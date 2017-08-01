Behold: Shake Shack's First-Ever Fried Chicken Sandwich

Shake Shack, the beloved better burger chain sweeping the nation with its famous greasy glory, has announced it's unleashing its first-ever fried chicken sandwich, the ChickenShack, starting today, July 7th. We repeat: Shake Shack. Fried. Chicken. Sandwich. Yaaasss!
But -- and this is a big but -- you'll only be able to get in line for that big, fried chicken beauty at Shake Shack's three Brooklyn locations and only for a limited time, according to the announcement. Bummer, Manhattan lunch crowd. Bummer. Shake Shack describes the ChickenShack as, "a crispy all-natural and antibiotic-free chicken breast with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo," presumably on a bun, and ready for you to shovel into your face. Have fun with moving into NYC, Chick-fil-A.
UPDATE - July 15th, 5pm: After selling out just days after launch, the ChickenShack will again be available at Shake Shack's Brooklyn outposts on Thursday, July 16th. Get there and chow down before it's gone again.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and its starting to feel like 2015 is the year of the fried chicken sandwich in NYC, right?. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
This Downtown Fulton Shake Shack is serving up all the goodness that the other locations have. Go for a shake, some of their specialty wine and brew, and don't leave without the crinkle-cut fries.