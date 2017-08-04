Outdoor Gorge Fest, Smorgasburg, Announces Spring Opening Dates

In what could be the crumb of hope that we needed to survive the rest of this winter, Smorgasburg has announced that its popular waterfront food markets are returning early this spring, April 4th and 5th. Suddenly, warmer weather and full-blown outdoor market season seems slightly less like a cold-induced psychotic episode!
While we don't yet know this year's lineup of vendors, the folks at Brooklyn Flea said they've eaten lots of "delicious dishes" during their winter hibernation and we should all stay tuned for a "really fantastic" lineup. In other words, prepare your damn body for non-stop chowing at 75-100 vendors at East River State Park on the Williamsburg waterfront on Saturdays and at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 5 on Sundays. Keep your eyes closed, your handwarmers close, and those two months will fly by and you'll be double-fisting huge sandwiches and fried chicken in no time.
But, not to be a downer here (we're totally going to be a downer here), the L train is going to really suck around the same time, so actually, better plan on triple fisting that fried chicken to help to ease the pain.
(h/t Gothamist)
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is pained to imagine what an outdoor market feels like right now, or maybe that's just his face feeling raw from the the freaking wind chill. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.