’s Handcrafted is guaranteed to be your new favorite spot for a (bánh mì) brat and bier.

Tanner Saunders

